You've probably already heard of Cmat; Ciara Mary Alice Thompson, to give her her full name, has been one of the most buzzed-about artists to emerge on the

. Although the Dublin musician is a veteran by nos, her three singles under the Cmat banner have all been knockouts: sharp, clever pop tunes with a country/classic pop twang, a wry air of self-deprecation, gorgeous vocals and an instinctive sense of melody and songcraft. Whether she's singing about drowning her heartbreak in a bucket of fried chicken, aspiring to be a cowboy between glimmers of dejection and insecurity, or shoehorning references to comedian Rodney Dangerfield into songs, she's the sort of songwriter and artist who keeps you hanging on her every word. She says she's not interested in making an album, but this self-professed 'global pop star' could explode if she released a strong collection. And if not? She'll probably be writing songs for the biggest pop stars on the planet in twenty years' time.