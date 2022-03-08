The best three running routes in Belfast

For We Run Belfast - the only running crew in the city - a night spent pounding the pavements is sweeter than it is for most.

You see, WRB's meet-up point is at a donut shop, where wolfing down glazed goodies after a tough session has become something of a rite of passage for the hundreds of runners who've turned out for a night run. Far more than just a crew, it's fast become a community.

In a short space of time, We Run Belfast has built up a thriving community © We Run Belfast

Founded in 2018 by Andrew Agnew, who originally hoped to do for Belfast what Run Dem Crew had done for London, WRB has blazed its own trail, putting inclusion at the heart of everything it does. "Most of the group have grandparents who would be terrified of Belfast at night," says WRB's Creative Lead Gregg Reid. "We’ve got runners who have come from both sides of the community here in NI, we’ve got international students, older runners, younger runners and everything between. We’ve got more female runners than male runners most weeks.

"We specifically meet in the city centre and like to structure our runs to go through the night so people can see us – but also so we can dig into the different parts of Belfast. One week we might head out East; another week we’ll be in Sailortown or another we could be over in South Belfast running through the student areas."

Hundreds of runners have turned out for WRB in the past four years © Gregg Reid / We Run Belfast

So, to find out where to go running in a city that has imposing hillsides, pristine coastline and a massive 3,000 acres of green parks, who better to narrow it down than members of WRB?

Here, ahead of Wings For Life World Run which returns 8 May 2022, Hannah Lau, Will Andrews and Matty Carleton reveal their favourite running routes in Belfast...

01 Shore beats walking: A coastal run from Loughshore to Gideon's Green (5k+)

Recommended by: Hannah Lau

Loughshore to Gideons © Hannah Lau / Strava

"This route is great if you’re looking for an easy, flat tarmac path to run along with beautiful views of Belfast Lough the whole way. Whether you’re an early morning riser or prefer an evening sunset, you can enjoy the beautiful orange colours reflected on the lough at either sunrise or sunset. It's a route best enjoyed while there is still some daylight and you can see the sun shimmering on the waves. It is a route enjoyed by people from morning through to evening, so even on those darker days you will always feel safe, even when running alone.

"Starting at Jordanstown Loughshore Park, it’s the first stop on the Coastal Causeway route situated just 10 minutes from Belfast on the motorway. There is always plenty of parking available.

"To start, follow the path to your right facing the lough, passing the children’s play area and following the footpath with the lough on your left and Shore Road on your right, before turning left to join the coastal footpath at Whiteabbey Green. From here you can follow the coastal footpath and loop back again at Gideon’s Green. However, if you fancy a longer run you can continue along on the towpath which brings you out by Belfast Harbour Studios.

Lap up the views from Loughshore © Alan from Belfast / Flickr Creative Commons

"As you run towards Belfast, keep an eye out for the iconic Samson and Goliath cranes. In the summer months listen out for a local group on the bandstand close to the Loughshore car park, too, as they might provide a great soundtrack for the start or finish of your run.

"Situated just across the road from the carpark is Whiteabbey Village, where there are a number of fabulous foodie spots to visit after your run, including Oh! Donuts and Whoseartcafe .

See the Strava route here

02 King of the world: A city run taking in the Titanic Quarter and an old lighthouse (5k+)

Recommended by: Will Andrews

A popular city route for 'We Run Belfast' © Strava/Will Andrews

"By night, the Lagan is a completely different river. When the Titanic museum is glowing and City Hall is lit up our wee city looks pretty special and this route takes you right from the city centre to a lighthouse that many don't even know is there.

Belfast's Titanic Museum © Giuseppe Milo / Flickr Creative Commons

"It's also a classic route with WRB. We start at the HiPark on Upper Arthur Street, facing Oh Donuts, and usually head right down Chichester street, all the way past the courts to Waterfront Hall. Once there, it's a scenic run along the Lagan waterfront, crossing either at the bridge with the 'Nula with the Hula' sculpture, or the Big Fish, depending on how we feel. We then follow the Lagan, running alongside the Odyssey, and through Belfast Marina up to the Titanic Museum.

