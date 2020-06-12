Who's who on Wiley's new album: all the MCs on Godfather III

Wiley ’s always had an eye for talent. From his days assembling Roll Deep , frantically darting around east London enlisting the best MCs, DJs, and producers raised within the sound of the Bow Bells, to enlisting future great Stormzy for 2014’s Grew Up In , the Godfather has an inimitable knack for constructing dynasties, building movements and foregrounding new artistry.

In 2007, at the height of Boy Better Know ’s fame, Wiley went on Westwood’s Radio 1 rap show to throw down some bars. Rather than stand shoulder-to-shoulder with JME and Skepta , though, he brought through a fresh-faced Chipmunk and 16-year old Ice Kid for a legendary freestyle that catapulted the two teenage talents into the limelight . While Ice Kid has cut an ephemeral figure since, Chip remains at the forefront of the game -- most releasing a new collabs album, called Insomnia, alongside Skepta and Young Adz earlier this year.

But Wiley’s eagerness to cast his net widely has resulted in a number of disputes and missteps too. He formed the A-List in 2010, enlisting Shola and Sadie Ama , members of Roll Deep and producer Bless Beats . Although full of promise -- it was Wiley’s intention to enter the Radio 1 ‘A-List’ through amassing a diverse roster of singers and rappers -- their only single, Midnight Lover, was never officially released (although a video was made ). The remnants of the experiment exited quietly out the back door, appearing across the appropriately titled Offload Volume 01 in 2011. And while he championed Chip and Stormzy from early on, he’s no stranger to a war of words ( or dubs ), and relationships have become stretched over time.

When Wiley’s genre-spanning album Full Circle failed to get off the ground last year, many feared the worst. Boasty was an international hit, but furore and complications surrounding a Nicki Minaj feature started a snowball effect that essentially derailed the whole project. Tracks debuted in September 2019 on Rinse FM (on a raucous set with Big Zeeks, Riko Dan and others ) never saw the light of day, and it was back to square one. But it many ways, this was Wiley’s saving grace.

His latest (and apparently last ) album Godfather III arrived this month. And while it might not be adorned with guest verses from Beenie Man and Future , it is unapologetically homegrown in intent -- and features just shy of 30 guest MCs. In true Wiley style, though, his eagerness to get the music out to the world initially resulted in confusion and chaos. After endless delays and rescheduled release dates (the album was initially tabled for January 1 2020), Godfather III appeared in dribs and drabs on streaming services, but with no indication of who was featured across its 22-tracks. It was even a surprise to some of the MCs, who apparently weren’t informed that they were going to be included.

Nonetheless, its back-to-basics approach has allowed some of the brightest talents from grime’s so-called ‘new wave’ to show their mettle alongside early purveyors of the sound. A number of artists need no introduction. Both Newham Generals are in attendance, with Footsie -- whose debut album No Favours came out this year too -- and D Double E appearing on Family and Bars respectively, while Roll Deep members Breeze , Flow Dan , Manga , Scratchy and J2K all make an appearance. But there’s room for a whole host of MCs whose graft has been long overlooked. Wiley’s swansong, then, is a totemic manifestation of his ideal from day dot: both a celebration of all-time greats, and a metaphorical passing of the baton to the next generation.

Here’s a rundown of some of the artists -- some familiar, some less so -- who feature across the record…

Blay Vision

Appears on: Come Home

Tottenham’s Blay Vision has a diverse palate. The self-proclaimed visionary regularly oscillates between intricate lyricism, perceptive critique of systemic racism (check out Normal from his debut album Turner Ave) and all-out 140 anthems. An ineffable ability to create sung hooks landed him a guest feature on Manga Saint Hilare’s latest project, and sees him regularly collaborate with fellow North Londoner JME, most notably on 2017’s Gone Mad.

Realz

Appears on: Come Home

For many, Lord Of The Mics is the ultimate yardstick for an MC’s barring credentials . Fall flat in the dungeon, and you can forget a career. Realz held his own against Proton in 2013, and has since signed to Roll Deep alumnus Jamakabi ’s label Rhythm Rollers. His hype session for Lord of the Mics promised to "slap you into next week in front of your mandem, nobody cares," and his guest verse on Come Home is similarly packed with power and purpose.

Jammz

Appears on: Protect The Empire; Eskimo Dance

IAMGRIME is the label . Jammz is the mastermind. Starting from modest beginnings making tracks out of a shed in producer Shemzy ’s back garden, the east London MC/producer has since become a fixture on Rinse FM -- alongside his DJ Jack Dat . His verse on Protect the Empire chronicles this progression to the top: "I was letting off steam way before Boiler Room and I ain’t chatting about gas fittings/ It’s been a mad minute, I’ve been grafting and ascended the hierarchy."

