The UCI have provisionally released the calendar for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season. The headline news to take away from the calendar is that there will be 11 stops across three continents in Europe, North America and South America. There will be eight rounds of downhill competition and a bumper nine rounds of cross-country racing.
For the cross-country elite, there's a whole new location in Petropolis, Brazil. The city, which is north of the capital Rio de Janeiro, is of course home to one of the world's leading cross-country riders: Henrique Avancini. Avancini was born in Petropolis and still bases his off-season training there.
Also of note is that Lourdes sees a return to the World Cup calendar as a downhill-only round. The French town last hosted a World Cup race in 2017. The World Championships for both disciplines take place in France in Les Gets.
2022 UCI World Cup and World Championship calendar
- March 26-27: Lourdes, France (DH)
- April 8-10: Petropolis, Brazil (XCO/XCC)
- May 6-8: Albstadt, Germany (XCO/XCC)
- May 13-15: Nové Město, Czech Republic (XCO/XCC)
- May 21-22: Fort William, UK (DH)
- June 10-12: Leogang, Austria (DH/XCO/XCC)
- July 8-10: Lenzerheide (DH/XCO/XCC)
- July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra (DH/XCO/XCC)
- July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA (DH/XCO/XCC)
- August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (DH/XCO/XCC)
- August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France
- September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy (DH/XCO/XCC)
How to watch the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup
Every round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup will be available to watch on Red Bull TV until the end of the 2022 season. There is live coverage of downhill (DH) and cross-country (XCO) finals from every round.
At DH-only rounds, finals will be on a Sunday of a weekend. For dual-rounds, DH finals will be on Saturday with XCO finals on a Sunday.
Commentary of the races on Red Bull TV will be available in several languages depending on where the the round is taking place. English will always be the default language used but there's been commentary of races in the past in Spanish, German and French.
Red Bull TV is available to watch online via your browser, through the Red Bull TV app (on most devices) or on a smart TV.