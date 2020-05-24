Westside Gunn has always been particularly adept at selecting beats for his projects. This sample production is no different. Surprisingly, this was produced by former Vine star Jay Versace, and the beat samples from the heavenly sounds of the legendary gospel group The Clark Sisters. Versace samples a six-second stretch of “

” and loops it to create a constant angelic chorus of voices. The moment chosen for the loop is perfect as the sisters’ voices reach a soul-rattling climax, which Versace bottles for his beat. The sample provides the perfect foil to Gunn’s aggressive barrage of gun ad-libs and chronicles of his new luxurious lifestyle.