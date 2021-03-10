5 reasons Red Bull Quicksand is the hardest mile you’ll ever run

From the collapsed bodies at each finish line to the participants desperately clawing at the sandy dunes and gasping for air after just a few hundred metres, there's plenty of empirical evidence to demonstrate just how hard ‘ Quicksand ’, Redbull’s beach-based test of grit is. But what are the ingredients that make for such a brutal dish?

Coach, fitness author and Quicksand veteran Andrew Tracey is on hand to tell us exactly what takes this event from ‘pleasant beach run’ to ‘scramble for survival’.

Participant competes at Red Bull Quicksand in 2019 © Leo Francis, Red Bull Content Pool

1. It’s never ‘only’ one mile

There’s a widely accepted idea in fitness circles that ‘simple rarely equals easy’. In fact, 9 times out of 10, the simpler something looks ‘on paper’, the more harrowing a trial it’s likely to be IRL.

Looking at it from this angle, a one-mile, max effort race is already a pretty daunting undertaking.

Too long an effort for you to open up the taps fully, drawing on your anaerobic system utilising the power-rich ATP and phosphocreatine stored within your skeletal muscles to drive you explosively forward, knowing the finish line is just a striking distance away.

It’s a distance that hoists you into discomfort, without an end in site, then tests your pain threshold

But at the same time, far too short and intense to find a comfortable tempo and a truly aerobic pace, leaning into your low power but highly fuel-efficient oxidative system, which can easily generate around 10 calories per minute, making you the human equivalent of an eco-friendly hybrid car.

It really is a hideous distance. You're forced to draw on and deplete not just one, but all three of your major energy-producing faculties – systematically – then hold on for dear life as you ask them to refresh and recover as quickly as possible.

You wade on as your muscles fight frantically to clear the growing build up of lactate that’s accumulating in your lower body, a side effect of the high-power output necessary from your legs to maintain such a pace, without any reprieve from a slowing of pace and the introduction of fresh oxygen to your quickly asphyxiating muscles.

It’s a distance that hoists you into discomfort, without an end in site, then tests your pain threshold and ability to keep your hand above the flame.

And that’s under perfect conditions.

Fierce competition and dedication at Red Bull Quicksand, 2019 © James Carnegie, Red Bull Content Pool

2. When the map isn’t the terrain

What Quicksand does well, is take every conceivable disadvantage and obstacle to an already daunting prospect, and throw all of them at you at once.

Starting with your very first steps, you quickly realise that the terrain itself is conspiring against you. Beach running may look like an idyllic end to an 80s training montage, but studies have shown that wading your way through golden sands causes you to expend energy at a rate that nearly doubles that of regular running.

Couple that with the extra stabilisation work required to hold a steady cadence, the lack of forward momentum you receive from each push-off as the sand slips away, stealing precious kinetic energy, and you swiftly realise this isn’t going to be the day at the beach you expected.

Brave runners take on the challenge of Red Bull Quicksand © Ian Corless, Red Bull Content Pool

3. What goes up must come down (then back up again)

Once you’ve made peace with the fact you’re not going to be setting any personal bests and have settled into a more fitting pace for the terrain, it’s not long before the natural disadvantages give way to man-made monstrosities.

The initial few ‘sandcastles’ you traverse may seem difficult but manageable, but when you’re faced with the deathly steep incline of some of their bigger boys, reaching heights of nearly 30 feet, the notion that this is simply a ‘running race’ is firmly quashed.

As you pitch over and drive skywards, the run collapses into a climb, your biomechanics are forced to do a hard U-turn, calling for your central nervous system to fire up a huge number of motor units and revving them up to near maximal levels to propel you upwards. This switch from an efficient, sustainable, lower body effort to an all out assault on your entire body as you scramble to make your way to the top, before fatigue grinds you to a halt, will test the limits of your body’s capacity to generate and sustain power.

Then you’ve got to do it again. And again.

