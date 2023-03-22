Victoria Evans "I want every woman and girl to benefit from the effects of sports" The Change I Want to See © Isis Boundy/Matt Ford

I’m the fastest female to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean, but I didn’t row 2,559 nautical miles to break a record – I rowed to create change for women in sport.

I've been working as a sports lawyer for a decade now, so I've seen first-hand the barriers that exist – from professional to amateur level. As a teenager I struggled with body image which often held me back from participation, but if you can learn to overcome that nervousness, then the positives of sport far outweigh the feeling of being uncomfortable.

We self-limit so much, especially girls. They think the sports industry isn’t for them and I wanted to demonstrate that sport is a place for women. Sport has taught me that I’m capable of so much more than I thought and I want every woman and girl to benefit from the transformational effects of sports.

“ The row was secondary for me – I rowed to create change

But first, change needs to happen – and this starts at school. When I give school talks, my first question is always; ‘Who does more sport? Girls or boys?’ – and they all shout ‘boys’. They’re six years old, and it’s already ingrained in them that sport isn’t for girls.

From lobbying sports companies to change their policies so the start line or field of play becomes a more accessible landscape for women, to working towards large scale change in the governance of professional sport, change needs to happen via policy at every level.

I first signed up to row across the Atlantic Ocean back in 2018 . I’d been living in Switzerland, where everyone is super active – so even though I wasn't sporty when I was younger, I couldn’t help but get into trail running, football, cycling – well, everything – when I lived out there!

In 2018, I met someone who was about to row the Atlantic. I didn’t even know people did that

I had an amazing set of friends who were doing all these sports, which pushed me into mountain climbing. I've climbed Mont Blanc, Kilimanjaro and Gran Paradiso, so I knew I wanted to do more endurance challenges, but I also wanted to do a challenge as a platform for gender equality in sport.

When I moved back to England in 2018, I met someone who was about to row the Atlantic. I didn’t even know people did that. So I followed their journey and it sparked my interest. I knew rowing the Atlantic would provide me with the perfect platform to capture people’s attention because it’s so big and so unfathomable.

“ Once I’d learnt how to row, I started to train in the boat.

I signed up to learn to row and started rowing with a club in London – thought that might be quite useful! I learned how to physically row an ocean rowing boat, the correct posture, the correct stroke. And once I’d learnt how to row, I started to train in the boat.

A lot of it is really about seamanship skills – you need to know how the boat reacts in different weathers, you need to understand how to fix things and how the operating systems work. So I spent a lot of time on the water and quit my job to train full-time for five months. I shipped my boat to the start line, and then, in December 2020, Spain closed its border. I literally couldn't get there because of the pandemic.

The travel restrictions that resulted from the Delta variant left me no choice but to postpone the crossing, I honestly didn’t know how I was going to make it work. By this point, after almost three years of preparation, I’d moved out of my flat, and made so many personal sacrifices. It was an immensely stressful and dark time.

I had a strong sense of purpose

The only thing that kept me going was that I had a really strong ‘why’ – I was really passionate about why I wanted to do it. In the UK, nearly 60 percent of girls aren't meeting the recommended daily exercise guidelines. Growing up, I was one of them; I was self-conscious and unfit. I had a fairly turbulent childhood and suffered from an eating disorder for a long time – but then I experienced just how transformational sport can be.

I moved to working as a freelance lawyer which meant I was able to relocate to Portugal for a few months for training. I'd get up in the morning, do my legal work from my flat in the boatyard for five or six hours and then go rowing in the afternoon

Of course, you have to be mentally and physically fit for such a huge adventure. I worked with a coach called Chloë Lanthier , who's based in Chamonix and specialises in biomechanics and high-performance endurance.

Chloë got me doing lots of gym-based training to injury-proof my body, and lots of mental training. We talked about this idea of ‘the roommate’, which is the negative voice in your head that tells you that you can't do something – learning to observe those thoughts but not allowing them to become you. So you live with your roommate, and sometimes they have a bad day, but that doesn't mean you need to have a bad day, too.

In December 2021, I moved to Tenerife and stayed there until I left in February 2022. I spent Christmas on my own and I missed my brother’s wedding. That’s how committed I was.

My plan went totally out of the window

When I rowed out the marina in Tenerife on that very first day – 11th February 2022 – I remember waving goodbye to my long-suffering mother wondering what the hell was about to happen. And then as soon as I got around the marina walls and started rowing out into the ocean, away from everyone else, it just felt like another training row.

I rowed through flat, calm water with a slight headwind for the first day and was matching the record pace - so that was a really good motivator. Kiko Matthews set the record in 2018 at 49 days, 7 hours and 15 minutes, so it was a high bar to beat. The wind turned to following in the first week, which meant that my mileage remained high, despite fatigue.

By day three, I was ahead of the world record pace and by the end of that week my mileage was up to the 70 miles a day mark. I was like, ‘This is on’ – I knew if I could keep it up, I’d be in with a great shot of getting the record.

Then all the bad weather hit in the second week and it was just absolute carnage. From there to the finish, it was such a test.

