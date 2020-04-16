8 hacks and tips to get the most out of Zwift

Zwift has helped to transform indoor cycling. Gone are the days of staring at a blank wall as you pedal through the pain, and in its place is a highly addictive training tool that immerses you in a handful of virtual worlds.

Best of all, it’s really easy to get started. All you need is a bike, a turbo trainer and this essential guide to Zwift and you’ll be riding around Watopia and the other locations in no time at all.

But dig deeper and there’s a lot more to Zwift than meets the eye. From structured workouts to organised events and races, and new routes to unlock, there are loads of things other than worlds to explore within the training platform. Here are some top tips to take your Zwift experience to the next level.

1. Get a fan, towel and water bottle at the ready

Preparation is key to getting the most out of an indoor cycling session on Zwift, so it pays to ensure you, your bike and kit are all ready. And if you’re planning on joining a group ride or race, it’s worth allowing some extra time to get everything connected and working to avoid any last-minute panic.

Firstly, it’s important to make sure your bike is properly set up on your trainer and secured into place and that you’ve set any device that Zwift is running on at a suitable distance and height so you can easily see it while cycling.

It’s worth investing in a powerful fan. You’ll be surprised just how hot and sweaty cycling indoors can be without the incidental cooling breeze you get when riding outside, and the more energy your body is having to use to cool itself down, the less you can put into your training. Small desktop fans are a good start but (if you’ve got the space) a large floor-mounted office fan that can be angled accordingly is your best bet to prevent overheating.

It’s also worth making sure everything you need – towel, water bottle, food, and smartphone for the Zwift Companion app – are all with an arm’s reach. There’s nothing worse than having to get off the bike to grab something halfway through a ride.

And, it should go without saying: make sure your computer is charged or plugged into the mains so your battery doesn’t go flat before you reach the finish line.

2. Use the Zwift Companion app

The accompanying app is great for finding events and fellow Zwifters © Zwift

It’s worth making use of the Zwift Companion app (free download available on Android and iOS) for getting the most out of Zwift. Once signed in, it automatically connects to your Zwift ride on your main device and performs several functions before and during a Zwift ride.

Before you start pedalling, the app lets you easily view the vast number of events, group rides and races on Zwift with information about what you can expect from each ride. You can also select an event and sign up for it, and the app will provide you with a handy reminder before it starts so you don’t miss out.

When you’re Zwifting, the app can be used to explore the virtual worlds by navigating the maze of roads and choosing which way to turn at intersections. It also lets you wave at other cyclists and perform a U-turn if you feel like it. During a race or group ride, you can also send messages to other cyclists.

3. Get to know the course

Ride around realistic streets without leaving your house © Zwift

Between Watopia, Innsbruck, London, New York City, Richmond, and Yorkshire, there are miles upon miles of roads for you to explore. If you’re new to Zwift, it’s worth spending some time just getting to know each of the different worlds; it’s great fun just cycling around and admiring some of the scenery and exploring the climbs and descents.

Zwift provides several pre-determined routes for each world, which you can choose before you start your session. These can be ordered by distance or elevation, so you can choose a short, long, hilly or flat ride to suit your requirements.

There are also many organised group rides taking place daily on Zwift and these are another good option for getting to know the virtual roads of the various worlds. As previously mentioned, the Zwift Companion app lets you choose your route through the virtual road as well.

4. Take an FTP test

The tests can be found in the training screen, and vary in duration © Zwift

Nearly all group rides, workouts and races are organised by your functional threshold power (FTP) and expressed as watts per kilogram (w/kg).

If you know what your FTP is, you can enter it manually, but if you’re unsure, Zwift provides several options – from a 20-minute test to a ramp test.

Essentially, each will see you ride as hard as you can sustain and Zwift will calculate your FTP -- which you can then use to choose the right level race or group ride. Just make sure you get a good warm-up as these are tough workouts.

If that sounds too hard, Zwift automatically tests FTP during every ride – group workout, race, or climb – and if it detects an increase in your 20-minute average power, it will prompt you to update your profile with an improved FTP score.

5. Drops = unlocks

Change up your look in the garage or splash the cash in the drop shop © Zwift

Zwift uses levels to encourage you to keep cycling and unlock certain features -- from access to locked routes or climbs, to choosing new bikes and equipment for your avatar.

