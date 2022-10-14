Red Bull Stratos release final mission data

Felix Baumgartner reached an even faster speed than was originally estimated during his freefall from the edge of space on October 14, 2012: Mach 1.25.

The statistic was just part of the news shared in a report detailing the results of a three-month-long analysis of mission data conducted by the Red Bull Stratos science team, which was released on Tuesday, February 5, 2013.

