Jukeyz has 4 pro tips to help you dominate Al Mazrah in Warzone 2.0

When it comes to Warzone, there are few bigger names than Liam ‘Jukeyz’ Lunt .

Kicking off his career from his bedroom during the pandemic, Jukeyz quickly cemented himself as one of the best players in the world. From dominating European tournaments to shaking up the CoD scene Stateside via his See Me in N.A. series, Jukeyz has built a lucrative career wiping squads across Caldera and Verdansk.

Since I've been on Warzone 2.0 I’ve got my drive and passion back. Liam 'Jukeyz' Lunt

Now, after raking in $250,000 in tournament wins, Jukeyz trained his scopes on Warzone 2.0. It’s no secret that Activision likes to keep players on their toes, and 2.0’s Al Mazrah map features the biggest shakeup to the battle royale yet. From movement overhauls, to a slew of eyebrow-raising new weapons, staying competitive in 2.0 requires an entirely fresh approach.

Just two weeks after Warzone 2.0’s arrival, here’s Europe’s highest-earning player with the lowdown on how to survive Al Mazrah’s unforgiving desert.

01 Take full advantage of buildings

“I’m loving the whole new map!” Jukeyz reveals, after his first week with the game. “The main difference so far is just how many buildings there are. Now, you can do all these sicks jumps and really finesse teams - that's mainly what I'm about with my gameplay. I found that hard to do on Caldera so I got a bit fed up in the end. Since I've been on [Warzone 2.0] I’ve got my drive and passion back. I'm really taking the time to learn each building. I want to be able to go into a building and know jumps that people don't expect so I can finesse teams and get easy squad wipes.”

02 Slow your gameplay down

Jukeyz reckons slower play gets better results in Warzone 2.0 © Karlo Ramos / Red Bull Content Pool

“You need to pay a lot slower in Warzone 2.0 - it's not like it was on Verdansk. If you know me as a player, for the past couple years I've never stopped running. But here it definitely pays to play slow."

Jukeyz and his duo partner Lenun took this philosophy to November's OpticTexas tournament, and finished second, scooping a $15,000 prize pot. "It proves how you’re meant to play [Al Mazrah]," he says.

03 Beware of the lack of buys

“From a competitive point of view there's hardly any buys - and it's the greatest thing in the world. I was used to playing COD where there are buys everywhere - so I was in a kill race. If the guys that I'm against die, it’s a matter of time before [my opponents] buy them back, but in Warzone 2.0 there’s fewer buy stations and less money, so you have to be very good. If you can't find cash, it's your job to wipe the team to get that cash and your teammate back – it really creates a big skill gap.”

04 Try this loadout

Jukeyz in Dallas shooting his Red Bull Gaming YouTube series See Me in N.A. © Karlo Ramos / Red Bull Content Pool

With Warzone 2.0 still incredibly fresh on the scene, the map’s meta is still emerging. Yet even in these early days, Jukeyz has discovered a loadout that gives him an edge:

“I'm using the TAQ 56 with a Kastov 74U SMG. A lot of people are also using the vector SMG which is probably the most broken gun - but I just kinda like how quick the AK drops people. I'd rather have mobility over kill time. Some players are using LMGs - as LMGs always hit hard - but, again, my mobility comes first. What I’m capable of doing with the TAQ at the moment is next level so I'll just keep to that until something else appears.”

05 Make the slow feel fast

Jukeyz' last tip? Use slide-cancelling and other tricks to help make your carefully chosen movements – and on-screen reactions – as fast as possible.

“In Warzone in 2020 when I first came on, I wasn't really a slide canceller – I don't think anyone was. I was one of the best when no-one was slide cancelling. I've taken that into this game as well. The best thing to do, if you want to get from the amateur level to the pro level, is to make this slow game as fast as it can be. If you can make it faster yourself, that's what separates the amateurs from the pros.”

Plus, Jukeyz has an idea for making the game even better...

Despite all of Jukeyz early praise for Warzone 2.0, there is one crucial change he believes would maximise the game’s competitive potential:

“The more I play the map, the more I love it, but I do think the lack of health is an issue. At the moment you literally just die too quickly. Adding 30% more health might improve that..."