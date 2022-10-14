Red Bull Stratos release final mission data

Felix Baumgartner reached an even faster speed than was originally estimated during his freefall from the edge of space on October 14, 2012: Mach 1.25.
The statistic was just part of the news shared in a report detailing the results of a three-month-long analysis of mission data conducted by the Red Bull Stratos science team, which was released on Tuesday, February 5, 2013.
The wide-ranging science findings, including the first physiologic data ever captured from a human freefalling faster than the speed of sound, also led to some revisions in the initial figures from the jump, which collected knowledge for future aerospace travel while breaking numerous records.
Red Bull Stratos: The Vital Statistics The following data represent the final results from the Red Bull Stratos Mission, announced at the Red Bull Stratos Scientific Summit held at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, USA.
Official lift-off time: 9:28:37 MDT
Maximum overland speed rate of manned balloon/capsule: 135.7 mph / 117.9 knots
Altitude at which Felix Baumgartner stepped off the capsule: 38,969.4 metres / 127,852.4 feet
Fastest speed achieved during freefall: 1,357.6 kph / 843.6 mph (Mach 1.25)
Time elapse before reaching speed of sound during freefall: 34 seconds
Vertical distance of freefall: 36,402.6 metres / 119,431.1 feet
Time to reach maximum speed (Mach 1.25): 50 seconds
Duration of supersonic velocity: 30 seconds
Duration of “flat” spin: About 13 seconds
Total time spent in freefall: 4 minutes 20 seconds
Chute pulled: 8,421.3 feet / 2,566.8 metres above sea level (approximately 5,000 feet / 1,525 metres above ground level)
Total time from the moment he jumped to landing: 9 minutes 18 seconds
Total time from launch of balloon to Felix’s landing: 2 hours 47 minutes
Minimum temperature (at 59,721 feet / 18,203 metres): -95.62 Fahrenheit / -70.9 Celsius
Records
- Maximum Vertical Speed:* 1,357.6 kph / 843.6 mph / Mach 1.25
- Highest Exit (Jump) Altitude:* 38,969.4 metres / 127,852.4 feet
- Vertical Distance of Freefall:* 36,402.6 metres / 119,431.1 feet
- Highest Manned Balloon Ascent: 39,068.5 metres / 128,177.5 feet
- First person to break the speed of sound in freefall, without the protection or propulsion of a vehicle
- Highest untethered altitude outside a vehicle
- Largest balloon ever flown with a human aboard: 29.47 million cubic feet
- Fastest overland speed of manned balloon: 135.7 miles per hour / 117.9 knots
* Official World Record category; data currently under review for confirmation by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale governing body