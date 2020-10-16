Whether you want to battle against your friends or work with them to win, the Nintendo Switch has the right multiplayer game for you. With the option to play handheld or hook up to your TV for a split-screen experience , the Switch allows you to go head-to-head or team up with friends in challenging levels and battles.

1. Luigi's Mansion 3

It's much easier to bravely hunt down ghosts when you're doing it with friends. In Luigi's Mansion 3, use local multiplayer mode to explore the story of Luigi as you solve creative, yet challenging puzzles and take down virtual spectres. For a little versus action, you can also compete against your buddies in various Scream Park Minigames. To have a blast with friends, group upin teams of 2-8 in the challenging multiplayer modes.

2. Super Mario Party (2018)

If dominating party games is your thing, you'll rock Super Mario Party. This game has been alive and kicking on Nintendo Consoles since 1998. The new version for the Switch came out in 2018, and people have been eating it up ever since. Up to four players compete in over 80 minigames on a virtual game board. While online play is available just for the minigames, you can only play the board game version locally with friends.

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020)

If you're looking for a game to take the edge off of a stressful day, check out Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The 2020 release became a video game phenomenon pretty quickly. Build and expand your own island as you fish, decorate your home, and collect bugs and fossils. Use multiplayer mode to work on island projects together with friends. You can even visit your friends' islands from the comfort of your couch by using Nintendo Switch Online.

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017)

You may have played previous versions of Mario Kart on different consoles like the GameCube, Game Boy Advance, or Nintendo Wii. The latest version, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, was released for the Switch in 2017, letting you gather a group of up to four people to play locally or online. Select from 48 unique racing courses including newly designed tracks, as well as some old favorites featuring impressive, updated designs.

5. Overcooked 2 (2018)

This cooperative virtual cooking game takes the shame out of bossing other teammates around. Overcooked 2 brings pleasurable chaos into living rooms everywhere. You can play co-op with up to four, or play two vs. two as you race against the clock to prepare dishes for restaurant guests. Experience a game just as intense in one vs. one mode while you gather ingredients, then chop and fry them quicker than your opponents. This game is available in both local and online multiplayer modes.

6. Super Mario Maker 2

Plotting some friendly revenge on one of your pals? Invite them over to play Super Mario Maker 2 to see if they can beat one of your self-made levels. This game lets you build your own course and challenge others to successfully complete it. Grab a stylus and make quality tracks with wide gap jumps, hidden ceilings, and well-placed power-ups.

This game lets you build courses for up to four players. When you're ready to conquer others, head to Nintendo Switch Online to download courses made by other users all around the world.

7. Snipperclips (2017)

If you like to solve complex puzzles, Snipperclips is perfect for you. This game strengthens your critical-thinking and problem-solving skills by giving you puzzle pieces to snip and reshape to fit together. Build a team of two as you both conquer each level or go head-to-head. You can also play with up to four other people in party mode for an intense gameplay experience with friends.

8. Mario Tennis Aces (2018)

Get on the courts without leaving the couch by playing Mario Tennis Aces. When this game was released on June 22, 2018, it was deemed one of the best sports games to play on the Switch, and it still holds that title. Serve, lob, and hit your way to victory with one of your character's many power-ups. Beat up to three friends playing alongside you or virtual friends with the Online Play option.

9. Puyo Puyo Tetris (2017)

Feel the nostalgia when you play Puyo Puyo Tetris, a twist on the classic Tetris game. Work together with friends, or show them up in multiplayer modes for up to four players. Go online to crush the competition as you play different variations of Tetris and Puyo Puyo puzzles.

10. Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (2019)

Nintendo has recreated the classic Super Mario Bros to better fit all your multiplayer needs on Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Defeat numerous levels with your friends, or beat them to the finish line. Demolish all 100 levels with up to four players online or at home.

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018)

If you don’t know by now, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a crossover fighting game that features iconic video game characters like Mario, Donkey Kong, Pikachu, Captain Falcon, and Jigglypuff. Choose from different stages and venues, and fight opponents by busting out your moves. Play locally with friends or head online to fight up to eight players and beat them all in battle.

12. Diablo III: Eternal Collection (2018)

For intense fighting and an action-packed gaming experience, try Diablo III: Eternal Collection. Defeat giant herds of demons with friends online as you develop new skills and earn new gear to battle more monsters. Team up with up to four other players online to develop new gaming strategies and beat increasing levels of difficulty.

13. Fortnite Battle Royale (2017)

For one of the best large-scale battle games on Switch, download Fortnite Battle Royale . In this game, you and 99 other players are dropped onto an island and the last player standing wins. You can go solo or play with teams of two, three, or four online. What makes Fortnite different from the other Battle Royale games is that you can build your own obstacles or walls, making it harder for your opponents to finish you off.

14. Kirby Star Allies (2018)

Kirby Star Allies takes place on a new planet with new villains threatening Kirby and his home. You and three other friends can get together on one Switch to take on different evil forces and tackle various challenging levels. The game gives you cool abilities like creating ice and fire to freeze or burn the competition.

15. Splatoon 2 (2017)