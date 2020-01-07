Here are the biggest albums on the way in 2020

The end-of-year lists are done and dusted and now it's time to wipe the slate clean and start again.

2019 was a bumper year for music - particularly for new artists making a breakthrough and vying to establish themselves as contenders who are in it for the long run.

2020 is already shaping up nicely, too. Although most of the names releasing albums in the first few months are established acts, you can expect to hear releases by some of the artists featured on tastemakers' 'Hot for 2020' lists in the latter half of the year.

Until then, here's what we have to look forward to...

JANUARY

Electronic pop fans will be buzzing to hear the new album by Nicolas Godin , one half of French duo Air. His solo debut in 2015 was inspired by the work of Bach, but he takes a different approach on its follow-up 'Concrete & Glass' (out January 24th) – which features vocals by Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor, amongst others.

Also out on the 24th is 'Hotspot', the 14th studio album by the iconic Pet Shop Boys . Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have described the album as the final installment in a trilogy kick-started by 2013's 'Electric'. Pop svengali Stuart Price returns on production, while you may also have heard the album's first single 'Dreamland', featuring Years & Years.

Meanwhile, Baltimore electro-whiz and facilitator -of-fun Dan Deacon releases his first album in five years, 'Mystic Familiar' on the 31st. Squarepusher also releases his first album under the Squarepusher moniker since 2015's 'Damogen Furies' on the same day. On 'Be Up a Hello', Tom Jenkinson is said to be making a return to the analogue synths and vintage equipment he made his name with in the 1990s; we can't wait to hear the results.

FEBRUARY

After 34 years in the business, Green Day show no signs of slowing down. Billie Joe Armstrong and his bandmates release their 13th studio album 'Father of All Motherf**kers', which according to Armstrong was influenced by soul, glam and Motown. It's out on February 7th.

Remember La Roux ? First they were a duo who released an absolutely killer debut album in 2009. Then Elly Jackson was a solo artist, releasing 'Trouble in Paradise' in 2014. Then she kind of disappeared for a few years – but the good news is that she's back with 'Supervision' on February 7th. With collaborations with everyone from New Order to Tyler, the Creator under her belt in recent times, who knows how it may have flavoured her own material?

Eden is a name that many Irish music fans may not be familiar with – but Dubliner Jonathon Ng is killing it on the international electronica/pop scene with his sensitive, dreamlike creations, amassing hundreds of millions of streams in the process. The 24-year-old releases his second album 'No Future' on the 14th.

Those of a more indie persuasion, meanwhile, may be interested in Tame Impala 's new record. Their fourth, 'The Slow Rush', is released on February 14th and is the first since their major breakthrough with 2015's 'Currents', the album that changed everything for the Australian band. With its 2019 release delayed, we're keeping our fingers crossed that Kevin Parker pulls it out of the bag again.

It's been eight years since Grimes made her own breakthrough with 'Visions', meanwhile – and with 2015's 'Art Angels' going down well with fans and critics alike, the pressure is on for Claire Boucher. It's also difficult to overlook her personal life; will her relationship with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk have any bearing on the kinds of songs she's been writing? 'Miss_Anthrop0cene' is out on February 21st, so we don't have to wait too long to find out.

The 1975 have somehow managed to become one of the biggest rock bands on the planet over the last few years, so expectations are high for their fourth album 'Notes on a Conditional Form', out on February 21st. Frontman and songwriter Matty Healy has described the album as both 'emo' and as inspired by 'British nighttime culture', which sounds like quite the combination. With musical reference points said to include The Streets and Burial, we could be in for something very different from the Manchester band.

Drawing February to a close is the new album by Dan Snaith aka Caribou . Although he has released under the Daphni moniker in recent years, 'Suddenly' is the follow-up proper to 2014's astonishing 'Our Love'. It's said to retain Snaith's warmth and vibrancy, but is 'littered with swerves and left turns'. It's out on February 28th.

MARCH , meanwhile, will see electronica stalwarts The Orb return after a gap of two years with their interestingly-titled 16th album. 'Abolition of the Royal Familia' features collaborations with Youth and Roger Eno, amongst others.

OTHER RUMOURED RELEASES TBC...

There are plenty of other albums on the way in 2020, of course, although not all of them have release dates as yet.

Electro-indie-disco-pop duo Broken Bells (Danger Mouse and James Mercer) are working on the follow-up to 2014's 'After the Disco', having put another new song, 'Good Luck', out last year.

Dua Lipa will release her long-awaited second album 'Future Nostalgia' (and cement her place as Pop Queen of the World) this year – most likely in the early part of 2020, just in time for festival season.

Justin Bieber is gearing up to return to music after a troubled few years with the follow-up to 2015's 'Purpose'. A new YouTube docu-series, 'Seasons', debuts in January and will follow the making of that fifth album (title TBC).

Rap queen Cardi B will release her second album (which she joked would be named 'Tiger Woods') this year, while Rihanna has also been teasing fans about her as-yet-untitled ninth album. By all accounts, it's done and dusted and reportedly takes a reggae slant.

You can also expect to hear new music from The Weeknd , with recent singles 'Heartless' and 'Blinding Lights' setting the tone for his fourth album – tentatively (and confusingly) titled 'Chapter 6'.

And finally, indie music fans will be happy to hear that The Strokes are planning to release their first album in seven years in 2020, having debuted new track 'Ode to the Mets' at a recent gig. The Killers will put 'Imploding the Mirage' out in time for their huge summer tour (which takes in Dublin in June), and The Cure reportedly recorded 19 songs in a studio last year, with the aim of releasing an album (also last year...) so we can expect that in 2020, all going well.

There's lots to look forward to – the question is, how are you going to find time to listen to it all?!

