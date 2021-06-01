Ayeisha McFerran: "We can win everything this summer"

On the cusp of a busy summer of hockey which kicks off with the European Championships (and with it a chance to enact revenge on the Dutch following defeat at the 2018 World Cup Final), the shot-stopper from County Antrim isn't packing light. Far from it — this time she wants to go all the way for international honours.

You wouldn't bet against her either. The 25-year-old has been on an upwards trajectory ever since she first walked onto a hockey pitch, and she's just hit another milestone by becoming an official Red Bull athlete — a reflection of both her unwavering determination and brilliance between the posts.

Everywhere she has ventured, success has soon followed. It all started back in Randalstown, a club close to home and where she would go on to make a name for herself and make a senior Irish debut. She then followed it up with domestic dominance playing for Belfast-based side Pegasus, winning the 2014–15 Women's Irish Hockey League title and being named as the league's best goalkeeper.

The following year she crossed the pond to start a field hockey scholarship at the University of Louisville in Kentucky. Balancing studies with matchplay for the Louisville Cardinals, she crushed it, on and off the field, and was named in the university's All-American team of the year for four years in a row.

Ayeisha McFerran - Irish Hockey Player - In action © Morgan Treacy / INPHO

When the time came to test herself against the very best, Ayeisha headed to Holland, joining SV Kampong in Utrecht in 2019. And in her first full season with the Dutch team, she overcame a rollercoaster season and even a relegation fight, to cement herself as the outright goalkeeper and help guide the team to safety.

Even in the realm of elite athletes, however, her story is far from typical. When Ayeisha was 15, her mother died of breast cancer and she went to live in foster care, but that didn't stop her from going on to become one of the best players in world hockey and make her mother proud.

Here she talks about her career so far, overcoming adversity, and why this time she's not satisfied with second place...

How does it feel to be signed by Red Bull?

Once it sunk in, it felt surreal, knowing how big the brand is and how much they get involved and support their athletes. As soon as I became aware of their interest I knew they could support me and get me to that next level in my game, so I’m stoked to become part of the Red Bull line-up.

Ayeisha McFerran - Irish Hockey Player - Warming up © Morgan Treacy / INPHO

You’ve just had a full season with which Kampong, cementing yourself as the main goalkeeper and avoiding relegation, too. How do you assess it?

The season was definitely challenging, but with coaching changes and the team eventually getting back to where we were results-wise, we noticed a shift where we could play free, instead of feeling restricted. Going into those last six or seven games was so fun, probably the most fun myself and the team had all year because all of a sudden, we were getting results. We were like ‘fuck it, let’s go play free’. And yeah, another keeper was brought in which challenged me on a personal level, and ultimately I’ve learnt more about myself.

David Harte is Kampong’s long-time men’s goalkeeper. As a fellow compatriot, did he give you any help settling in?

Yeah, he was one of the first people to meet me because it’s always nice to see a friendly face and he knew the environment. I spoke to him a lot about what I was going into. I’d played abroad before but going to Holland to play in the best league in the world is different. He’s been so supportive. Early on we were able to train together and that was another level. It challenged me mentally, physically, emotionally – everything. It made me realise I have so much more to go. It was a real eye-opener.

Was lockdown tough being away in a new country?

Yes and no. I’m not really a home person, and I’m so used to being away. I did get a bit restless in lockdown, although, looking back, having a 6-month break in the hockey season really helped me. I had been playing for a really long time without a break, to the point, it began to feel like a chore. The gap in the season meant I could reset myself and come back to a sport that I love in a good place, which I never would have been able to do if not for the global pandemic. I also got into the Dutch lifestyle and bought a road bike and started to cycle for 4 to 5 hours at a time! It’s super chill but keeps me active, and not something you really have to think about.

Ayeisha McFerran - Irish Hockey Player - New Threads © Morgan Treacy / INPHO

You played for the Louisville Cardinals on a scholarship between 2015 and 2019. How did that help you and what did you learn about yourself?

America’s different, and college there is different. I recommend anyone to give it a go. When I went out there I thought I was the big dog, the bee’s knees because I was playing at a high level with the national team, but the coaching and support team brought me back down to earth. I’d never had coaches like that, not to that extent — the facilities are also amazing — and they really challenged me to become, yes, a better hockey player, but also a better individual in mindset. How can I push myself even if I’m playing at a higher level than those around me, and how do I bring them along'? I was also pushed physically to levels where I didn't think I could reach.

How did you find balancing studies with on field activities?

