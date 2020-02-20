Shrouded in mist and dotted with some of the world’s most beautiful mountains, Ireland is a paradise for hill walking. What they may lack in Alpine attitude, they more than make up for in sheer rugged beauty and atmosphere. From trekking up Carrauntoohil, the 3,047ft (1,038m) giant, to following in the footsteps of pilgrims on Mount Brandon, there’s a hike for however hardy you’re feeling. And one thing the Alps can’t offer is our legendary welcoming Irish pubs.

Slieve Donard, Co. Down

Named after Saint Donard, who made this mountain his hermitage, this is Northern Ireland’s highest peak, and part of the awesome Mourne Mountains range. Towering at 2,790ft (850m) above sea level, Slieve Donard overlooks Dundrum Bay and the town of Newcastle. Spookily, it has two burial cairns on the top containing neolithic tombs dating back to 3,000 BC. Until the 1830s, people would climb this mountain as part of a yearly pilgrimage and today’s walkers are faced with the same landscape of granite ridges, boggy paths and – usually – strong winds. It’s a tough climb up from Newcastle – but the view from the top is well worth it.

Carrauntoohil, Co. Kerry

It’s the biggie. Ireland's highest mountain, Carrauntoohil is the centrepiece of the soaring Macgillycuddy's Reeks mountain range, standing at a mighty 3,047ft (1,038m) high. You’ll get an amazing view from the classic route, taking the Devil's Ladder and Brother O'Shea's Gully loop from Cronin's Yard. But don’t look down – the mountain is peppered with dramatic summits, precipitous cliffs, and knife-edge ridges. It takes roughly six hours to hike up and down, and the summit has the most rewarding landscape, with the Mcgillycuddy Reeks sloping into the picturesque Kerry horizon.

Slieve League, Co. Donegal

Got a head for heights? Then head to Slieve League, a 1,955ft (596m) high mountain on the Atlantic coast in County Donegal. It is home to some of the highest sea cliffs in Europe, with never-ending views over Donegal's rugged coastline. Test your inner daredevil by trekking across the “one man pass”. With sheer drops into the ocean on either side, this 400-metre long ridge is not for the fainthearted – and definitely not one to attempt on a windy day – but it still makes for a scenic hike.

Benbulbin, Co. Sligo

With its large flat top, shaped during the ice age and made up mainly of limestone, this is possibly Ireland’s most distinctive mountain. The hike to its summit – which peaks at 1,726ft (526m) – usually takes around four hours to complete. The north face – which is battered by high winds and storms off the Atlantic Ocean – is the trickiest to climb. A far gentler option is the south face, which slopes gradually. From the top, you’ll get panoramic views of Yeats country (the poet wrote extensively about this mountain and the surrounding area).

Diamond Hill, Co. Galway

This is the easiest mountain to climb on our list, with a summit that’s an achievable 1,450ft (442m) above sea level. But it’s still just as scenic. Located in the beautiful Connemara National Park in Galway, it offers brilliant views of Kylemore Abbey and the Twelve Ben mountains. There’s an easily accessible loop walk, which is 7km long and takes around two hours to complete, starting and ending at the National Park visitor centre in Letterfrack and taking in the summit ridge.

Mount Brandon, Co, Kerry

Soaring out of the scenic Dingle Peninsula in County Kerry, Mount Brandon is Ireland's ninth highest mountain. Named after Saint Brendan, it marks the end of a medieval Christian pilgrimage route. The quickest and easiest route to the summit is from the west via the final stages of this pilgrim path, The Saint's Route. The Faha route, or Pilgrim’s Path, is a more strenuous route to the peak of the 3,122ft (950m) mountain, usually taking around four hours. Take your time and soak in the views.

Slievemore, Co. Mayo

Located on Achill Island, in County Mayo, Slievemore rises dramatically out of the Atlantic Ocean, with show-stopping coastal views. Thankfully it’s a relatively easy climb, and one that you can combine with Croaghaun – the only other peak on Achill – for extra time in the mountains. There’s a great, short section of ridge walking and you’re rewarded by impressive seascape vistas from the summit 2,201ft/671m). It’s also a great option for history buffs – Slievemore is rich in archaeological monuments dating back to the Neolithic times.

Mount Errigal, Co. Donegal