Wingsuit Flying
History-making wingsuiters fly through Tower Bridge at 153mph
Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel just became the first people to wingsuit through London's defining landmark. This is how they did it…
In an amazing display of precision flying, Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel have become the first wingsuiters ever to pass through London's defining landmark, Tower Bridge.
We did around 200 training jumps just for this day, just for this minute
The Austrian freefall skydiving pioneers leapt from a helicopter west of the landmark at 5:22AM, 12 May. Just 45 seconds later, the pair travelled 1200m and landed safely on barges in the middle of the River Thames. Canon captured all of the light-speed action with 24 cameras in 14 different positions around Tower Bridge.
Dropping from a height of 3,000ft, 1.2km west of the bridge, they reached speeds in excess of 153mph (246km/h) as they passed through the 65 x 32m ‘window’ between the iconic towers.
Once they passed through the bridge at a height of around 100ft, the pair pulled a 'flare' manoeuvre, climbing rapidly to around 280ft in order to pull their parachutes for a safe landing in the River Thames.
I’m really grateful to work with Marco and such a good team to bring our dream to life.
"I just feel amazing. The jump was beautiful and everything worked out really good. In the last two and a half years we planned everything through and had the best preparation and training"
Check out how Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel flew through Tower Bridge below
