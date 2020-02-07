8 insider tips for building a team at the Wings for Life World Run

If you're taking part in the Wings for Life World Run in Cambridge on May 3 – or one of the many Flagship Runs and App Runs taking place worldwide – why not gather your mates and build your very own team?

It will not only mean sharing the whole experience together – having heaps of fun along the way – but, collectively, you'll be able to raise even more funds to support spinal cord injury research (through entry fees and donations).

You don’t have to run in the same location to be in the same team, either, so you can join up with friends and family from all over the world!

Here's how to build a top-notch team.

1. Set up your team

First things first, you need to get your team set up. To do this, go to wingsforlifeworldrun.com and log in to your profile with the same details as when you registered your entry. Then, click on 'Teams' at the top of the page, click 'Create a Team' and enter your team name. You’ll then be taken to your team page where you can join the team yourself.

Not yet entered yet but got some mates who would like to form a team? You'll need to register at the same time as one another. Simply select your chosen Flagship Run location, select 'Register a group' and then you'll each be directed to enter your details.

2. Encourage your mates to join you

David Mzee injured his spine but a new study helped him to walk again © Romina Amato for Wings for Life World Run

Once your team is set up, you'll need to find some members! You can share your team on social media and WhatsApp – encouraging your friends to join you – simply by clicking on the 'Share' button on your team profile.

Spreading the message that it’s fun and, crucially, that 100 percent of entry fees and donations go directly to spinal cord injury research, will make a huge difference in recruiting team members.

If a particular person or situation has inspired you to set up your team, such as the inspirational David Mzee pictured above, then make sure you share your reason for running, too. And remember to use the hashtags #wingsforlife and #worldrun.

3. Build team spirit

With the App you don't need to run together in the same place © Marcos Ferro for Wings for Life World Run

Successful teams feel a bond. So why not develop a connection by training together or holding a webinar for your runners? With the Wings for Life World Run App, you don’t need to be in the same place. All results will be posted under your team's result list, and you'll be able to check out which team member ran furthest and how far you all went together.

4. Stand out with a team "look"

From dinosaurs to superheroes, costumes will help you stand out © Angus Chou for Wings for Life World Run

Nothing brings a feeling of togetherness (and a few laughs) like team fancy dress. From matching t-shirts to funny costumes, your imagination is the limit.

5. Make it a double celebration

Why not make the day extra special by celebrating an anniversary? © Angus Chou for Wings for Life World Run

If someone you know has something to celebrate, such as an engagement, anniversary or birthday – why not encourage them to celebrate by taking on the race with your team? They’ll feel extra good about their special day knowing that they’re making a difference – and they're guaranteed an unforgettable experience!

6. Set a goal or challenge

Wings for Life World Run runners in Munich © Flo Hagena for Wings for Life World Run

Have you set an objective? Whether it's money raised, number of people signed up, or the total distance your team achieves, a goal is great for uniting and motivating team members. You can even take the motivation up a notch by challenging another team or organisation to try and beat your targets.

7. Encourage your friends to donate

Remember to spread the word and encourage people to sponsor your team © Teddy Morellec for Wings for Life World Run

Share your Wings for Life World team profile on social media, encouraging your friends to donate, by simply clicking on the 'Donate' button on your team page and following the instructions. And don't forget to mention: 100 percent of every donation will go directly to funding spinal cord injury research!

8. Above all, make it fun

As long as you're having fun, then that's all that matters © Teddy Morellec for Wings for Life World Run

By creating a team, you’ll be making a serious difference for people with spinal cord injury, but having fun is just as important. If you enjoy it, your team will, too!