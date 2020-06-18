10 albums that could still save 2020

It goes without saying that 2020 has been a strange year for music – and we're still only halfway through.

True, there's already been some impressive albums released in recent months, but numerous bands and artists have indefinitely shelved their plans due to the current circumstances. Thankfully, others are ploughing ahead with their releases.

Let's face it; we all need something to look forward to. Here are the ten albums that could save 2020 from being one of the most nondescript years in music history...

THE STREETS – 'None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive' (July 17th)

Almost a decade after leaving The Streets behind, Mike Skinner is back. The Birmingham man retired his moniker after 2011's 'Computers and Blues', and has spent much of the last decade DJing, producing, working with supergroup Tonga Balloon Gang and dabbling in solo material under his The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light pseudonym. Now, he's back with this mixtape, which features collaborations with everyone from Tame Impala to IDLES, Jimothy Lacoste, Ms. Banks and more.

NICOLAS JAAR – 'Telas'

He has four stellar albums under his belt (check out 2011's brilliant 'Space is Only Noise' if you haven't already), as well as numerous art projects, film scores, production credits and recordings with his side project Darkside. New York-based electronica composer Nicolas Jaar releases his sixth record in July – and his second (under his own name) this year. 'Telas', which means 'Veils', is a four-part composition spread across an hour and if Part 1, 'Telahora', is anything to go by, it's as immersive and engaging as anything he's done before. There's also an accompanying visual element by artist Somnath Bhatt.

JESSY LANZA – 'All the Time' (July 24th)

It's been four years since Jessy Lanza released her last album. If you've worn out 'Oh No' and 'Pull My Hair Back', the good news is that the Canadian electro-r'n'b artist is dropping her third record this summer. 'All the Time' was written in the wake of Lanza's move to New York while her creative partner Jeremy Greenspan remained in Ontario. Despite their physical distance, the result is “the most pure set of pop songs the duo has recorded.” We can't wait.

ELLIE GOULDING – 'Brightest Blue' (July 17th)

For her fourth studio album, Ellie Goulding is bringing out the big guns: she has worked with everyone from top producers BloodPop and Starsmith to Diplo, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Lauv this time around. The album is split into two parts; the first will feature personal songs written primarily by her, while the second features some of those collaborations – including 'Hate Me' with late rapper Juice Wrld.

FONTAINES DC – 'A Hero's Death' (July 31st)

It's been quite a while since a band divided the Irish music-listening public as much as Fontaines DC. The Dublin band released a self-assured stunner of a debut album last year in 'Dogrel', which won them critical acclaim and saw them tour the globe. Despite the naysayers and the heavy workload, they're wasting no time in releasing album #2 – which is said to veer away from the post-punk influences of their debut. Everyone from The Beach Boys to Broadcast to Suicide have been cited as reference points this time around; if nothing else, it'll provide an interesting contrast.

EVERYTHING EVERYTHING – 'Re-Animator'

One of the most underrated bands on the music scene, Manchester's Everything Everything have been consistently releasing excellent albums ever since bursting out of the traps with 2010's glorious 'Man Alive'. A decade on, the experimental pop/art-rock quartet return with their fifth album and lead single 'Arch Enemy' – which is based around the concepts of the fatbergs that found in sewers (yes, really) – sounds as wonderfully idiosyncratic as anything they've done before.

DISCLOSURE – 'Energy' (August 28th)

It's been a long wait for fans of the Lawrence Brothers' evocative house music, but album number three is finally en route. The Surrey duo will release the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Caracal' in August, just in time to provide a soundtrack for you to soak up those last summer rays. Collaborators include Kelis, Common, Slowthai, Kehlani and Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara; it's looking like a hell of a tracklist, so fingers crossed it lives up to expectations.

LANA DEL REY – 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' (September 5th)

She wowed both critics and fans with last year's 'Norman Fucking Rockwell', an album that was hailed as one of the Best of 2019 by numerous publications around the world. It seems like Lana Del Rey is going through a creative purple patch; as well as spoken word album 'Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass' also due for release this year, her seventh studio album will also be unleashed. Del Rey has courted controversy in recent months after being forced to deny that her music glamorises violence, and subsequently being accused of subconscious racism . In any case, this album ought to be worth a spin.

MATT BERNINGER – 'Serpentine Prison'

After over twenty years of fronting The National and steering them to global success, Matt Berninger is finally going it alone. The Cincinnati native has dabbled in work outside of his 9-to-5, most notably with EL VY and he collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers on a song for 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' just last year. 'Serpentine Prison' is his solo debut, however, and was produced by none other than Booker T. Jones. It also features collaborations with Gail Ann Dorsey, Andrew Bird and others.

RIHANNA – R9 - TBC?

Oh, Rihanna. When are you going to stop teasing us and finally release your ninth album (unofficially dubbed R9)? The follow-up to 2016's 'Anti' – supposedly a reggae album, according to the Bajan star - has been in the works for years and is long finished, if her comments in December 2019 are anything to go by. So what's the hold-up, RiRi? In a year where Lady Gaga has dropped her (arguably underwhelming) new album and Dua Lipa reigns supreme, pop music could do with an unexpected bombshell being dropped – and Rihanna could be the one to do it.

OTHER ALBUMS DUE FOR RELEASE IN 2020:

FOO FIGHTERS – Title/release date TBC

The rock titans' 10th studio album is reportedly done and Dave Grohl has compared it to their version of Bowie's 'Let's Dance'; “kind of like a dance record, but not an EDM, disco, modern dance record; it’s got groove.”

THE KILLERS – 'Imploding the Mirage' (release date TBC)

Brandon Flowers and co's sixth album was due for release this summer but has been pushed back to an unspecified date in 2020. They've released two singles – 'Caution' and 'Fire and Bone', to whet fans' appetite.

ROISIN MURPHY – Title TBC / Release date: August TBC

The incomparable and perennially underestimated pop star will reportedly release her fifth studio album in August; if the eight-minute disco bliss of 'Murphy's Law' is anything to go by, we're in for a treat.

Check out more great premieres, stories and videos at RedBull.com/Music