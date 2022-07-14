3x3 Basketball: Everything you need to know

Continuation after a successful basket:

After a successful basket, possession of the ball changes. Unlike in classic basketball, however, the game continues immediately, without a throw-in or a check. There are only two requirements:

1.

the team that has conceded the basket must bring the ball once (by dribbling or passing) behind the throwing circle.

2.

the team that made the basket and is now defending must not obstruct the offensive player in the semicircle under the basket and must remain outside the small semicircle until the ball has been passed or dribbled out of the semicircle.