World Photography Day: Depth of Field members share their favourite photos

World Photography Day is on 19 August 2022. On the day, photographers across the world celebrate the art, craft, science and history of photography. Depth of Field has given ambitious photographers access to the most anticipated events of the summer. In honour of World Photography Day, three members from the Depth of Field programme reveal how they took some of their most treasured photos.

01 Capturing the biggest events with Depth of Field

Isis Boundy attended the Strawberries & Cream festival with the Depth of Field programme. She captured a photo of rapper, singer and songwriter Ms Banks.

Ms Banks brought the energy and Isis took the photo to prove it © Isis Boundy Ms Banks had so much energy and was definitely one of my favourite performers. Isis Boundy, Depth of Field

“I was trying to get the compositions right while taking a variety of photos because we were only allowed to get in front for two songs. Ms Banks had so much energy and was definitely one of my favourites performers.”

Isis also took photos of the English chart-topper, Mabel, who also performed with dancers. It reminded her of a scene from the popular film series, High School Musical. "It looks like they're stuck in a theatre play because you can see a lot of character,” she says. “It looks like a High School Musical poster.”

Its not everyday you get to take a photo of Mabel! © Isis Boundy Dancer at Mabel's Strawberries and Creem performance 2022 © Isis Boundy

"I love it when there's good lighting on photos. Mabel’s set has such lovely fresh, sharp lightening. They had a very strong purple hue which made it more epic.”

Ahmad Abdallah attended the 2022 British Grand Prix Moto GP at the Silverstone Circuit. Before getting his perfect photo, he separated himself from other photographers to make sure his image stood out.

British Grand Prix Moto GP 2022, Silverstone Circuit © Ahmad Abdallah I took my phone out and recorded it in slow motion to find that Red Bull motorbike. Ahmad Abdallah, Depth of Field

“I had to find my own space, if not others will capture the same photo," explains Ahmad. "To get this shot I went to a different area which made it unique."

When Ahmad found his space, he had no idea what positions the racers were in.

"I took my phone out and recorded it in slow motion to find that Red Bull motorbike. They were going really fast so I predicted where they would be for the next lap and increased the shutter speed to 1/1250 per second to get that shot."

Rhiannon Cobb also went to the Strawberries & Cream festival with Depth of Field.

Festival-goers at Strawberries and Creem festival © Rhiannon Cobb It was raining at this point, so I had to shelter my camera under my poncho. I spotted these girls who were laughing and I asked if I could take their photo because it was quite funny. Rhiannon Cobb, Depth of Field

“I never thought I’ll be taking photos at Red Bull Soapbox , rugby or a music festival. Festivals are my favourite place to take photos at because music photography is my forte. I love the energy.

This photo was shot on a Canon 1DX Mark ii with a Canon 24-70 lens. I shot it at 24mm ISO 100 f/5. It was raining at this point, so I had to shelter my camera under my poncho. I spotted these girls who were laughing and I asked if I could take their photo because it was quite funny."

02 Want to get involved with World Photography Day?

You can take part in World Photography Day by sharing your favourite photos on the World Photography Website . Or simply use the hashtag #WorldPhotographyDay or #WorldPhotographyWeek on Instagram and Twitter.