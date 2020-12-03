Find out how this cyclist smashed the West Highland Way Fastest Known Time

In 2020, the West Highland Way celebrated its 40th birthday. The walking and cycling trail, hailed by many as one of the best trails in Scotland , is 96 miles long and features more than 10,000ft of elevation gain. Most walkers take a week to complete it, while mountain bikers aim for anything between three-to-five days.

Enter Scottish cyclist Rab Wardell. The former pro-turned-cycling coach wanted to significantly shorten that time by riding the entire 96 miles in what he hoped was record time.

When planning his attempt, the fastest known time (FKT) had been set at 10hrs 27mins by endurance legend Keith Forsyth in 2015. That was, until Scottish rider Gary Macdonald smashed the 10hr barrier in July 2020, by completing it in 9hrs 28mins, leaving Rab to reassess what was possible.

Fortunately, the trail wasn't a complete unknown. He'd ridden the West Highland Way twice previously, and having a proper attempt to see just how fast he could do it in had been at the back of his mind for a while.

“Lockdown coincided with me building a new pain cave at home with a Wahoo Kickr turbo trainer,” says Rab. “It was clear that my bodyweight was dropping and I was starting to get leaner and my power was creeping up. I thought I could have a pretty serious crack at the record.”

He spent a year training and planning for the attempt, and a film crew from Cut Media (the team behind some of Danny MacAskill's most iconic edits ) charted his progress. It follows the highs and lows of the attempt while showcasing the beauty of the West Highland Way via some spectacular drone footage.

We spoke to Rab to find out exactly what it took to prepare for, and undertake, a challenge that pushed him to the edge of his body’s limits.

Training for a FKT

Training on a turbo enabled Rab to get a good idea of his capabilities © Lewis McLean

“My training was all about increasing my fat metabolism and boosting my Fatmax [the optimal exercise zone at which fat-burning peaks] by doing plenty of low-carbohydrate and fasted training. Increasing my Fatmax power meant I could set a carb max [maximum amount of carbs that can be ingested per hour] intensity that I could ride the record attempt at.

“I was also aiming to increase my VO2 Max [the maximum amount of oxygen your body can use during intense exercise per kg per minute] and decrease my bodyweight so I could optimise my power-to-weight ratio and ensure I could ride all day.

“At the peak I was training 25 to 30 hours a week. That included two sessions on the Kickr where I’d be looking at my Fatmax power output and do the low-carb or fasted rides. I’d also do two or three outdoor rides and two gym sessions, which were mostly bodyweight movements – squats, pushes and pulls, that kind of stuff.

“When I did the attempt I was 65kg and a little under 8 percent body fat. My VO2 Max got up to 81 and my total power went to 355W.”

Planning for the attempt

Although a fixed route, tackling the 96-mile trail took a lot of planning © Brodie Hood

“Riding the West Highland Way in 2011 and 2012 certainly gave me the advantage of having experienced it before, but when I did it it was fairly relaxed.

I was disappointed when I finished – I was looking to go under nine Rab Wardell “What I've learned as my career’s progressed is less is more. It’s not the rider who can suffer the most, it’s the rider who’s smartest. I wanted to learn more about the strategy of riding the West Highland Way – nutrition, kit, how to ride it – and I began to wonder how fast I could go. “When I saw Gary Macdonald's new time it was exciting and also frightening because I’d been building the whole thing around going under 10 hours. But then I wondered how fast could I actually go? I’ve spoken to Gary since and we both agree that under nine hours is definitely on. That's why I was disappointed when I finished – I was looking to go under nine.”

Making marginal gains

Rab used a custom Endura skin suit and a modified Santa Cruz Blur CC © Brodie Hood

“I wanted to make sure that I was using the most aero kit possible. Endura made me a custom Drag2Zero aero skinsuit, I wore an aero road helmet and I got them to make some prototype aero socks. These things are really hard to quantify, but generally the figure that’s bandied around every aero decrease is it saves you 7-10W, which is more of a running joke than anything.

