Shauna Coxsey’s basement is a slice of climbing heaven and we want in

In the space of a few weeks last summer, Shauna Coxsey was expecting to climb to new heights for both herself and her sport in Tokyo before walking down the aisle on her wedding day.

But in a matter of days, lockdown forced both ambitions to be scrapped. So, she underwent triple surgery to repair her body, helped rebuild herself, and plotted her 2021 season in the basement of her Sheffield home.

At first glance, the set-up with its two climbing boards – one focused on her weaknesses and the other on the weaknesses of her fiancé Ned – is awash with homemade climbing holds that make it look akin to a piece of modern art.

It may look like an art piece, but it's actually an essential training aid © Matt Bird

“Ned’s an incredible artist,” said Coxsey. “He made all the climbing holds on the wall and I think it’s special to both of us. As much as it’s a training space, I think it’s really impressive and beautiful as well. We bought the house specifically to make that space a training area. We’re glad it worked out well.”

Being able to train at home has always been crucial for the climbing pair, a facet that was exacerbated when the various lockdowns over the past year.

Coxsey has spent up to eight hours in the basement climbing wall/gym in the past. Typically, she will do a one-hour warm-up there before the climbing itself begins. And the sessions themselves vary from being very structured to being somewhat maverick.

"I train up to six days a week and anywhere from two or three hours to seven or eight. But it depends if I'm training for something specific,” she said. “If I’m not feeling super motivated, then having structure is really beneficial to me because I can just follow a plan and get it done.

The Brit is excited to get back to competitive climbing © Matt Bird

Coxsey spends up to eight hours a day honing her skills © Matt Bird

As well as being able to hone her climbing skills for hours on end at home, no competition enabled her to undergo the surgeon’s knife on some issues with both her wrist and knee, both of which have now fully recovered.

“I had knee surgery one week and wrist surgery the week after,” she said. “It made sense to get both done at the same time and use the time in lockdown to be able to kind of get everything fixed up. The surgeries went very well and the team have been incredible at getting me to be able to train around all my surgeries so I didn’t have much break for them.”

Not many climbers can boast of having a climbing wall in their own home © Matt Bird

With Tokyo she doesn't quite yet dream of being there just yet, instead focusing on the grind of getting in shape for it. But she's well aware that it's a massive moment for both her and, more widely, for a sport making its debut there.

And barely a few weeks later comes her equally delayed wedding to Ned. “This year, everything’s happening that was supposed to be happening last year,” she said, not that it has allowed her to be more prepared for the September nuptials.