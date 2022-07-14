© Alex Grymanis / Red Bull Content Pool
Basketball
3x3 Basketball: Everything you need to know
In this guide, you'll learn everything about 3x3 basketball: what it's all about, the most important rules and what it takes to make a name for yourself as a 3x3 basketball player.
01
The history of 3x3 basketball
Organised 3x3 basketball has developed from streetball, where teams of individual recreational players usually play against each other in spontaneously-formed teams on open courts, without a referee. Streetball is also played mostly on one basket and mostly three against three (in streetball slang, "3-on-3") sometimes also two against two ("2-on-2"), four against four ("4-on-4") or even one against one ("1-on-1").
The world basketball federation, FIBA, first trialled organised 3x3 basketball games at the 2007 Asian Indoor Games in Macau, China. The format – featuring the use of only one basket and two teams of three players each – was well received. FIBA followed this trial with the first official 3x3 competition in 2010, as part of the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Singapore.
Since 2012, FIBA has organised 3x3 World Championships as well as a 3x3 World Tour. In January 2017, the US rapper Ice Cube founded the 3x3 professional league Big3 in the USA. Later that year, in June, the International Olympic Committee announced 3x3 basketball as an event at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. (When the COVID-delayed games took place in 2021, USA won Gold in the women's event, while Latvia triumphed in the men's event.)
Since 2021, the Red Bull Half Court 3x3 tournament has also been looking for the world's best 3-on-3 streetballers - with stops in 20 countries.
02
3x3 Basketball: How does it work?
3x3 is a variant of the classic sport of basketball, played by two teams of three players each. The action takes part on half a court, using one basket only. The points-scoring method is different to traditional basketball. In 3x3, a basket scored from inside the shooting circle counts as one point (instead of two points, as in classic basketball), while a hit from beyond the shooting circle counts as two points (and not three points, as in classic basketball).
Each 3x3 game lasts for 10 minutes, or until a team scores 21 points – whichever occurs sooner. In 3x3 you have 12 seconds on the shot clock, which is half as long as in the classic 5-on-5 basketball format, where you have 24 seconds to complete an attack.
Another big difference to traditional basketball is that the game does not stop when a basket is scored. In 3x3, the ball changes teams immediately once there is a score, and the game continues without interruption or throw-in. This is one of the reasons why 3x3 basketball is sometimes referred to by players as 'a 10-minute sprint'.
03
The most important 3x3 rules and terms at a glance
- Start of the game: 3x3 basketball starts with a 'coin toss'. The team that wins the coin toss gets to decide whether it wants the ball at the start of the game or at the start of a potential overtime.
- Game time and overtime: A 3x3 game lasts 10 minutes, unless one team manages to score 21 points before that time has elapsed. If the score is tied after 10 minutes, the game goes into overtime. During overtime, the team that scores two points first is the winner.
- Check Ball: After each interruption (ball out of bounds, foul, or after free throws, etc.) the ball is handed over to the offensive player by the defensive player in the middle of the court beyond the throwing circle. Only after this 'check' does the game continue. The game clock and shot clock continue as soon as the offensive player has the ball.
- Continuation after a successful basket: After a successful basket, possession of the ball changes. Unlike in classic basketball, however, the game continues immediately, without a throw-in or a check. There are only two requirements: 1. the team that has conceded the basket must bring the ball once (by dribbling or passing) behind the throwing circle. 2. the team that made the basket and is now defending must not obstruct the offensive player in the semicircle under the basket and must remain outside the small semicircle until the ball has been passed or dribbled out of the semicircle.
- Continuation after offensive rebound: If the attacking team gets an offensive rebound, it may immediately throw again at the basket without first bringing it behind the throwing circle again.
- Continuation after defensive rebound, block or steal: If the defending team wins the ball via defensive rebound, block or steal, it must first bring the ball behind the throwing circle before it may attack.
- Jump ball situation: After a jump ball situation, the defensive team receives the ball.
- Fouls and free throws: If a defensive player commits a foul on an offensive player during the throw inside the throwing circle, the offensive player receives one free throw - if the foul happens during the throw outside the throwing circle, there are two free throws. If the foul does not occur during the throw, only the possession of the ball changes. If a team commits more than six fouls during a game, the other team receives two free throws each time after the seventh foul. From the tenth foul onwards, there are two free throws plus possession for each foul. Personal fouls are not counted in 3x3.
- Changing players: In 3x3 basketball, you can change players as often as you want. The only requirement is that the game must be interrupted. When changing players, the substitute player must tee off with the substitute player and the change must take place on the out-of-bounds line away from the basket.
04
The most important 3x3 events
- FIBA 3x3 World Cup: The FIBA 3x3 World Cup is probably the most important global tournament for the top national teams. The 3x3 World Champions are determined here in three different events - the men's 3x3 tournament, the women's 3x3 tournament and the Dunk Contest. The 3x3WC tournament was held for the seventh time this year and took place in Antwerp, Belgium (June 21-26).
- FIBA 3x3 World Tour: Comparable to the PGA Tour in golf or the WSL in surfing, the FIBA 3x3 World Tour is the highest level of play in the 3x3 basketball world. From May to December, the qualified teams collect points in a tournament format at spectacular stops from Japan to France. This year, it started with the Utsunomiya Opener in Japan on 14/15 May. Finally, the 3x3 World Tour Champion 2022 will be determined at the World Tour Finals in Abu Dhabi on 9/10 December.
- FIBA 3x3 Women's Series: The FIBA 3x3 Women's Series is the most prestigious 3-on-3 series in the world. In 2022, the worldwide tournament series began on 28 May and the grand final will take place on 17/18 September in Constanta, Romania.
- Red Bull Half Court: Since 2021, the world's best 3-on-3 streetball players have been able to compete in Red Bull Half Court, a 3x3 streetball tournament with stops in 20 countries around the world. This makes Red Bull Half Court the most global streetball tournament in the world. There are Red Bull Half Court heats throughout the summer, with the winning teams taking part in the world final in Egypt in September.
2 min
Red Bull Half Court Finale Berlin 2021
Das Red Bull Half Court Finale 2021 in Berlin im Mellow Park. 3 vs.3 Basketball vom Feinsten!
05
You should know this 3x3 player
- Dusan Bulut: The 36-year-old Serb is a living streetball legend and the G.O.A.T of 3x3 basketball. Known as 'Mr. Bulletproof', he has been dominating his opponents on the court for over a decade now. Bulut combines a dangerous mix of mad skills, basketball IQ and all-out hustle. Throwing, passing, shooting – there's nothing the Magic Bullet Bulut can't do!