"Either following the cobble path, or running along Belfast Met - if you like having ankles - it is then up past the museum, and onto the old slipways out to the big light for a breather! Once here we follow the same route back.

"Belfast is a small city, so being central means that anyone can join in, even if you are working late. We try to avoid runs that have too many roads - stopping and starting is never fun. This is a nice flat route, so nothing too taxing, but there are two or three sets of lights to cross before you get into the Titanic Quarter.

"Closer to the lighthouse there are occasional boat moorings in the path that could cause some trouble if you do not see them, so best to bring a torch if it's getting dark.

"The harbour area of town is currently being regenerated, but once you are there you are far enough from the city to even see the stars on a clear night, which isn't something you can often see in the heart of a cityscape!"

See the Strava route here

03 Calf-testing Cavehill (5k+): A hilly loop promising gorgeous views

Recommended by: Matty Carleton

Come for the exercise, stay for the views © Strava / Matty Carleton

"I love this route because it's right on my doorstep, and it's a pretty relaxing run despite being an uphill run for one mile [two miles downhill]. The views are fantastic you can see all over the City, including the Titanic Museum, Victoria Square's glass dome, and so much more.

"Start the run at the little path on the left just before coming to Belfast Castle. Take the next street on the left, which should be signposted. If you don't drive, you can get any of the number 1 pink metro buses to the Strathmore Park bus stop. The car parks at Belfast Castle are free but it can be busy during peak times.

The view from McArts Fort, Belfast © Matty Carleton

"I climb the path and at the first junction turn right, keeping to the left of any junctions that I come to until reaching the Devil's Punchbowl and the adjacent cave. Continue taking the path with the cave on your left and the Punchbowl on your right. The trail eventually turns left onto the clifftop. Continue to climb the plateau until you reach McArts Fort; pause here for the best views of the City and surrounding areas. Once you are finished taking a few snaps, keep running in the same direction as before, keeping left at any junction. You will soon come to some steps. Keep left and eventually you will come to the same path you started on.

"Any shoes with decent grip should do if it's dry; definitely not a route for Nike Vaporflys. If it has been raining, I'd recommend you wear a pair of trail shoes.

"Once you've finished the I'd recommend stopping by Cavehill Coffee facing Innifayle Park. They have a great selection of traybakes and other baked goods. My second recommendation is a little further away but certainly worth it. cHill is located at 311 Cavehill Road. Recently opened, it's an excellent place to refuel. Why not get a poke (ice cream cone) of Northern Ireland's famous Mauds ice cream while you're there?

See the Strava route here

A final word on why you should head out with We Run Belfast

Gregg Reid: "Strava and WhatsApp allow us to set beacons so people know we’re safe and where we are when we run, but we like to think that WRB’s weekly runs are a nice sign of a changing city where anyone can do what they want. Belfast belongs to us all – our crew crest features Belfast’s Wolf and Seahorse iconography and I like to think we’re doing our bit."

Hannah Lau: "We run as a pack, meaning we run together, no one is judged and no one is left out."

Matty Carleton: "I love running, but honestly, I just went for the donuts. I'd like to say it's the bright lights and cheers you get from people out on the town, but honestly, as a runner, I like it because the main route is as flat as a pancake, which makes a change from my other runs."

Will Andrews: "I am not much of a talker and typically a quiet person, but being with the group just makes me happy - no one is in a rush, there are no egos, just people out for a chat and a run. First-timers to marathon runners are all welcome and we don't care about your times, just that you showed up to go for a run. If someone looks like they are struggling, we fall back and run as a pack."

If you are looking for some training inspiration, Wings For Life World Run is returning 8 May 2022. Click here to find out more.