This sort of repeated effort, with hard running on torturous terrain being the only ‘reprieve’ you have in which to recover, doesn’t just test the limits of your muscles, but your mind, especially once Quicksand plays it’s next trick on you…

A flag in the sand. But is it the finish line? © James Carnegie, Red Bull Content

4. When a finish line isn’t a finish line

They say that breaking down a task into manageable chunks makes it easier to complete. Quicksand begs to differ.

Raising your gaze from the sand below, temporarily taking a break from assessing each and every step on the perilous, undulating course, you may be greeted by the site of the finish line just ahead.

To make each climb successfully, you have to attack each sandcastle with the same ferocity that left you breathing fire on the first lap

It’s been proven in study after study on endurance athletes, that the ‘last leg’ can unlock a sort of psychological cheat code, the upside to a phenomena known as ‘ teleoanticipation ’. This allows competitors to tap into the very last of their energy reserves and produce one last spurt of heightened energy, sometimes finishing even stronger than they started.

But don’t step on the gas too quickly.

The two lap loop which makes up the Quicksand course, takes this concept and malevolently flips it on its head. When you see that finish line for the first time, you’re crushed by the reality that you’ve got to do it all over again.

On a flat surface, this isn’t so problematic; laps around a 400m circuit are commonplace in athletics, but on a track you have the option, be it voluntary or not, to slow the pace, things aren’t quite that forgiving at Quicksand.

As you round the corner to take on your second lap, you’re filled with a dreaded déjà vu. Your legs may be heavy, your lungs may be burning and your heart may be beating out of your chest, but the rising dunes in front of you are indifferent to your suffering.

Crest fallen, you come to the realisation that you can’t slow down. To make each climb successfully, and avoid rolling back down for a heart-breaking reattempt, you have to attack each sandcastle with the same ferocity that left you breathing fire on the first lap.

Once the second, real, finish line is in sight and you grab that flag, you can breathe a heavy sigh of relief as you collapse onto the sand.

And collapse you will.

But then as you hold the flag up for inspection, squinting against the summer sun, you’ll soon come to the soul-crushing realisation that this flag represents anything but relief, and that Quicksand isn’t done with you yet.

The last push to the finish © Ian Corless, Red Bull Content Pool

5. Once more, at least

Your first heat of Quicksand is where you’re most prone to fall victim to hubris, come out of the gates at a pace that’s too hot, and on muscles that are clearly too cold and your race could be coloured by an abrupt and premature drop in performance. One transient ‘ping’ of an under-warmed hamstring, could see you limping around the course to the finish line.

In all likelihood though, you’ll make it around the course with nothing but your ego bruised, your lungs seared and your legs charred, crash landing at the finish line and attempting to dust off the sand clinging to your sweat-soaked skin.

Once you’ve summoned up the gusto to raise yourself to your feet, sucking down air in an attempt to find a mental and physical state where recovery at least feels likely, you can limp your way over to the colourful screens displaying placings and heat times. Grip your flag tight, you know exactly what’s coming next, so fight back the sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach.

You’re back on the dunes again in less than half an hour.

Now, for a ‘standard’ 1600m time trial – especially for an experienced runner – this would be ample time to at least feel part way recovered and ready for another bout, but the relentless pressure Quicksand applies to your body’s energy systems means that we’re out of the recovery time frames of traditional aerobic efforts and into a high intensity domain.

The searing lactate that burns every inch of your muscularity after the huge anaerobic exertion is still at work long after you’ve stopped. Your metabolism is just settling from the redline and your heart and lungs are working overtime to cash the cheques necessary to pay off the oxygen debt your body has accrued. And your nervous system? Well, it’s fried.

The time back to any sort of chemical equilibrium, any semblance of recovery, in your aching limbs is far off in the distance.

You’ve now got to run the hardest mile you’ve ever run, again, on fatigued and race-weary muscles. Your lungs still feel like they’re sucking air through an exhaust pipe, your legs are still trembling from the mixed signal demands of explosive climbing, steep descents and gruelling energy depleting flats on the sand. And your head? Your head is screaming at you to turn tail and leave.

But Quicksand doesn’t care.