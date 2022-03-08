Ireland's best city running routes: Cork

Home to one of the largest natural harbours in the world, there's clearly something in the water in Cork, where athletic endeavour is never in short supply.

"It is a place steeped in a rich history that reflects the resilient people that call it home," says ultrarunner Conor O'Keeffe .

Conor would know. A Cork native, he went from the brink of taking his own life to improving his mental health through sport, eventually becoming only the second man in history to finish the UK's Enduroman 200-mile race in under the 60-hour mark.

Among his favourite athletes he counts fellow Corkonian and running sensation Sonia O’Sullivan: "Not only is she a former Olympic Silver medalist and World Champion, her 2000m World Record of 5:25:36 set in 1994, stood until 2017! Making it one of the longest standing running World Records of all time."

Feeling inspired yourself? To mark this year's Wings for Life World Run , returning on 8 May 2022, here Conor reveals three brilliant Cork running routes that hold a special place in his heart. Grab your runners...

01 The Straight Road: A PB-hunter's dream in marathon country (5k+)

Conor's route © Strava/Conor O'Keefe

"Cork city is built upon a flood plain which makes some of it incredibly flat. This is fantastic for runners seeking to hit a PB or run fast splits in their gruelling sprint sessions. A road that is synonymous with fast flat running is the Carrigrohane Road, nicknamed the 'Straight Road' by locals for its long 4.3km stretch without a single bend. It will also be well known by marathon runners as the Cork City one turns onto the famous straight in the dying moments when competitors make the 5km dash to the finish.

"Starting at Victoria Cross at the west end of the city, the Straight Road offers runners the ability to focus on pace, posture, breathing and cadence without having to worry about pesky hills, bends or traffic lights. This makes it an incredible resource for those training for speed or looking to better their 5km PB. The straight stretch ends in Carrigrohane 400m short of the Poulavone Roundabout. Take a deep breath at Victoria Cross and go hell for leather down this famous stretch of Cork roadway.

“I remember having a life-changing experience on this very road. It was a cold February morning a little after 5:00 am while training for the Enduroman 200-mile ultra I would eventually go on to win. I was using this external goal to pull myself out of a bout of depression that I had been wrestling with for some time. At about 400m into the run my bluetooth headphones died in my ears. I then heard three things - my feet pounding the floor, my breath, and my thoughts. As I listened to myself in the quietness of the early morning air I began to realise that no race was going to save me. What was going to save me was myself. From then on, running was a physical manifestation of how I felt about myself."

02 King of the castle: A royally fun loop around Blackrock Castle Loop (7K+)

Cork running route © Conor O'Keeffe

"If you're driving then leave your vehicle in the car park outside of Blackrock Castle Observatory and smell the fresh sea air blowing in from Cork Harbour. Look out at the views of the harbour as you stretch and shake off the cobwebs from a day's work or early morning sleepiness.

"The first 3km of this route is on a public walkway alongside the water's edge and is a feast for the senses. Look out upon the rippling waters and listen to the tide rolling around beside you. At the 3km mark, you will cross over a causeway and up a short ramp to join another walkway that was once home to the Crosshaven to Cork Railway line. Turn right here and go over the pedestrian bridge over the South Ring Road. Head through the short Railway shelter as you make your way towards the city.

"At the 6km mark, you will exit right onto a footpath along the Marina which runs alongside the River Lee. At 7km you reach Blackrock Village and, staying to the left-hand side, you will head up a small undulating hill which will bring you back down to the car park at the impressive Blackrock Castle Observatory.

Blackrock Castle, Cork © William Murphy; Flickr Creative Commons

“I remember meeting my coach on this loop as he was halfway through his first 100km ultra run. He was quite tired but stoic. I felt like I was joining his pack and we didn’t even have to say anything. Often 20 minutes would go by without a word, but just knowing that I was there brought him comfort, as his presence has brought me comfort on my own running endeavours. As we came to the finish line at the Blackrock Observatory Castle we shared a sweaty embrace."

03 The powderkeg: A run inside the historic Ballincollig Regional Park (5km)

Ballincollig is a treat for the eyes and the legs © Strava/Conor O'Keefe

"This 5km run is located on the site of an old Gunpowder Mill. Developed in 1794 because of the availability of a large area of flat land in the valley, the proximity to Cork City, and reliable water power supply, it was closed in 1815 following the end of the Napoleonic Wars. With a history like that it’s hard not to shoot around this course like a speeding bullet!

"The route is run in the scenic 130 acre Ballincollig Regional Park. The route is a very flat two-lap course run clockwise, starting and finishing at the Regional Park allotments at the end of Inishmore Lawn, behind Church of Christ Our Light. Starting from the allotments, head west along the tarmac path towards the open playing fields.

Ballincollig Regional Park © David Brookes; Flickr Creative Commons

"Turn left immediately at the entrance to the playing fields and do a lap around the first set of soccer pitches, taking the middle path towards the River Weirs. At the Weirs take a right onto a gravel river path, now running with the River Lee on your left-hand side. Follow this path as it curves around alongside the river until you come to a wooden bridge ahead of an intersection. Cross over the bridge and immediately take a sharp left to head in an easterly direction towards an open field.

"Taking the track on the right of the field, follow for around 150m then veer to the right, taking another track that leads over another wooden bridge. Continue along for a short distance until you reach the tarmac path again, taking a right onto the tarmac before going back to the starting point. Proceed to do one more lap to make a perfect 5km route that will surely get the blood pumping.

“I often think about the heritage of this site when I run around it. What may have happened here that might have altered the course of history? The gunpowder mill supplied the British forces when Europe was engulfed in the Napoleonic Wars. It’s amazing to think that my home county may have helped to dethrone one of the great conquerors in recent history. Little old Cork punching way above its weight yet again.

"And how would you know that someone is from Cork you might ask? Simple. They’ll tell you..."

