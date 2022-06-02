The best Red Bull events to visit this year

Unless you've been a hermit for the past few decades, you'll know that Red Bull organises hundreds of adventure and sporting events worldwide.
And when not showcasing the talents of some of the world's biggest athletes (i.e. dropping Kriss Kyle out of a helicopter on his bike), or inviting the best of the best to compete in a grand spectacle (i.e. the world's best BMX athletes cutting up the Utah desert in Red Bull Rampage) in front of thousands, many events even invite the public to compete, giving wings to put their own skills to the test.
Case in point: Red Bull Conquer the Cashel, a sold-out obstacle race which saw hundreds of participants sprint around a 2km course and 20 gruelling obstacles in the shadow of Munster's iconic Rock of Cashel this May.
But like we said, this is global. So if you're looking to getaway for a trip abroad soon, why not mix it in with a Red Bull event while you're at it? It's a win-win. Read on to see some of the best events and series you can visit this year, along with a couple of extra travel tips..
Expect more events to be added here as they're confirmed before the year is up. We'll add more as we get them. And if you don’t make these events this year, there’s always 2023…
01
Red Bull Soapbox: Bologna, Italy - 26 June
The event:
Missed the recent F1 race in Emilia Romagna? Don’t worry – there’s another high-octane car race coming to the region this year. Red Bull Soapbox is a wonderfully madcap event where teams must navigate obstacles at high-speed using homemade vehicles, where the spectacular builds and, let's face it, massive crashes never fail to entertain spectators. Having graced the streets of everywhere from Buenos Aires to Los Angeles to London to Hong Kong and many more cities besides, Red Bull Soapbox is something of a global phenomenon, and on 26 June it will hit Bologna – specifically, the unforgivingly steep hills around the holy Madonna di San Luca - giving you ample reason to make a Soapbox pilgrimage yourself.
The city:
The low-key city break of all low-key city breaks, it's nearly impossible to have a bad time in Bologna, where visitors tend to avoid the shoulder bumping over-tourism which blights the likes of Venice, Rome and Florence. Scramble to the top of the Asinelli Tower for views over the entire city and be sure to pay a visit to the Museum of Modern Art (MAMbo), too. Failing that, just roam around and drink it all in - there's always something new to discover down the cobbled alleyways and underneath the UNESCO world-heritage listed porticoes here. And the food? Mamma mia... the spiritual home of tortellini, foodies will also have plenty to savour with such incredible eateries dotted around with farm-to-the-table dishes you'll be talking about for years to come. To help offset all those carbs, you could even take an e-bike tour across the slopes of the city, all the way from the Piazza Maggiore to the Basilica of San Domenico and the modern Manifattura delle Arti [Factory of the Arts] district. And if you’ve still got a need for all things speed, pedal towards the Ducati Museum, a petrol-head's paradise.
02
Red Bull Cliff Diving Series: Oslo, Norway - 13 August
The event:
Elite athletes. A season-long competition. Diving timed to such precision it almost defies belief. No, not The Premier League, but rather The Red Bull Cliff Diving series which has been making a splash across the world for over a decade now. In August, it returns to Oslo, when thousands of spectators will line up around the banks of the city’s sleek Opera House. In 2021, COVID issues meant it was only an exhibition as opposed to a full-on competition, so you can bet there’ll be plenty more on the line as athletes hurl themselves into the blue this time around. With a 30m-long platform – where the walk to the edge of the platform longer than the drop down – there’s also no other Red Bull Cliff Diving event like it. If you've never experienced this series then it's time to take the leap.
Here are the other dates for Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series
- 4 June 2022 - Boston, USA
- 18 June 2022 - Paris, France
- 16 August 2022 - Copenhagen, Denmark
- 27 August 2022 - Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina
- 10 September 2022 - Sisikon, Switzerland
- 25 September 2022 - Polignano a Mare, Italy
- 15 October 2022 - Sydney, Australia
The city:
If you want to overcome a little vertigo yourself, at Holmenkollen, the city’s ski museum (open year-round), you can find incredible views of the city atop its 107-metre structure. By late summer you may even be able to speed back down to earth via its zipline, too. Closer to downtown, make sure to eke out every last drop of sunshine during those final throes of summer by strolling around some incredible outdoor spaces the city has to offer, including around the Royal Palace and Kershus Fortress. FYI: on the same weekend Red Bull Cliff Diving comes to town, Gorillaz will headline Oslo’s biggest music festival, Øyafestivalen. Taking place in Tøyenparken, Damon Albarn's outfit will be joined by other acts including Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Michael Kiwanuka and First Aid Kit and more.
