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Soapbox Race

Where to Watch the Red Bull Soapbox Race London 2026

This Saturday the UK's most outrageous downhill race is back exclusively on Samsung TV Plus live!
Written by Red Bull UK
2 min readPublished on
On Saturday 20th June 2026, the Red Bull Soapbox Race returns to London, challenging Britain’s most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams to create the wackiest rides before launching themselves down a challenging downhill course packed with obstacles, jumps and unexpected surprises.

Watch live exclusively on Samsung TV Plus

For fans who want a front-row seat without heading to Alexandra Palace, you can stream the Red Bull Soapbox Race London 2026 live exclusively on Samsung TV Plus at 5:30pm UK time, Saturday 20th June.
  1. Just open the Samsung TV Plus app on your Samsung TV, head to the TV guide and choose the Entertainment Hub Channel (Channel 4001).
  2. Or if you’re using a Samsung Galaxy smartphone open the app here to start watching.
If you want even more gravity-powered madness, you can stream the best Red Bull Soapbox Races from around the world on Samsung TV Plus.

1 min

The best action from Red Bull Soapbox Race London

Highlights of the Red Bull Soapbox Race in London 2017.

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Soapbox Race