Looking for elite service in London? Derin Adetosoye knows where to get it

We all know the feeling. You get home, after a trip to the bakery or bar where staff practically know what you want before you ask for it. Bliss. Those moments inspire a spark of connection and community. And they usually make us want to give a tip.

With Red Bull Wiiings Tips you can show that appreciation for your favourite businesses. Here’s how it works: nominate the places that have provided you with stellar service to receive cans of Red Bull at redbull.co.uk/tips .

As so many industries have shown incredible resilience recently and managed to maintain five-star service, why not give something back? The more nominations a business receives, the bigger the rewards they can potentially receive for them and their colleagues.

YouTuber and Formula E presenter Derin Adetosoye can relate. When she’s not jetting off to Monaco or LA on solo trips, she calls London home. That means she’s built up a collection of top spots, and is happy to recommend a few hotels, restaurants and beauty salons where service goes above and beyond.

01 The Hoxton, Southwark

40 Blackfriars Rd, London SE1 8NY | MAP

As a vlogger who hustled while at university, Derin loves a welcoming space like the Southwark outpost of the Hoxton hotels. “As soon as you sit down, you've got a glass of water there waiting for you, you've got the menu, you've got someone waiting on you,” she says. The hotel’s open-house concept, and dedicated co-working space, earn it major points. “That is really refreshing because in London, especially if you're a freelancer and you don't have an office space, it's nice to get out of your flat and work elsewhere.”

She notes that familiar feeling you get, working in a café where you can tell the staff are ready to move you along. “You can never really feel settled”, or worse – it’s too noisy to concentrate. Staff at the Hoxton hotels, particularly in Southwark, instead create an ideal ambience for both work and play. “They let you get on with your work. There's no pressure, and they're so attentive to anything you need. They help you out, which I really enjoy.”

02 FACEGYM at Selfridges, Oxford Street

400 Oxford St, London W1A 1AB | MAP

For those moments when Derin needs to unwind, she recommends the team at FaceGym in Selfridges. Yes, they offer what it sounds like: ‘workouts’ for your face, blending luxury skincare ingredients with facial muscle massages to contour, chisel and sculpt. “Anything you need, the staff get for you,” Derin adds, describing a service that’s both personalised and personable.

As a presenter, looking and feeling good matters to Derin, and FaceGym perfectly slots into her lifestyle. It still feels like an insider’s secret. “I’m investing more in wellness now,” she says, noting that the staff play a pivotal role in her returning for regular sessions.

03 The London EDITION, Fitzrovia

10 Berners St, London W1T 3NP | MAP

Beyond work and taking care of her skin, Derin makes plenty of time for food and drink too. The London Edition hotel came to mind immediately when she thought of a business where service deserves recognition. “I like that if you're about to go out and want to have your pre-drinks, it's such a bougie place to do that,” she says, laughing. When she walks into the hotel, she feels entirely transported from the nearby mayhem of Oxford Street. “The waiters, the service – they're just phenomenal,” she says. “If you need anything, they're always on-hand to provide that luxury experience”. She likes being able to drop by without a booking and, “just feel like you're in your own bubble”.

04 Christopher's, Covent Garden

18 Wellington St, London WC2E 7DD | MAP

Finally, if you find yourself struggling to book a meal around a trip to the theatre in the West End, Derin shouts out restaurant Christopher’s in Covent Garden. “You have to go,” she begins, singing the American steakhouse’s praises – the desserts alone keep her coming back. “The service is amazing,” she simply says. “They have walk-ins available, which makes the whole experience feel accessible.” On top of that, staff offer up a luxury experience in an area where tourist traps abound. “And you can get that luxury without having to book two weeks in advance,” she notes. “It’s just so nice.”

Do you know somewhere that deserves a tip for great service? To tip five-star service with wiiings, head to redbull.co.uk/tips now!