Before I set off, I wrote a very detailed plan of what each eight-hour shift would look like – the jobs I needed to get done, the miles I needed to cover, the sleep I’d aim to get. The plan lasted a day or two before completely going out the window.

The weather was so strong that it was impossible to maintain any sort of structured schedule. You're having to manage the boat, and deal with the conditions, you're totally fatigued and missing sleep, but you can't go down below deck because the boat will end up in a tricky situation if you do.

“ The lack of sleep meant I was just constantly hallucinating

Whenever I was on a shift I would decide at the start of that shift exactly how long I was going to row for. I would look at how many miles I needed to get to and just aim for that. I think it just gave me something attainable to work towards.

Week two and week three were the biggest, scariest weeks in terms of weather. It was really brutal. Things were breaking on the boat. I couldn’t keep the autopilot on so I had to hand steer, and I was constantly getting pushed sideways into waves and having to reorient the boat.

One night, I came out on shift and there was blood all over the deck

The lack of sleep meant I was just constantly hallucinating – I saw women climbing out of the water onto the back of the boat. I’d be rowing and then wake up suddenly because my head would touch the safety rail or I’d fall asleep and the boat would turn and I’d feel the wind on my face and jolt awake. It was awful. I’ve never known fatigue like it. I was getting two hours of sleep cumulative over 24 hours. I’d try going into my cabin, but then the waves were hitting the boat so hard that 10 minutes later all the alarms would go off. Every time I woke up, something had happened in order to shake me awake. My adrenaline and stress levels were sky-high.

One night, I came out on shift and there was blood all over the deck. I still have no idea what it was. I was questioning, is that from me? Is that from a fish? Fatigue really changes your perception of things.

The hardest thing? Not being able to hand the reins over to someone else. Doing it solo is a completely different challenge from doing it as a team. You're so self-reliant. But self-reliant doesn’t mean lonely. I contacted home a lot, and I had a set group of friends I messaged through my Garmin. I also celebrated my 35th birthday out there – I was visited by a super pod of dolphins, which were incredible – and my family had packed me off with some birthday cake. Although, I’d already eaten it before my birthday because it had started to go a bit hard.

I mostly ate dehydrated rationed food, but I stopped boiling water after week two because it was too choppy – so all my food was cold, which was fairly miserable. So I just snacked little and often. Everything was vegetarian. The food was so samey after six weeks – it’s not so much the taste, but the texture and the lack of fresh food. My taste buds changed a lot too. I couldn’t eat dark chocolate, I found it too bitter.

When I saw land for the first time I got this immediate high, and then joked to myself, like, ‘Oh wait, what if it’s not Barbados? What if it’s Trinidad and I’ve got the navigation wrong?’

Since returning, I’ve raised £26,000 for Women in Sport

I had arranged for a boat to meet me at the North Point of Barbados – a brilliant group of local guys (one of them actually named their kid after me, which was pretty cute). We were chatting away and then they said; 'Shh, can you hear that?’ and I just heard this wave of noise on the quayside as we approached. It was the highest high. My mum, brother, sister-in-law and three friends came to meet me, and it was just the most amazing feeling. They’d travelled so far, all to watch me row 100m into the marina. I broke the world-record in a time of 40 days, 21 hours and one minute.

Since returning, I’ve raised £26,000 for Women in Sport . They campaign and lobby to make sure women’s sport is a priority for policy makers – which I’m interested in from a legal perspective – so I wrote to them and asked if I could raise funds for them, and they were incredibly supportive. I’ve actually found it really tough to raise charitable funds because there’s not a tangible cause – it's a big concept that's not simple to grasp, because it's a complicated issue – the money goes towards supporting research projects to create change in women’s sport. That sounds so unemotional but in order to transform sport for the benefit of every woman and girl, they need funding to really press for change. Whether that’s investigating ways to increase participation of girls and women, or pushing for greater media coverage, or reducing barriers to participation.

“ The one lesson I'd like other women and girls to take from this? Don't be afraid to try different sports

I’m not trying to inspire girls to row per se, I’m trying to inspire girls to be active. The one lesson I’d like other women and girls to take from this? Don’t be afraid to try different sports. I appreciate that rowing is niche. But there really are so many different sports out there – and they don’t cost the earth.

I’m in no immediate rush to jump into another endurance challenge, but I’m going to be using my legal and professional skillset to help tackle a different kind of challenge – creating legitimate change for women in sport.

Before I left I was lobbying Ironman about introducing a written pregnancy deferral policy , and they’ve since confirmed that pregnant athletes can now defer to the same event the following year. This has an actual impact on women’s lives – and is making the landscape fair for women.

I’ve also had a case brought to me around safeguarding, so hopefully I can drive some change around how people are treated when they suffer abuse within sport and then, longer term, how you try and prevent that abuse and the systems that need to be put in place.

A lot of people take on a challenge for the sake of completing the challenge. But the row was secondary for me – I rowed to create a platform for change, and to give myself a platform to champion these issues – and, by coincidence, I did also break the world record.