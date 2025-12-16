【TGA 2025】《33號遠征隊》奪9獎成大贏家　網民替小島秀夫、《Kingdom Come》沒獎痛心

不少網民都大讚《光與影：33 號遠征隊》橫掃多獎的確實至名歸，以新而小的團隊製作出如此作品更令人佩服，但其實當中在述事、操控等方面仍有不少可改善之處，更有不少遊戲迷替小島秀夫的《Death Stranding 2》不值，感覺導演跟敘事技巧其實《Death Stranding 2》技勝一籌，加上TGA創辦者Geoff Keighley和小島秀夫一直有交情，小島秀夫多年來、就算TGA未成氣候時亦一直撐場至今，感覺Geoff Keighley有點太不給面子。
亦有人提到《Kingdom Come: Deliverance II》同樣值得有獎，感覺是否續作遊戲就比較輸蝕、注定難奪獎？以下列出The Game Awards 2025得獎名單及影片精華，始終頒獎禮歷時多個小時，未必人人有耐性看完嘛。
小島謎之笑容
TGA 2025共有29個獎項，由全球超過100家媒體和KOL組成評審決定各獎項的入圍遊戲，最後綜合評審團評分(90%)及公眾投票(10%)結果選出得獎作品。
The Game Awards 2025得獎名單
年度最佳遊戲
得獎：
《光與影：33 號遠征隊(Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)》（Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive）
提名：
《死亡擱淺 2：冥灘之上(Death Stranding 2: On The Beach)》（Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment）
《咚奇剛 蕉力全開(Donkey Kong Bananza)》（Nintendo EPD / Nintendo）
《黑帝斯 2(Hades II)》（Supergiant Games）
《空洞騎士：絲之歌(Hollow Knight: Silksong)》（Team Cherry）
《天國降臨：救贖 2(Kingdom Come: Deliverance II)》（Warhorse Studios / Deep Silver）
最佳遊戲導演
得獎：
光與影：33 號遠征隊（Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive）
提名：
死亡擱淺 2：冥灘之上（Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment）
羊蹄山戰鬼（Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment）
黑帝斯 2（Supergiant Games）
雙影奇境（Hazelight Studios / EA）
最佳敘事
得獎：
光與影：33 號遠征隊（Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive）
提名：
死亡擱淺 2：冥灘之上（Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment）
羊蹄山戰鬼（Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment）
天國降臨：救贖 2（Warhorse Studios / Deep Silver）
沉默之丘 f（NeoBards Entertainment / KONAMI）
最佳美術指導
得獎：
光與影：33 號遠征隊（Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive）
提名：
死亡擱淺 2：冥灘之上（Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment）
羊蹄山戰鬼（Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment）
黑帝斯 2（Supergiant Games）
空洞騎士：絲之歌（Team Cherry）
最佳配樂與音樂
得獎：
Lorien Testard，光與影：33 號遠征隊
提名：
Christopher Larkin，空洞騎士：絲之歌
Darren Korb，黑帝斯 2
乙羽柊満，羊蹄山戰鬼
Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell，死亡擱淺 2：冥灘之上
最佳音效設計
得獎：
戰地風雲 6（Battlefield Studios / EA）
提名：
光與影：33 號遠征隊（Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive）
死亡擱淺 2：冥灘之上（Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment）
羊蹄山戰鬼（Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment）
沉默之丘 f（NeoBards Entertainment / KONAMI）
最佳演出
得獎：
Jennifer English，光與影：33 號遠征隊
提名：
Ben Starr，光與影：33 號遠征隊
Charlie Cox，光與影：33 號遠征隊
Erika Ishii，羊蹄山戰鬼
加藤小夏，沉默之丘 f
Troy Baker，印第安納瓊斯：古老之圈
輔助功能創新
得獎：
毀滅戰士：黑暗時代（id Software / Bethesda Softworks）
提名：
刺客教條：暗影者（Ubisoft）
原子能降臨（Rebellion）
EA SPORTS FC 26（EA Canada / EA Romania / EA）
午夜之南（Compulsion Games / Xbox Game Studios）
最具衝擊性遊戲
得獎：
午夜之南（Compulsion Games / Xbox Game Studios）
提名：
Consume Me（Jenny Jiao Hsia / AP Thomson / Hexacutable）
Despelote（Julián Cordero / Sebastián Valbuena / Panic）
遺失的紀錄：綻放與憤怒（Don’t Nod Montreal / Don’t Nod）
Wanderstop（Ivy Road / Annapurna Interactive）
最佳持續營運遊戲
得獎：
No Man’s Sky（Hello Games）
提名：
Final Fantasy XIV（Square Enix）
要塞英雄（Epic Games）
絕地戰兵 2（Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment）
漫威爭鋒（NetEase Games）
最佳社群支援
得獎：
柏德之門 3（Larian Studios）
提名：
Final Fantasy XIV（Square Enix）
要塞英雄（Epic Games）
絕地戰兵 2（Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment）
No Man’s Sky（Hello Games）
最佳獨立遊戲
得獎：
光與影：33 號遠征隊（Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive）
提名：
絕對魔權（Guard Crush Games / Supamonks / Dotemu）
