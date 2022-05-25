Marin Ranteš, Daniel Dhers and Senad Grošić in BMX Maze

Three drivers who are also best friends in beautiful Rovinj? Well, it must be an adventure to remember!

And that's exactly what happened in one of the most popular and most beautiful cities in Croatia, Rovinj. The best Croatian BMX rider, Marin Ranteš, decided to invite two of his best friends, Senad Grošić and Daniel Dhers to his home country and show them how beautiful Croatia is.

Marin Ranteš u Rovinju © Tomislav Može I invited them to show them one of my favorite cities. Challenges are something that makes us happy. It was an experience like I've never had! Marin Ranteš

The peninsula of Rovinj is one inviting maze where losing yourself is good. Marin, Senad and Daniel rode through the labyrinth of rocky streets in Rovinj with challenging obstacles in place: stairs, tunnels, clotheslines, curves, flower vases, tight streets and even a Vespa on the way...

Senda Gorsic in BMX Maze, Rovinj © Marjan Radovic

Apart from the amazing ride, the project shows something else - the beautiful streets of Rovinj through challenging BMX tricks that are difficult to perform on stone surfaces and solve obstacles.

Daniel Dhers u Rovinju © Tomislav Može The road was really difficult. We had to be very precise in landing on the ramps and then going down the street because everything was slippery and Marin didn’t even have brakes. Daniel Dhers

Surface in Rovinj is sometimes difficult even to walk on. Now imagine riding there on BMX bike. A slippery, stone trail dating from the 16th century, challenging tricks and ramps over two meters high - the ideal recipe for a unique BMX Maze project.

Watch BMX Maze action here!

8 min BMX labirint avantura u Rovinju s Rantešom, Grošićem i Dhersom Tri BMX vozača u jednom od najljepših i najpopularnijih hrvatskih gradova. Pogledaj kako izgleda Rovinj kao BMX park!

Senad Grošić u Rovinju © Tomislav Može The locations were really unique. The narrow streets were not so much a problem as the slippery old stone. But we are professionals, we know our job, we trust each other and we knew that everything would go without any problems. Senad Grosic

The project was filmed over five days in the middle of the tourist season in the early morning when no one is awake, or just before the end of the day. It was also a great time to catch one of the most beautiful sunsets in Croatia.

Senad Grosic in BMX Maze © Marjan Radovic

This amazing trio is a famous part of the BMX scene. Marin and Senad met while Marin was riding a BMX on the streets of his native Varaždin, and it was Senad who handed him his first Red Bull helmet. Since then, it has been an unbreakable bond.

Marin met Daniel Dhers more than five years ago, and for the last two they live together in USA where they practice daily at DDASC.

