Where to Watch the Red Bull Soapbox Race London 2026

On Saturday 20th June 2026, the Red Bull Soapbox Race returns to London, challenging Britain’s most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams to create the wackiest rides before launching themselves down a challenging downhill course packed with obstacles, jumps and unexpected surprises.

On Saturday 20th June 2026, the Red Bull Soapbox Race returns to London, challenging Britain’s most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams to create the wackiest rides before launching themselves down a challenging downhill course packed with obstacles, jumps and unexpected surprises.

On Saturday 20th June 2026, the Red Bull Soapbox Race returns to London, challenging Britain’s most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams to create the wackiest rides before launching themselves down a challenging downhill course packed with obstacles, jumps and unexpected surprises.

For fans who want a front-row seat without heading to Alexandra Palace, you can stream the Red Bull Soapbox Race London 2026 live exclusively on Samsung TV Plus at 5:30pm UK time, Saturday 20th June.

For fans who want a front-row seat without heading to Alexandra Palace, you can stream the Red Bull Soapbox Race London 2026 live exclusively on Samsung TV Plus at 5:30pm UK time, Saturday 20th June.

If you want even more gravity-powered madness, you can stream the best Red Bull Soapbox Races from around the world on Samsung TV Plus.

If you want even more gravity-powered madness, you can stream the best Red Bull Soapbox Races from around the world on Samsung TV Plus.

If you want even more gravity-powered madness, you can stream the best Red Bull Soapbox Races from around the world on Samsung TV Plus.