快認識巴西沖浪界新一代高手 Lucas Chumbo

6分鐘
納扎雷的一月
Alex Laurel captures the world's bravest surfers charging into the peaks at the famed Portuguese big wave spot.
Saquarema新一代王子
19分鐘
2019年Rio Pro
Join host Ashton Goggins as he takes you on a whistle-stop tour of the city ahead of the Rio Pro.
Chumbo上Big Brother！
小Chumbo 來了！
11分鐘
Lucas Chumbo在納扎雷的冬天
Lucas Chumbo relives his, and Young Bulls partner Kai Lenny’s, winter highlights at Nazaré.
3分鐘
本賽季的納扎雷日
It’s been a winter of dangerously big swells, but this one took things to the next level.
3分鐘
欣賞Kai Lenny在 Jaws的表演
On a day when Jaws was at its peak, Kai Lenny showed up and put on one of the best surfing performances ever seen at the famous big wave in Maui, Hawaii.
3分鐘
Mavericks的2018年二月
After a long spell of meagre swell, California's premiere big wave woke up in December 2018 to deliver days of pumping waves.
9分鐘
Mavericks是世界上最好的大浪沖浪者
After years of quiet, California's Mavericks unleashes huge waves for the world's best big wave surfers.
6分鐘
颶風吹襲納扎雷
The Nazaré big wave season kicks off with a bang as Hurricane Epsilon brings a historic swell to the shore.