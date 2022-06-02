The best Red Bull events to visit this year

The low-key city break of all low-key city breaks, it's nearly impossible to have a bad time in Bologna, where visitors tend to avoid the shoulder bumping over-tourism which blights the likes of Venice, Rome and Florence. Scramble to the top of the Asinelli Tower for views over the entire city and be sure to pay a visit to the

, too. Failing that, just roam around and drink it all in - there's always something new to discover down the cobbled alleyways and underneath the UNESCO world-heritage listed porticoes here. And the food? Mamma mia... the spiritual home of tortellini, foodies will also have plenty to savour with such incredible eateries dotted around with farm-to-the-table dishes you'll be talking about for years to come. To help offset all those carbs, you could even take an

across the slopes of the city, all the way from the Piazza Maggiore to the Basilica of San Domenico and the modern Manifattura delle Arti [Factory of the Arts] district. And if you’ve still got a need for all things speed, pedal towards the Ducati Museum, a petrol-head's paradise.