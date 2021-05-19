You pack your bags and leave. It sounds simple, but it’s complicated enough that many just dream about it, but never actually do it. Tugs Ward managed to move more than 30 countries from his 'to-do' to 'done' list.

Of all the countries he visited, Tugs, in a somewhat romantic way, did a seemingly simple thing - he came on vacation to Croatia... and never left.

They say that it is sometimes easier to see what is in front of you only when someone else wants it, and judging by Tugs' posts on social media channels - and comments below them - many Croats were not aware how beautiful Croatia is, until Tugs showed them.

Read the interview below, and find out where you would soon be able to follow his travelogues and travel tips.

01 INTRODUCTION

Hey, I’m Tugs, a 29-year-old photographer and content creator from Bristol, England. I have been traveling the world since I was 21 and have visited 33 countries. I moved to Croatia four years ago to work for SailWeek and have been coming back every summer since then. But, last year due to the pandemic, I have decided to call Croatia my full-time home. As the years went by, I decided to buy my third camper ‘Mercy’ and see more of Croatia. I spend my summers sailing the Adriatic sea and exploring this beautiful country that I'm lucky to call home.

I have been involved in photography since I was a child. The photos that hide a story always fascinated me, and the one I often remember is ‘lunch on top of a skyscraper’. When I was 10, I had it on my wall. My grandfather always had a lot of magazines that I stared at for hours, and when my father would let me, I would take his camera and try to capture the important moments. When you put it the right way, every photo, even if it is taken at the same time as another, is different - and that amazes me.

As I grew up, what also grew with me was an interest in exploring the world. I was so intrigued. I started to love spending time outdoors and exploring new places. That love has continued to grow to this day.

As I got older, I also realized that I love to travel, so I decided to leave my job as an engineer in 2017 and call myself a ‘full time’ traveler.

02 THE BEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD

I always struggle when I have to answer this question. I have seen many beautiful parts of the world, but when I think about it, my answer is Croatia.

03 A DREAM PLACE

As a child, I spent hours and hours drawing with my grandfather. I think I drawed and painted one picture over 100,000 times growing up. The theme, always the same - two cliffs, each on one side as they meet by the water, a small beach and a boat on the horizon.

The first time I walked to Stiniva beach on island Vis, I was shocked and couldn’t believe it. The picture I drew my whole life was an exact replica of Stiniva. My whole body had goosebumps. This place is now one of the most magical places on earth to me.

04 A PLACE I STILL DREAM OF

For as long as I can remember, I have dreamed of going to explore and volunteer in Africa.

Africa is on my wish list for many years, but I’m still waiting for the right time and opportunity. I want to go to many places, but now I am focused on traveling as much as I can in my van through Croatia.

05 MUST-HAVES ON EVERY ROADTRIP

The most important things are not things at all - but moments. But if I had to compile a list, it would include: a camera, spare camera batteries, a flashlight, a laptop, headphones, a notepad, and water.

I’m pretty basic and I don’t need too much, I find that 80% of what I can’t imagine traveling without is actually photography equipment.

06 UNFORGETTABLE MOMENT FROM JOURNEY

I have a lot of them: the crackling of the campfire, the last moments of the sun before it sets and breathtaking sunrises, waking up in unimaginable places... Well, there are so many choices, but for one of my favorite moments, I have to travel in mind to Australia.

I was teaching my best friend to drive a car and he thought he was ready for the first overtaking. We were in the middle of nowhere, driving behind a lorry for ages, but he didn't have the confidence to go around even though nothing was on the road. The road split into two lanes and he went for it, but totally messed up. He went from 4th gear to 1st and almost blew out the engine on the van. The overtake lane ended and we didn't get passed. We still laugh about it to this day. He later went on to pass his driving test without a single professional lesson.

07 ADVICES FOR CROATIANS READING THIS

My advice would be to start exploring more of your country and realize how amazing it is. Croatia is so beautiful, spacious and has so much to offer. Don’t be afraid to go to a new place or get lost.

08 FIVE MOMENTS THROUGH THE CAMERA LENS

"Photography is an international language"

"The Jewels of Raja Ampat, where a piece of my heart remains"

"The fake owner of the fruit stall in Sri Lanka"

"A cultural experience like no other"

"The fleet and me - If you can spot me"

Tugs will soon take you on one of his travels and you will be able to feel like you're there reading his diary entries.