03
Conquer the Castle: Aarhus, Denmark - 2 October
The event:
A hop, skip, and a flaming tyre jump over the border from Norway, there’s another event coming to Scandinavia that you might want to stick in the diary. Between 1-2 October, you'll be able to channel your medieval warrior across the imposing grounds of Rosenholm Castle - only a 30 minute drive north of Aarhus - as part Red Bull Conquer the Castle, where you'll be asked to scramble up ‘The Wall’, escape unscathed from ‘Graveyard’, attack the castle with ‘Catapult’ and even wade through the moat while carrying all important supplies. 2000 participants in all competed last year, battling their way through 4km of hell and 26 unique obstacles on their way to eternal glory (and you know, a nice medal). Reckon you've got what it takes? Sign up here.
The City:
Looking for a room for a knight? Aarhus, just 30 minutes' south of the castle by car, is the perfect place to rest your weary head after a hectic day sprinting around the site. Denmark's second biggest city may be a little brother to Copenhagen but packs a real punch in its own right, winning the right to be called 2017's European Capital of Culture for reasons that will become plainly obvious. One for the Insta hounds, its recent architectural additions are pure box office, with fans of modern design sure to lap up the impeccably sleek new harbour (during warmer months be sure to jump in the baths for a swim), and the stunning Infinite Bridge, which is well worth a hike to before it's packed up in mid-October. Meanwhile, those looking to get to the heart of ye' old Denmark can pay a visit to Den Gamle By, a sprawling village/immersive museum large featuring 75 genuine historic buildings and more actors than you'll find in TV's The Killing and The Bridge combined. It'll give you a taste of how life has changed in the last few centuries. By night, let your hair down inside the famous Latin Quarter and its wealth of bustling bars and restaurants. After the mud, sweat and tears of an OCR race you'll need it.
04
Red Bull King of the Air: Cape Town, South Africa - 24 Nov - 15 Dec
The event:
Catch some winter sun in a jaw-dropping location this year with a trip out to Cape Town for the best kitesurfing competition on earth. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Red Bull King of the Air being hosted in Cape Town, South Africa, and with 18 elite athletes competing for big air and bigger tricks under the shadow of Table Mountain it's not to be missed. Marc Jacobs - that being the Kiwi kitesurfing sensation as opposed to his US fashion titan namesake - took the crown in 2021, ousting three-time champion RBKOTA Kevin Langeree and newcomer Stig Hoefnagel in a fraughtly contested finale. North of 7,000 spectators came out to watch the event last year. Word of warning: depending on weather reports, the event could move dates at the drop of a Red Bull cap, so be sure to keep an eye on the official event page here.
The city:
Cape Town. So good they named it, well, once. Perched on South Africa's rugged Western Cape, it's not only beautiful to look at from above over a few sundowners but it's jam packed with things to do for thrill-seekers as well - including, but not limited to, world class surf spots, fearsome zip-lines (Cape Canopy Tour will take you through the Hottentots Holland mountain at super speed), skydiving experiences and even Great White Shark cage diving. For those looking for something with a bit less danger, 17 November is 'Take A Hike day, so if you really want to take in the best of the city head up to Table Mountain on a cable car via the Platteklip Gorge route. Last year, those who cleaned up some litter on the route were even able to use the cable car free of charge.
05
Red Bull BC One World Final: New York, USA - 12 November
New York is as synonymous with breakdancing as it is bagels and ball-busting ('hey, I'm doin' some windmills here!'). And for its 19th edition, some of the most talented breakers from around the world will descend on the Big Apple the final of Red Bull BC, as the world's most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition takes place in the birthplace of hip-hop. The atmosphere is primed to be electric: after Logistx became the first-ever B-Girl champ the United States at last year's 2021's World Final in Gdańsk, Poland, expect home fans to be particularly buoyed. Show your colours by investing in some of the Red Bull BC One collection here.
The city:
From Michelin-star grub to iconic landmarks to well-heeled shopping districts, there are hundreds of ways to take a bite out of the Big Apple. This much you already know (though frankly, who could blame you for wanting to get some early Christmas shopping done in Bloomingdale's), but if you really want a trip to NYC with a difference, take a music tour: giving you the inside track on NYC's hip hop scene, Hush Tours can take you into some of rap's biggest hot spots across the city's five boroughs, including Harlem's Graffiti Hall of Fame and 'Biggie's' Brooklyn as they reveal how, in their own words, 'New York helped turn a genre into a global phenomenon'. If you make it to The Bronx, pay a visit towards the upcoming Universal Hip Hop Museum, which with any luck may even be open for a preview. Last year the 22-storey project welcomed the likes of Grandmaster Flash, LL Cool J and Nas to its glitzy foundation ceremony. Expect tickets to go in a flash, too...