We would have training at 7 am for three hours and then you’d be in class all day. After that, you’d have an extra workout or you might even be preparing for a flight to a game on the weekend. Your studies are so important because if you get below a certain GPA you have a warning and are paused from the team. There are times to party but you have to pick your moment. I was focused on my hockey, that was my life. But Louisville wasn’t exactly the biggest party town anyway.

You are going to meet the Dutch at least once this summer. Does your experience of playing in Holland give you an edge?

You would think so, right? [laughs]. No, you have to treat it like any other game. It’s very easy to go into that game, as I am friendly with quite a lot of them, to showboat and do stuff I don’t need to do, but I just need to remember to do the basics but have fun with it. The Dutch are the Dutch, the number one team in the world, they’re so talented for a reason. But I guess it does help that I know what their strengths and weaknesses are.

So will coach Sean Dancer be asking you for some advice?

I’ve already had those conversations. We always work hard to scout every team in our group, so I’ve made a few points…

Will you be using your 2018 World Cup Final defeat vs Holland as motivation?

100 per cent. We know what it’s like to get that far, to reach Ireland’s first World Cup final, and we all had the disappointment, no matter what was said afterwards. After the final I was essentially rushed off back to America straight after the final, to go back to college. I was still so annoyed but leaving one bubble of disappointment for a new adventure allowed me to reevaluate everything and get a realistic gauge on where I was at. That experience is something I’m going to draw on.

You’ve also been involved in some very famous shootouts. Experiences like that must be priceless when it’s been…

…Do or die! I’ve also had it when I’ve been behind in a shootout, but also ahead, so both sides of it, and I understand what my emotions were at the time, and what I was thinking, and the environment. One of those major international shootouts was in Dublin in front of a home crowd with pouring rain and it was extra special. Those moments stay with you forever.

Do you think you can win both your major tournaments this summer ?

I think we can win both. The mindset within myself and my team is that we are very driven and we don’t go into any game thinking we’re going to lose it. We’re not about that. Over the past couple of years, we’ve really developed so we never think ‘let’s keep the score down’. As an Irish team, we wanted to flip that mindset and go forward. We want to move up a ranking in the world and the only way to do that is by winning medals. First, though, we need to put in performances, myself included. The hardest thing this year is going to be the double peak between these two major events. Being able to manage that. But first up we have the European Championships which are so important in regards to our World Cup qualifiers next year. And we want that World Cup, that’s our aim. It’s a big couple of months but we just need to manage our emotions.

Ayeisha McFerran - Irish Hockey Player - In goal © Morgan Treacy / INPHO

What will you do mentally to prepare for this double peak. Does the team work with any psychologists?

We do. Our team psychologist Kate Kirby is really good at working across different strategies for different people, as obviously everyone is different. We’re building ourselves up for the European Championships but afterwards, it’s important that we come back down from the excitement of a high, or perhaps build up from maybe the disappointment of it, so we can get to that flat, neutral ground again. We’ll have six days after the European Championships to recharge.

You had a tough childhood. How much of that has shaped the player you are today?

I’ve been very independent since I was young. The first time my mum got sick was when I was eight or nine. There was always a part of me where I used my sport as an escape to get out of the house to go and be a normal child, whereas at home I was more independent. It’s forced me to grow up that bit earlier. But as I got older, the second time my mum got sick I was doing a lot of things myself - getting myself to school, organising to get to hockey, to Irish Dancing, and that’s relying on friends who were going and organising my way to get there. I know my mum would have been annoyed if I didn't try my best at everything. Even if I didn’t like it, as long as I gave it a shoot that's ok. I’ve always been driven, and my competitive side is ridiculous. If there’s a competition about tying shoelaces, then I have to win.

Has that urge to escape helped you land so well in other parts of the world?

Yeah definitely. I don’t have too many ties in Ireland, I do have family there, but I wouldn’t be the most emotional family person. I love meeting new people, chitchatting, exploring different countries. When I was younger, I never got to travel, barring one trip to Paris. I want every opportunity to go and explore, and I can always come home if I don’t like it.

Any plans for after your playing career?

I don’t know if I’ll stay in hockey but I’ll definitely stay in sport. My life is sport, I am sport down to a tee. Whether it’s the science side, biomechanics, or the business route, I’m sort of suited with everything as I studied human health and performance at college. There are so many different avenues you can go down with that.

Ayeisha McFerran - Irish Hockey Player - Red Bull Athlete © Morgan Treacy / INPHO

In addition to Ayeisha becoming a Red Bull Athlete, Red Bull will become the Official Energy Drink partner to the Irish Women’s Hockey Team.

Follow Ayeisha McFerran on Instagram .