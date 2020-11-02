Watch Dogs: Legion gives you a lot of freedom as a player. When you're thinking about how you want to take down a group of armed militants in a specific London landmark, the choice is really up to you. Do you want to go in stealthy, and play the game like it's Hitman? Or would you rather arm yourself to the teeth and go in like a Navy SEAL? The choice is yours.

Thanks to various Tech Points scattered around the streets of Blighty's erstwhile capital, you will – very quickly – have the choice to upgrade your DedSec operatives as you see fit. You'll also nab these upgrade points after completing missions, and though you may be tempted to spend them all in one go, it's sometimes better to hold off so you can purchase the more expensive (and often more useful) upgrades.

Here's what you need to know about Watch Dogs: Legion's best Tech and Gadget upgrades.

1. Deep Profiler

The Deep Profiler lets you recruit more people to DedSec © Ubisoft

The Deep Profiler is a pricey upgrade to get, but it's probably one of the first upgrades you're going to want to unlock when you have enough Tech Points. Chances are you're going to find many Londoners with a strong anti-DedSec outlook... and at some point, you're going to need to recruit them.

The Deep Profiler allows you to better understand what motivates the likes of Albion security guards, policemen and women and pedestrians you may have accidentally caused some collateral damage to in your anti-establishment rampages. Tapping deeper into their life allows you to learn their schedule, discover who else you can recruit to make your target more sympathetic to your cause, and so on. This upgrade is integral to Ubisoft's whole 'Play as Anyone' mechanic – and the game at large – so it makes sense to unlock it ASAP.

2. AR Cloak

The AR Cloak is vital if you want to be stealthy © Ubisoft

If you're a player that prefers going in stealthy over using brute force, this one is for you. Using this as your gadget lets you slip on a virtual invisibility cloak and bypass security cameras or guards during missions or free roam. It also lets you escape skirmishes you have no chance of winning, should you accidentally get caught snooping where you shouldn't. A versatile, essential tool.

Upgrades (coming in at 20 Tech Points the first time and 25 Tech Points the second time) basically improve the stealth utility of the AR Cloak. The first upgrade elongates the time you can be cloaked if you're moving slowly, and the second extends the range you can perform a takedown whilst in stealth. If you're a proper operative, you'll unlock these before anything else.

3. AR Shroud

Use the AR Shroud to mask the unconscious bodies of your foes © Ubisoft

Similarly to the AR Cloak, the AR Shroud is a friend to those seeking a more clandestine approach to Legion's open world. This upgrade – which sets you back a paltry 15 Tech Points – automatically disguises bodies you knock out, meaning they cannot be discovered by their allies for a while.

If you're keen on sneaking through Albion strongholds or Clan Kelley dens without being sniffed out, this is a handy tool to have in your arsenal. What's better is that the Gadget will also work on enemies you take down at range – say, with a silenced stun pistol – so even if you don't choke someone out, you can still make sure their unconscious body isn't discovered prematurely.

4. Infiltrator Spiderbot

The Spiderbot is a completionist's best friend © Ubisoft

Though it's one of the first pieces of kit you'll have access to in the game, a lot of the puzzles and hidden items in Legion are accessible only by Spiderbot. Whilst some of these are given to you via very handy spawn points, you can upgrade your own to have more utility, such as a double-jump (20 Tech Points) and its own mini AR Cloak (25 Tech Points).

You can even perform non-lethal takedowns if you’re sneaky enough with the Infiltrator Spiderbot, making it an essential gadget to take into missions where you want to scope out the lay of the land before you send your DedSec agent in. The double-jump is also useful for bypassing some platforming puzzle trickery you may come across in earlier game sections.

5. LTL 68P DedSec Pistol

A fully upgraded pistol is a solid last line of defence © Ubisoft

Though a lot of your recruits will come armed with their own guns (for some reason, in London...), a lot of them will simply have tech skills or access to a vehicle. In that case, you're going to want to make sure the LTL 68P DedSec Pistol is available to them. For 45 Tech Points, all in, you'll have a silenced, close-range pistol capable of taking out enemies non-lethally without breaking stealth.

In later missions – and in situations where stealth becomes impossible – this is an essential upgrade, and we recommend getting the silencer attachment as soon as possible to ensure you get yourself in as little trouble as you can... especially if you have permadeath turned on.

6. Attract Hack

Foolish goons will inspect any faulty electrical goods, apparently © Ubisoft

Ever wanted to break into a police station, but found there's one pesky guard out front that just won't budge from his station? He's too exposed to take down quietly, and you don't want to give away your position by firing on him. What do you do?