This ascent reached its apex in 2019 with the release of French Montana, arguably the hottest instrumental of the past few years. After existing as a dubplate for close to 18 months, the vinyl EP features vocals from himself, Blay (see above), Mayhem NODB , and Bristol stalwart Buggsy .

K9

Appears on: West London; Eskimo Dance; Starring

Although new to some, K9 joined Musical Mob (the crew responsible for Pulse X) back in 2004 in his early teens. "I’ve been about since before the genre had a name," he told me in 2019. It’s fitting, then, that he features front-and-centre on Eskimo Dance: an homage to the legendary rave set up by Wiley in 2002. The track itself is a ferocious 8-bar rally with the instrumental switching up as each MC enters, and the eagle-eared -- such as K9 himself -- will note that the first three tracks chosen correlate exactly with the first tracks played at the inaugural Eskimo Dance held at Watford Arena.

K9 isn’t just a seasoned veteran, though. He’s consistently been pushing boundaries -- particularly during his work with leftfield experimentalist Dark0 on the first two volumes of Mad In The Cut Volume, and with production trio Silk Road Assassins on Taste Of Metal. He’s been a staunch advocate for radio since the days of Manic FM in St Albans, and regularly touches down on Mode FM and Rinse FM, in addition to performing at raves such as Keep Hush and Lock Off.

GHSTLY XXVII

Appears on: West London; Starring

West Londoner GHSTLY XXVII turned raves inside out in 2016 with his tracks 3310 and the DJ Cable -produced In Ere. By 18, he’d already toured the United States. This momentum was maintained through regular radio appearances and an inventive rally track with Manga Saint Hilare, called Back To Back, that appeared in early 2017. Now signed to Flow Dan’s label Spentshell, his latest single Flex is produced by grime’s most prolific producer Filthy Gears .

Big Zuu

Appears on: West London

When he’s not busy cooking up Big Eats on primetime TV , Big Zuu is billing up tunes in the studio. A founding member of MTP with AJ Tracey , he’s released a string of EPs over the past couple of years, starting with 2015’s Big Who? While initially known for dense multisyllabic flows, he has since branched out into sung vocals, demonstrating both versatile delivery and razor-sharp reflection on contemporary society.

Capo Lee

Appears on: Eskimo Dance

Part of grime’s famed class of 2015 (along with Big Zuu, AJ Tracey and Rocks FOE ), Capo Lee started out on UK rap as Leeman -- releasing an SBTV Warm Up Session in 2010 . After a few years away from the scene, his renaissance was kickstarted with the release of Liff: a track that showcased his idiosyncratic flow style and peerless delivery. Much like Wiley, he’s now a seasoned collaborator. His mixtape series WhyNot? gives a dozen MCs and producers a day to come up with a project, and the time pressure -- while masochistic -- has produced some stunning results. His latest EP with Lewisham’s Merky Ace is entitled Clash of the Pagans.

Direman

Appears on: West London

Hugely respected but often overlooked, Direman started out as part of West London collective Hot Off Da Block (with DJ Twon , Fugzi Malone , Raw Smilez and Flips ), who held it down on LayLow FM in the mid 2000s. LayLow was foundational for many artists from West London, famously hosting a clash between Nasty Jack and Iceman . A long-time collaborator with K9, Direman recently started hitting radio again, most notably with DJ Oblig , and has a new single out entitled Madness.

Big Swingz

Appears on: Eskimo Dance

More recently making moves in UK rap, Big Swingz started his career as a member of Mucky Wolfpack , the east London crew helmed by God’s Gift who famously rushed Wiley on Rinse FM back in December 2006. His 8-bar contribution to Eskimo Dance sees Swingz reprise his role as a firebrand MC full of energy and verve: "Temper short, better watch your talk. My strikers shoot and I hold the ball / from Roman Road down to Stroudley Walk, drive big cars man I hardly walk."

Aisa

Appears on: Balance

Aisa is the sole female voice on Wiley’s record, a real disappointment especially considering the swathe of great MCs -- such as Queenie , FFSYTHO , and Taliifah -- who have been making real movements of late. Nonetheless, Aisa’s vocal on Balance’is stunning. Her R&B sensibility made a real entrance on 2018’s Get Right featuring Los Angeles’ Makio. A stripped-back acoustic track Walk Away was released earlier this year.

