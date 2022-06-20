If you ever doubted whether the life of a pro surfer was ever touched by magic then enjoy Chumbo experiencing the heavy glass of Teahupo'o and doubt no more.
快認識巴西沖浪界新一代高手 Lucas Chumbo

隨著新系列《Why We Go》即將上映，加上今個月20日正正是International Surfing Day，是時候讓大家認識一下巴西沖浪高手兼Young Bulls成員之一Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca。
作者 Red Bull HK
3 min read發佈於
如果你是沖浪界新手，可能未聽過Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca，但如果你對以Jaws、Nazaré 和Mavericks 為家的瘋狂事蹟感興趣，那你就沒有藉口不認識。
Chumbo來自巴西Saquarema，以反沖浪聞名，而其衝浪技術根本處於另一個領域，今次就等我們好好地了解他。
Lucas Chianca takes the drop while surfing at Nazaré in Portugal
Lucas Chianca在納扎雷上表演
2022年，Chumbo在葡萄牙最臭名昭著的海洋峽谷入口處的巨浪中脫穎而出，在50英尺 [15.24m] 的海浪中奪得TUDOR Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge最佳男子表演獎，他更與當地傳奇人物Nic Von Rupp 一起奪得最佳團隊表現獎。
Chumbo表示：「我對自己的沖浪感到滿意，很想快點學懂更多及嘗試通過衝浪來提高自己水平。我很興奮可以同Nic一起贏得最佳團隊表現獎，我們在水中有這種聯繫，我甚麼都不用說他就為我選浪，我只是表演，他也照做，這是最好的。」

Andrew Cotton
Chumbo曾是「獨行俠」一名，直到2020年他跟Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge及Kai Lenny 合作時，他的知名度瞬間大增，二人出色的表現更被形容為「Team Young Bulls」，儘管二人合作多年，但那天在葡萄牙卻令他們成為了具標誌性的活力二人組。 Lenny和Chumbo被加冕為團體冠軍，而由Chumbo拖入的Kai亦贏得「Men's Wave Of The Day」。
The winners of the inaugural World Surf League Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge.
2020年獎項得主Alemão de Maresias 與 Kai、Chumbo、Justine
Saquarema新一代王子

Surfer Joao Chianca rides the tube at Barrinha, in Saquarema, Brazil.
João Chianca是一名年輕高手，他在當地閃耀著光芒
Chumbo來自Saquarema兩個驚人Chiancas之一，當Lucas以他在大浪世界巡迴賽中的表現聞名時，弟弟João就在今年的冠軍巡迴賽中以新秀姿態風靡全球。我們第一次見到João是在2019年，當時No Contest主持人 Ashton Goggans在Saquarema沙灘上跳桑巴舞，是我們最喜歡的節目之一。

Chumbo上Big Brother！

Lucas ‘Chumbo’ Chianca is seen during the recording of Se Prepara video series in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 18, 2019.
Lucas ‘Chumbo’ Chianca身處里約熱內盧
2020年，當時符合條件的單身漢參加了2020年巴西版的Big Brother比賽，而他排在最後。

小Chumbo 來了！

好消息是短短幾個星期前，他的伴侶Moni Sealves 為他誕下了Maitê，Chumbo現在已當上爸爸！
