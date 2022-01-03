跳過至內容
© Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
F1 一級方程式
F1世界冠軍Max Verstappen 認識世一的互動測驗
您對Max Verstappen通往 F1 世界冠軍之路瞭解多少呢？當我們回顧 2021 F1 賽季的勝利和考驗，以及 Max Verstappen輝煌的勝利時，請您置身在我們互動測驗駕駛座中。
作者 Red Bull HK
1 min read
發佈於
03.01.2022 · 16:22 UTC
Part of this story
FIA Formula One World Championship
FIA Formula One World Championship is back in …
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021
10 十二月 2021
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen was born to be fast and comes from …
Netherlands
Sergio Pérez
Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez is the most successful …
Mexico
自從進入最高級別的賽車運動以來，
Max Verstappen
就被譽為是未來的世界冠軍，今年他通過一系列輝煌的勝利和頒獎台功績，以高超的勇氣和承擔贏得了他的第一座世界冠軍。以他24歲的年紀展現出的技能與成熟度，已經擊敗了 F1史上許多最成功的車手。
你能追隨Verstappen經歷這有史以來最長F1 賽季的每一個轉折與彎道，熟悉他的反應，並在通往最終勝利的道路上，做出同樣重要的抉擇嗎？
F1 一級方程式