Ears

Appears on: Eskimo Dance

Once one of grime’s hottest young prodigies, Ears released a legendary vocal of DJ Mondie ’s Straight Riddim while a member of Scare Dem Crew back in the early 2000s. He also went bar-for-bar with Jammer on Troy “A Plus” Miller’s DVD series Practice Hours, and became an important member of Neckle Camp . Since Neckle Camp’s disbandment, Ears has carved a markedly eclectic path, pre-empted by his collaborative EP with chiptune producer and qualified psychoanalyst David E. Sugar in 2006. His recent album, Back to the Future Vol II, is a welcome return to form.

His verse for Eskimo Dance is a reworking of one of his classic bars, invoking the lyrics and style that initially made the scene sit up and smell the coffee.

Delusion

Appears on: Eskimo Dance

Living in east London used to mean that the hot and sweaty Central Line was your only route into the city centre -- unless you wanted to sit for hours on a bus. Quite how Delusion turned this into an anthemic call to arms is another story for another day, but his most famous bar has lasted through the ages and appears in all its glory on Eskimo Dance. An original member of KidzInTheHood , presided over by Crazy Titch , Delusion was present at some of grime’s foundational moments including an infamous clash with East Connection. He made a return to the radio circuit last year with appearances on Grime Sessions and Rude Kid’s 150-MC Christmas special (skip to the 1 hr 48 minute mark ).

Jon E Clayface

Appears on: South London

If Clayface isn’t on stage or at radio, he’s probably practicing Muay Thai in South East London. His pinpoint aim, both as pugilist and performer, has produced a number of acclaimed mixtapes and LPs, including 2018’s One7: macabre and evocative in equal measure, it featured a number of fellow South Londoners and an homage to his area, SE18. His deft ability over both UK drill and grime is perhaps his most distinctive asset, while a sense of hardened authenticity permeates his lyrical content. His verse on Godfather III is similarly unflinching, defaming other MCs who "come with the cheese like [Los Angeles rapper and actor] Hopsin."

Ten Dixon

Appears on: Eskimo Dance; South London

Born and bred in south London but brought up on pirate radio, Ten Dixon is an MC you don’t want to face up against in a clash. The key protagonist for DJ Argue ’s inaugural Hell In A Cell competition, his acerbic wit knows no bounds. According to his verse on South London, he’s "at your chest like Jamaican Vicks," while his latest track D.I.P featuring Jon E Clayface -- both are members of W.A.V.E gang -- offers a cutting culinary criticism sure to sour a grime special of Come Dine With Me: "your girlfriend’s curry goat is fucking bland."

Blessed

Appears on: South London

Blessed, also from south-east London collective W.A.V.E, has been pushing grime since the early 2010s. His EP M1 Stinger did bits on its release, and it was swiftly followed by an appearance on Lord of the Mics 7 with a clash against fellow south Londoner Pawz. His latest single D Squared is out now.

Crafty 893

Appears on: South London

Perhaps better known for his production skills -- his producer tag opens the credits for Big Zuu’s Big Eats show on Dave (see above) -- Crafty is also a very cold MC. Starting out as a member of 3rd Degree (along with Blaydes and Ramsey ), his debut vocal EP V_V was released in 2016. It also featured early productions such as Oni which still get regular radio rotation. Last year’s Not Bad EP featured production from Sir Spyro and a guest verse from Manga Saint Hilare.

J2K

Appears on: Double Dragon

While perhaps familiar to many, J2K’s back-to-back with Wiley on Double Dragon is both a standout and a rarity for an artist who spent a large portion of the 2010s growing Crep Protect into a multimillion dollar brand. An early collaborator with Crazy Titch, his enviously skippy flow defined much of Roll Deep’s output during the late 2000s, and his verse here proudly demonstrates that ageing far from correlates with obsolescence: "30 years here on the planet, still put a lickle man into a panic."

Faultsz

Appears on: South London

Although The Square are no longer clashing MCs outside Lewisham McDonald's , their leading lights are carving their own respective trajectories across south London. Faultsz’s TDDDEP from last year combined fast flows, forward thinking production (from Mr Mitch , Polonis , and Mischief ), and drill experiments (with fellow Peckham resident Kwengface from Zone 2 ). He opens South London with a characteristically mordant provocation.

Flirta D

Appears on: Family

Grime’s answer to Michael Winslow from Police Academy, Flirta D clocked from early that sound effects and a lightning-fast flow can turn a rave upside down. His clash with D Double E from Eskimo Dance in 2003 is ingrained into even the most pedestrian grime fan’s memory. A founding member of west London crew SLK , he is still highly active and engaged in the London scene. Last year he stole the show at Hell In A Cell 2 -- hosted in a basement in Dalston -- much to the dismay of the younger MCs in attendance. Grime DJ and politics blogger Timbah also made an hour-long documentary about his style and delivery, which is well worth checking out .

Tempa T

Appears on: Eskimo Dance