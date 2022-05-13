Sign up for the Wings for Life World Run 2023

Wings for Life World Run 2023 is now open for sign-ups.
Next year's race will take place around the world on 7th May 2023, starting at 12:00pm BST. Early bird entries cost £18.
Over 160,000 people around the world took part in the 2022 race, either via the Wings for Life World Run app, or at organised events. With 100% of entry fees going directly to the Wings for Life Foundation, participants were able to raise more than £4m of funding for spinal cord research.
What's an Organised App Run?
In the UK, there are Organised App Runs available to attend. These are essentially like traditional running events, where you can line up alongside other runners and take part together on a set course.
Wings for Life World Run 2022: Battersea Park Organised App Run
What's it like to take part in an Organised App Run? 2022 participants share their experience.
In 2022, there were Organised App Runs staged in Newcastle, Bristol and London. The latter took place in Battersea Park – watch the video above to get a sense of what it's like to take part.
In the Wings for Life World Run App Run, you can take part in the Wings for Life World Run wherever you are. Everyone, worldwide, starts at the same time, running, walking, and rolling to stay ahead of the Virtual Catcher Car. Download the App for Apple or Android devices to inform, entertain, and motivate you on your journey to the big day.