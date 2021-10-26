Treats and tricks: what to watch on Red Bull TV this Halloween

There are plenty of ways to get a good fright this Halloween that don't involve revisiting the same old horror films, starting with these unmissable films and shows on Red Bull TV.
From extreme environments to heart-in-mouth moments (where else are you going to see explorers lowering themselves by rope into bubbling volcanoes?), these are elite athletes and explorers in their natural habitats doing what they do best.
For the rest of us, meanwhile, it's a way to encounter some of our biggest fears at a safe distance and ask 'How the hell did they do that?'
Beneath the Ice
What could be scarier than a voyage into the abyss? In this absorbing film, renowned ice climber Will Gadd explores one of the most inhospitable frozen landscapes on earth, deep beneath Greenland’s ice sheet. Navigating the dark chasms and pitfalls in the name of science, the footage is occasionally petrifying and sure to send shivers down your spine as Gadd broaches some otherworldly terrain. Once you've watched the film, read Gadd's thoughts on it here.
Spitting Distance
Volcanoes: pure mountain peril. As part of the series Explorers: Adventures of the Century, this episode sees a crack team of explorers and researchers head to Vanuatu, a tiny island in the South Pacific, to get as close to the belly of an active volcano as possible. Once there, they brave poisonous gasses, acid rain and stray molten lava in a bid to lower themselves into the deeper reaches of earth. Expect to be shaken to your core as the team put everything on the line.
Tunnel Pass
If you're scared of the dark, have claustrophobia and/or a fear of flying, you may want to watch this clip through your fingers. In September 2021, pilot Dario Costa made history by flying his plane 2.26km through Turkey's Çatalca Tunnels, at 250kph, in low light. The Italian showed nerves of steel during his 40-second underground flight, as the slightest error would almost certainly have been fatal. Watch the action unfold above.
360 Ascent
Sufferers of vertigo look away now: 360 Ascent is an, ahem, gripping film which documents how climbers Janja Garnbret and Domen Škoficz tackled the longest and hardest-ever artificial multi-pitch route. Your stomach will do somersaults as the pair ascend the 360-metre chimney – Europe's tallest, no less – which is part of Slovenia's Trbovlje Power Station. The tension really mounts as tiredness sets in, and the climbers find themselves locked in a gruelling battle for mind and body.
Underwater Explorer
Join cave diver Klaus Thymann as he tries to find an ancient human skeleton submerged somewhere in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, a region where there’s much more than meets the eye. If you’re looking for something ethereal this film really sets the mood: the shots of Thymann swimming through narrow cave systems in murky water are not for the faint of heart, while the human remains in question could well date all the way back to prehistoric times.
K2: The Impossible Descent
In 2018, Polish mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel became the first person to ski from the summit of K2 to base camp, slaloming his way down from a nose-bleeding altitude of 8,611m. With a death rate that sees one climber killed for every four that reach the top, Bargiel had his work cut out – especially as he undertook the challenge without supplemental oxygen. Check out an awesome interactive map of his treacherous route here. If it's not the majestic cinematography laying bare the size of the mountain, the POV head-camera footage will give you goosebumps for a week.
A Door in the Sky
Ordinarily, when a person is falling from a great height with a parachute on their back, it's safe to assume they've just left an aircraft and aren't attempting to board one. However, that is exactly the case in this heart-pounding film about a team of French wingsuit daredevils who BASE jump off a mountain and try to fly into the door of an aeroplane in mid-flight. It's not a smooth entry – they initially smack into the side of the plane – underscoring the extreme skill required to pull off such a daring manoeuvre. Bond, eat your heart out.
Red Bull Rampage
A who's who of the MTB freeriding world. The imposing Utah Desert. A track so perfect that you couldn't even dream it up. There's a good reason why Red Bull Rampage, set in the shadow of Zion National Park, where steep lines catch out even the wiliest of athletes, is one of the gnarliest events there is. Sure to deliver a few butterflies in the stomach, this film packs in some of the craziest drops and runs to date.