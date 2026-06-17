Where to Watch the Red Bull Soapbox Race London 2026

On Saturday 20th June 2026, the Red Bull Soapbox Race returns to London, challenging Britain’s most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams to create the wackiest rides before launching themselves down a challenging downhill course packed with obstacles, jumps and unexpected surprises.
Watch live exclusively on Samsung TV Plus
For fans who want a front-row seat without heading to Alexandra Palace, you can stream the Red Bull Soapbox Race London 2026 live exclusively on Samsung TV Plus at 5:30pm UK time, Saturday 20th June.
- Just open the Samsung TV Plus app on your Samsung TV, head to the TV guide and choose the Entertainment Hub Channel (Channel 4001).
- Or if you’re using a Samsung Galaxy smartphone open the app here to start watching.
If you want even more gravity-powered madness, you can stream the best Red Bull Soapbox Races from around the world on Samsung TV Plus.
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The best action from Red Bull Soapbox Race London
Highlights of the Red Bull Soapbox Race in London 2017.
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