“But when I was battling the headwind on Rannoch Moor, the kit gave me the mental edge to think, at least I’m as aero as I can possibly be.

One thing that really makes a difference is electronic shifting. Pressing the lever is less effort, so there was less hand pain. Rab Wardell

“On the bike, there were a lot of things that could be catastrophic if I didn't have the right parts, so I had things like tyre plugs, spare chain link, Allen keys, an inner tube and a rear dropout.

“One thing that really makes a difference is electronic shifting. Pressing the lever is less effort, so there was less hand pain.”

Nailing the nutrition

Red Bull was a key component of Rab's nutrition © Brodie Hood

“I was aiming to take on 90g-plus of carbs an hour while riding. I knew what power output I could sustain as long as I took on around 90g an hour, so my power target was 250W. As I rode, I was keeping an eye on my average power and, if needed, holding myself back.

“I was taking on Secret Training’s Stealth Big Energy drink, which provides 94g of carbs per 500ml, Red Bull, and some gels and bars, but generally it was all coming from fluids. The plan was basically to try to match the output with the intake.

“Pre-ride, I had overnight oats, and the days prior to the attempt I made sure my carb stores were topped-up. I was eating pizza, pasta, porridge… I was 8 percent body fat but the things I was eating while I was training – people were horrified.”

Attempting the FKT

Support crew member James' rallying speech helped change Rab's mindset © Brodie Hood

“We did it on September 18, and the weather was beautiful. We chose to do it on a Friday as walkers generally start the West Highland Way on a Saturday, Sunday or Monday, and then walk through the rest of the week. So it was quieter and I was less likely to bother walkers.

“Physically, Rannoch Moor was a grind because of the headwind. I was riding harder and going slower than previously, and I lost 10 minutes. But the most difficult part was the section from Kinlochleven – not physically but mentally. Mentally I took a knock. I’d been worried about puncturing the entire way so I was riding slowly and holding myself back on descents. But when I saw [support crew member] James – he gave me a rallying speech that changed my mindset massively.”

Overcoming difficulties

Puncturing was a worry on some of the descents © Brodie Hood

“At 70 miles in – after seven-and-a-half hours of riding – I punctured. I was prepared – I had a Dynaplug and I had sealant in the tyres. Once the tyre started going down, I stopped to see if I could repair it and there was a massive slice down the side of the tyre. I couldn’t plug it. I knew my parents were at the bottom of the hill so I rode down hoping I’d find them. I was about 25 minutes up on record time, so I knew I had time to play with.

“I had one crash, on Conic Hill. I was descending a section of technical steps and I put my front wheel off the side of the trail. It was low-speed and low-consequence, thankfully.”

Managing the mental battle

The West Highland Way FKT was a mental challenge as much as a physical one © Brodie Hood

“The big thing for me was having confidence and trusting my process. My mental game plan was to ride to the pace I knew I could sustain, keep taking on nutrition and try to ride smoothly on technical terrain.

Being filmed meant I felt under more pressure, which really got to me in the lead-up. In fact, I was having nightmares that I punctured Rab Wardell

“It was about staying focused on the game plan. I was able to recognise when I was pushing myself too hard on Rannoch Moor, for example.

“The blessing of having the backing and being filmed is also a curse because I felt under more pressure, which really got to me in the lead-up, so I wanted to make sure I was as prepared as possible. In fact, I was having nightmares that I punctured. The day after I set the new time, I woke up following the same nightmare, even though I’d already done the ride. That’s how much it was stressing me out!”

The rewards were worth the pain and suffering

The views on the West Highland Way are out of this world © Brodie Hood

“There were many highlights, but the cloud inversion over Loch Lomond was pretty awesome. I climbed out of the cold and fog and above it and it was awesome.

“If you plan to attempt this ride, my advice would be don’t underestimate it. Ride slower than you think, eat more than you think, take your time, be prepared and make sure you take the spares you need. Be respectful to walkers, say hello and thanks. Understand your outdoor access codes and your right to roam in Scotland.”