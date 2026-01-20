Get a first look as Visa Cash App Racing Bulls reveal 2026 F1 livery

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls unveiled their 2026 Formula One livery and introduced new driver, Arvid Lindblad this evening at a landmark event that transformed the iconic Michigan Central train station into the stage for the team’s latest chapter in Formula One.

Set against the majestic architecture of the historic location at the heart of Ford HQ in Detroit, USA, the evening brought together VCARB, Ford Racing and Oracle Red Bull Racing in a shared celebration of innovation, speed and engineering excellence as they launched a partnership that has built the first-ever Red Bull Ford Powertrains power unit.

01 What’s new for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls in 2026

Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson reveal the new VCARB livery for 2026 © Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

A new look: Drivers Liam Lawson and Lindblad were joined by team CEO Peter Bayer and Team Principal Alan Permane as they unveiled the livery in front of 1,500 guests and fans watching live worldwide. After proving a fan favourite last season, the team chose to remain with its all-white look, enhanced by a subtle nod to its partnership with Ford.

A new driver line-up: Lindblad joins the team as part of the renewed driver line-up, bringing with him a reputation for speed and relentless determination.

It’s been a meteoric rise to F1 for Lindblad who began last season claiming the Formula Regional Oceania title – qualifying for his F1 Super Licence as a result – before racing in his rookie season in Formula 2. He moves to F1 as the only rookie in 2026 and the youngest driver on the grid. He’s the fourth-youngest F1 driver of all time (and the youngest-ever Brit, dethroning Oliver Bearman).

This will be Arvid Lindblad's first season as an F1 driver © Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool This moment is honestly surreal. To be introduced as a Formula One driver at an event like this, in such an iconic setting, is something I'll never forget Arvid Lindblad

Lindblad said: "This moment is honestly surreal. To be introduced as a Formula One driver at an event like this, in such an iconic setting, is something I'll never forget. I'm ready to learn, to work and to give everything on track as we start this new chapter together.”

Having joined the Red Bull Junior Team in 2021, Lindblad is the latest graduate to earn his F1 spurs and begin his masters racing at the pinnacle of motorsport. He joins fellow graduate Lawson, beginning only his second full campaign while another graduate, Super Formula champion Ayumu Iwasa takes on the role of reserve and test driver.

02 Design breakdown: key colours, patterns and details

Looking cool: The new Racing Bulls livery for 2026 © VCARB/Red Bull Content Pool The crisp, clean matt-white look has been continued © VCARB/Red Bull Content Pool Sleek, blue accents trace the contours © VCARB/Red Bull Content Pool The 2026 look has a sharper, more streamlined finish © VCARB/Red Bull Content Pool The addition of blue is a reference to the partnership with Ford © VCARB/Red Bull Content Pool

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls are continuing with their crisp, clean matt-white car. Sleek blue accents now trace the contours of the chassis, elevating the design with a sharper, more streamlined finish, making a neat reference to the new Ford Racing partnership.

Lawson said: "The partnership between Ford and Red Bull, the energy around the team, and the ambition for what's ahead make this an incredibly exciting time to be part of VCARB. I'm more motivated than ever to push forward and help turn that vision into results on track."

03 What lies ahead for VCARB in 2026?

New team-mates Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad © Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The team will face the same challenge as Oracle Red Bull Racing as they attempt to compete using an engine provided by a debuting manufacturer, but remain positive over their prospects for the upcoming season, which begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

With leadership coming from Peter Bayer in the factory, Alan Permane on the pit wall and designer Tim Goss in the garage, the VCARB03 looks to provide the drivers with a platform capable of delivering regular points and even getting them on to the podium.

Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad model their new race suits for 2026 © Visa Cash App Racing Bulls The partnership between Ford and Red Bull, the energy around the team… make this an incredibly exciting time to be part of VCARB Liam Lawson

Last season, Isack Hadjar piloted his Racing Bulls VCARB02 to third place at the Dutch Grand Prix. It was his and the team’s first podium in their current incarnation – although as Scuderia AlphaTauri they scored a win and third place and as Toro Rosso they took the first victory of any Red Bull team in F1 as well as two more podiums - Lawson and Lindblad will be on the hunt for more in the new Racing Bulls’ VCARB chassis.

Team Principal Alan Permane said: "2026 represents one of the biggest technical changes Formula One has seen, and partnering with Ford at the very start of this journey is hugely significant for us.

Alan Permane, Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad and Peter Bayer © Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

"The Red Bull Ford Powertrains project brings together world-class engineering, innovation and racing DNA, and it puts us in a strong position as the sport enters this new era. We've been working closely together and are proud of what the Red Bull family have developed. It's something we're excited to have in our race car as we hit the track in the coming weeks."

04 Watch the VCARB 2026 F1 livery launch in full

2026 Season Launch with Red Bull Ford Powertrains Red Bull F1 teams unveil liveries for the 2026 season, and the new partnership with Red Bull Ford Powertrains.

You can rewatch the launch event in full in the player above.