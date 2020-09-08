Today, Xbox finally gave us some concrete information about how the next generation of console hardware is actually going to shake out. For the past few months, Microsoft and Sony appear to have been engaged in a game of chicken; neither company wanted to ‘shoot first’ and reveal the pricing of the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X. Release dates have similarly not been disclosed, leaving consumers – understandably! – eager to find out when they can get their mitts on one.

As the companies continued to rattle their sabers and posture, goading each other on with showcases and promises about what the next-gen machines can achieve, another rumour gained momentum in the undercurrent: Microsoft, people whispered, is also working on another ‘companion’ console to the Xbox Series X – the ‘Lockhart’, a less powerful machine that’s basically an entry-level console for people that want to play in 4K.

Possibly the worst-kept secret of the year in gaming, the Xbox Series S finally got revealed this morning after some more leaks overnight. “The smallest Xbox ever” will clock in at a very wallet-friendly $299/€299/£249 and will debut on November 10 (which is when we’re expecting to see the beefier, and likely more expensive, Xbox Series X, too).

But what does that mean for the consumer? Well, with the reasonably-priced machine able to support 120FPS at 1440p, 4K upscaling for games, 4K media playback, support for DirectX raytracing, and a 512GB SSD… it’s hard not to be impressed. It means lapsed gamers wanting to get in on the new generation, or players that only have the ‘vanilla’ versions of the PS4 or Xbox One and want to upgrade have a very budget-friendly way of doing so.

From what we've seen so far, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition won't differ too much in their actual hardware (aside from the latter missing out on a disc drive). It's safe to assume they won't differ too much in price, also – meaning Microsoft may well have sewn up the lower end of the next-gen market with this announcement.

If you’re a casual player that just wants to keep up with FIFA, Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone, this is – unarguably – the machine for you

The Xbox Series S is a much cheaper entry point into a new generation than we’ve seen for a while: last generation’s Xbox One had hit the shelves at £429 and gave the PS4 (which launched at £349) a massive head start. In the current climate – Covid-19, mass layoffs, the threat of recession looming over us globally – you can’t sniff at a price point like that.

Pair the low point of entry here with the abundance of free-to-play games that make up a huge part of the market, and the phenomenal value offered by Xbox Games Pass (that’s a Netflix-like subscription service that lets you play well over 100 games for under £10 a month) and it’s easy to see what Microsoft is trying to do here. It’s trying to bring you into the ecosystem – give you the option to play upcoming games like Halo Infinite, Fable, and Forza Motorsport 8 without breaking the bank.

Microsoft has yet to talk about specific specs for the machine, but a leaked trailer suggests the Series S will have 4TF worth of processing power, compared to the Series X’s 12TF – to put that in context, the current-gen Xbox Series X has 6TF. If you have no idea what a teraflop is, or why it matters in the context of your gaming rig, Digital Foundry has done a great rundown of the science and context of the ludicrously-named unit of computing power.

If you’re a casual player that just wants to keep up to date on FIFA, that wants to play Call of Duty, or GTA Online, or Fortnite, or Apex Legends… this is – unarguably – the machine for you. Sure, you may not get the high-end graphics and processing black magic that you’ll likely see clips of from the Series X or the PS5, but you’re going to have a machine that keeps you in on the action (for the foreseeable…) and you’re not going to break the bank to get there.

The Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox console to date © Microsoft

Announcing this machine now is a smart move by Microsoft. Considering the last two generations have shown us – irrevocably – that the cheapest machine always wins the sales race, it’s an impressive gauntlet to throw down (even if Microsoft is still holding back on the actual release date and price of the Xbox Series X).