Registrations now open for the 2021 Wings For Life World Run
This year’s app run event gives runners across Ireland and the globe an opportunity to run separately for a united cause, running for those who can't.
Registrations are now open for the eighth edition of the unique global running event, The Wings for Life World Run. This year’s event will take place in the form of an app run on Sunday, 9th May offers runners from beginner to elite, across Ireland and the globe an opportunity to run separately for a united cause, running for those who can’t.
This unique race will see runners of all abilities and wheelchair users all start together at 12 pm (Irish time) on Sunday 9th May, with the virtual Catcher Car starting 30 minutes later, gradually getting faster and passing participants. Once passed by the virtual Catcher Car, runners have successfully completed the run.
“At a time when we are all missing that crucial sense of community, joining a run like this is such an uplifting and motivational thing to do."
The Wings for Life World Run raises funds for the not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation. Participants can register for the app run either via the app, or at WingsForLIfeWorldRun.com with 100% of the €20 entry fee going straight to spinal cord research.
Red Bull Athlete Thomas Barr will join the Irish running community for this year’s run; “At a time when we are all missing that crucial sense of community, joining a run like this is such an uplifting and motivational thing to do. I would encourage runners of all levels to get involved – it can be as easy or as challenging as you make it and you are helping to support this incredible cause that is Wings for Life.”
Since 2014, the Wings for Life World Run community has been running together every May for those who can't. Whether as part of a Flagship Run, Organized App Run, or simply individually by taking part with the App, 700,000 people from 195 nations have run, walked and rolled 7 million kilometres, raising €30 million for the Wings for Life foundation.
Sign up here to the 2021 Wings for Life World Run.