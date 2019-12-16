There's no other running race like it – thousands of runners racing simultaneously at locations all over the world, all raising funds to help find a cure for spinal cord injury. And in 2020 the UK will host a flagship run in the historic city of Cambridge – find more information and sign up here .

1. The finish line crosses you, not the other way around

Yes, you start running and then 30 minutes later the Catcher Car sets off and begins to creep up behind the field, its set speed getting faster at various checkpoint distances on the way, and often driven by a pair of celebrities. When it reaches you, it records the distance you've run and that's your mark.

2. Some participants will be running in the middle of the night

Organisers have to choose a time for everyone to start in the whole world. That's a simultaneous starting gun but across dozens of timezones in lots of races all over the world. A 12pm UTC start means a leisurely start for UK participants but a long day of trying to keep energised and motivated all day long for participants in Melbourne (9.00pm start). Runners in Australia also find headtorches a handy extra piece of running kit!

3. You can run the race in your local park

No, not just training runs, the actual thing. It puts that possible early start in perspective if you can just fall out of your own front door, right? The simply titled ' App Run ' is a race using a Wings for Life World Run app on your phone with a start time that's the same as the global event. You can also host, and take part in, an Organised App Run , where you can get together with other participants and run using the app, where a virtual Catcher Car within the app follows you like a phantom as you pound your local streets.

4. It funds an enormous amount of spinal cord injury research

Like most brilliantly organised running events, people are running for a cause, in this case a cure for devastating spinal injuries. Wings for Life was set up in 2003 and now works in dozens of countries on various projects committed to finding that cure. The charity, and the Wings for Life World Run, take not-for-profit to the limit, with every cent, penny or other smallest currency denomination raised in its name going towards research, with no admin fees, tax or other costs deducted. So what you pay to take part in the Wings for Life World Run or raise in sponsorship is what reaches those key projects.

5. The total distances run are quite staggering

Every running and wheelchair participant in over 200 locations worldwide are covering a massive amount of asphalt, so let's do some maths here.

Running to the moon? In the first year of the Wings for Life World Run alone (2014), the global field ran a combined 531,000km, far enough to reach the moon and run a third of the way back towards Earth (admittedly you'd probably want to keep going from there). How about staying on the planet? That same distance is 13 times around the Equator. Or put it this way – it's estimated that the average person takes 7,500 steps every day. If you live to 80 years old, that's 216,262,500 steps. With an average stride, that’s 177,000km in a lifetime. So, those 2014 runners, in just one day, ran as far as three averagely fit 80-year-olds cover in their lifetimes!