You collect experience points (XP) as you cycle around Watopia, and the further you cycle, the more points you collect. They can also be earned by doing events, workouts and other challenges.

Starting at level one, there are 50 different levels in total. Going up levels unlocks new bikes, equipment and clothing for the virtual you. It also unlocks some routes: for example, you need to be level 10+ to ride the Mega Pretzel and level 12+ to ride the Climb Alpe Du Zwift, a virtual recreation of the famous Alpe d’Huez climb in the French Alps.

Buy your own bike virtually or arm yourself with a light race-ready ride © Zwift

Zwift also has its own virtual currency – Drops – that can be used to upgrade your bike and wheels with recreations of real-world kit, such as frames by Specialized and Ribble or wheelsets by Zipp or Enve. These upgrades aren’t just for looks, either: a better in-game bike or wheelset will leave you marginally faster than the stock set-up, although your physical ability will still be the deciding factor in races and training sessions.

It’s worth noting that you can’t buy Drops with real money – you earn them – and you get them from distance ridden, calories burned, elevation climbed, and Ride Ons received.

6. Workouts, organised rides, and MeetUps

The platform is home to a full suite of plans © Zwift

There are many ways to enjoy Zwift with enough variety to suit everyone. If you’re new, it’s good to try a bit of everything to see what floats your boat.

Workouts let you take your fitness to the next level. They are extremely good for structured training and can be used to help you prepare for a goal event.

Zwift offers a wide range of workouts that can be selected individually to suit your requirements and time constraints, or as part of a wider training plan.

There are many popular organised rides taking place in all time zones around the world and most let you choose a level to suit your abilities

You can also take part in a group workout – think of these as like doing a spin class or chain gang. Although you will still be riding on your own in the physical world, sharing the experience with a large group of fellow cyclists virtually can be great for motivation.

If a workout isn’t for you, then maybe an organised ride is? There's a plethora of organised rides – from social events to club runs to long-distance rides that will simulate a sportive. There are many popular organised rides taking place in all time zones around the world and most let you choose a level to suit your abilities.

You can ride with a friend as well. To do so, either follow them on Zwift (via the Companion app) and choose the Ride With option when you see their name on the list of Zwift riders nearby, or create a MeetUp, which is great for friends to keep cycling together when you can’t meet up in the real world.

In essence, you create your own mini-event that you can invite friends on Zwift to, then choose a course and time and go for a virtual ride together.

7. How to get into racing

Race other players and keep your training fun © Zwift

Racing is a fun way to use Zwift and there are events to suit everyone – long and short, hilly and flat. Just make sure you’ve got lots of water, a towel and big fan because racing is hot and sweaty work.

Racing is accessible too, with nearly all races offering four categories from A (fastest) to D (most accessible) and each is determined by w/kg. If you’re unsure which category to pick, try the easiest one, see how you get on, and move up levels if you feel you’re ready. Don’t go in at the deep end unless you’re very confident.

It’s especially important to warm up thoroughly for a Zwift race though because the starts are explosive. There’s no easing into the race – when the gun goes everyone goes flat out, so you need to be putting out big power to survive the first few minutes of intensity.

After the manic start, the races settle down. Don’t worry if you get dropped from the first group though as you’ll likely find yourself in a group of similar ability cyclists.

One way to get a flying start is to build up your power 5-10 seconds before the timer counts down to zero

You might not think tactics matter in a virtual race, but they do. Drafting works, so make use of a group to your advantage and conserve your energy for the climbs or sprints. Some races will allow power-ups and you can use these smartly too -- saving them for strategic places like a big climb or the sprint finish.

To give yourself the best possible shot at victory, enter an event as early as you can because you’ll be closer to the start line in the holding pen – every little helps (you’ll still be able to do your warm up, courtesy of an extremely meta virtual turbo trainer). Another way to get a flying start is to build up your power 5-10 seconds before the timer counts down to zero.

8. Don't forget to have fun

As you can see, there are many different ways to use Zwift and the variety on offer ensures that cyclists of all persuasions and abilities will be catered for.

Although it’s hard to beat riding outside on a sunny day through the beautiful countryside in the real world, there are times when indoor cycling can complement outdoor cycling.