戰球坑洞（Kenny Sun / Devolver Digital）
藍色王子（Dogubomb / Raw Fury）
黑帝斯 2（Supergiant Games）
空洞騎士：絲之歌（Team Cherry）
最佳獨立遊戲出道作
得獎：
光與影：33 號遠征隊（Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive）
提名：
藍色王子（Dogubomb / Raw Fury）
Despelote（Julián Cordero / Sebastián Valbuena / Panic）
Dispatch（AdHoc Studio）
Megabonk（Vedinad）
最佳手機遊戲
得獎：
賽馬娘 Pretty Derby（Cygames Inc.）
提名：
天命：群星（NetEase Games）
女神異聞錄：夜幕魅影（Black Wings Game Studio / Sega）
Sonic Rumble（Rovio Entertainment / Sega）
鳴潮（Kuro Games）
最佳 VR / AR 遊戲
得獎：
午夜漫步（MoonHood / Fast Travel Games）
提名：
異形：兇猛侵襲（Survios）
Arken Age（VitruviusVR）
Ghost Town（Fireproof Games）
漫威死侍 VR（Twisted Pixel Games / Oculus Studios）
最佳動作遊戲
得獎：
黑帝斯 2（Supergiant Games）
提名：
戰地風雲 6（Battlefield Studios / EA）
毀滅戰士：黑暗時代（id Software / Bethesda Softworks）
忍者外傳 4（Platinum Games / Team Ninja / Xbox Game Studios）
忍：反攻的斬擊（Lizardcube / Sega）
最佳動作冒險遊戲
得獎：
空洞騎士：絲之歌（Team Cherry）
提名：
死亡擱淺 2：冥灘之上（Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment）
羊蹄山戰鬼（Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment）
印第安納瓊斯：古老之圈（MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks）
雙影奇境（Hazelight Studios / EA）
最佳角色扮演遊戲
得獎：
光與影：33 號遠征隊（Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive）
提名：
宣誓（Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios）
天國降臨：救贖 2（Warhorse Studios / Deep SIlver）
天外世界 2（Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios）
魔物獵人 荒野（Capcom）
最佳格鬥遊戲
得獎：
餓狼傳說 City of the Wolves（SNK Corporation）
提名：
2XKO（Riot Games）
CAPCOM 格鬥遊戲合輯 2（Capcom）
真人快打：傳承合輯（Digital Eclipse / Atari）
VR 快打 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage（Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega）
最佳家庭遊戲
得獎：
咚奇剛 蕉力全開（Nintendo EPD / Nintendo）
提名：
樂高派對！（SMG Studio / Fictions）
樂高：旅者（Light Brick Studios / Annapurna Interactive）
瑪利歐賽車世界（Nintendo EPD / Nintendo）
索尼克賽車 交叉世界（Sonic Team / Sega）
雙影奇境（Hazelight Studios / EA）
最佳模擬 / 策略遊戲
得獎：
Final Fantasy 戰略版：伊瓦利斯編年史（Square Enix）
提名：
多重人生（11 Bit Studios）
侏羅紀世界：進化 3（Frontier Developments）
文明帝國 7（Firaxis Games / 2K）
風暴崛起（Slipgate Ironworks / 3D Realms）
雙點博物館（Two Point Studios / Sega）
最佳運動 / 競速遊戲
得獎：
瑪利歐賽車世界（Nintendo EPD / Nintendo）
提名：
EA SPORTS FC 26（EA Canada / EA Romania / EA）
F1 25（Codemasters / EA）
Rematch（Sloclap / Kepler Interactive）
索尼克賽車 交叉世界（Sonic Team / Sega）
最佳多人遊戲
得獎：
ARC Raiders（Embark Studios）
提名：
戰地風雲 6（Electronic Arts）
艾爾登法環 黑夜君臨（FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment）
Peak（Aggro Crab / Landfall）
雙影奇境（Hazelight / EA）
最佳改編
得獎：
最後生還者 第 2 季（HBO / PlayStation Productions）
提名：
MINECRAFT 麥塊電影（Legendary Pictures / Mojang / Warner Bros）
惡魔獵人（Studio Mir / Capcom / Netflix）
縱橫諜海：死亡監視（FOST Studio / Ubisoft / Netflix）
直到黎明（Screen Gems / PlayStation Productions）
最受期待遊戲
得獎：
俠盜獵車手 6（Rockstar Games）
提名：
007 初露鋒芒（IO Interactive）
漫威金鋼狼（Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment）
惡靈古堡 9：安魂曲（Capcom）
巫師 4（CD Projekt Red）
年度內容創作者
得獎：
MoistCr1TiKaL
提名：
Caedrel
Kai Cenat
Sakura Miko
The Burnt Peanut
最佳電競遊戲
得獎：
絕對武力 2（Valve）
提名：
DOTA 2（Valve）
英雄聯盟（Riot）
Mobile Legends 無盡對決（Moonton）
特戰英豪（Riot）
最佳電競選手
得獎：
Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon（英雄聯盟）
提名：
brawk - Brock Somerhalder（特戰英豪）
f0rsakeN - Jason Susanto（特戰英豪）
Kakeru - Kakeru Watanabe（快打旋風）
MenaRD - Saul Leonardo（快打旋風）
Zyw0o - Mathieu Herbaut（絕對武力 2）
最佳電競戰隊
得獎：
Team Vitality - 絕對武力 2
提名：
Gen.G - 英雄聯盟
NRG - 特戰英豪
Team Falcons - DOTA 2
Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends 無盡對決