Travel

CSEE Conference

Welcome to CSEE Conference. Below you can find agenda and map. We hope you will enjoy conference.
Autor yours truly Red Bull Adria team
1 min čitanjaObjavljeno

CSEE Conference Rovinj

October 4th 2022

Arrivals

19:30

Welcome Dinner at Tekka by Lone Restaurant (Hotel Lone)

October 5th 2022

7:00

Wings for Life World Run Training Session - Meet up in the Hotel Lone Lobby

Conference agenda (Hotel Lone Conference Hall)

10:15 - 10:35

Off Premise

Lubomir Spassov

10:35 - 10:55

Coffee Break

10:55 - 11:15

On Premise

Catalin Catana

11:15 - 11:30

Finance

Alexander Dzebiak

11:30 - 11:40

Operations

Malgorzata Polec-Wloch

11:40 - 11:55

HR

Romana Martincova/Vesna Plisko

12:00 - 13:00

Lunch

13:00 - 14:00

Guest Speaker

Anna Hemmings

14:05 - 15:40

Best Practice Presentations

Field Force Expansion

Romania

Occasion Communication

Czech Republic

N1 CSD Brand

Estonia

Business Turnaround

Greece

Red Bull Sound Clash

Romania

Wings for Life World Run

Croatia

Red Bull Goni Pony

Slovenia

Business Growth Acceleration and Executional Excellence

Lithuania

15:40 - 16:00

Coffee Break

16:00 - 17:00

Guest Speaker [online]

Mark Matthews

17:00 - 17:30

Wings for Life

Anita Gerhardter - CEO Wings for Life

20:00 - 22:00

Dinner at Primi Terreni Restaurant (Grand Park Hotel)

22:30

Boat transfer (Meet Up Outside Hotel Grand Park)

23:00

After-party (Steel Bar & Club)

October 6th 2022

Departures

Map
Map
© -
Travel