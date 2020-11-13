These are the best skins from Fortnite's new Marvel battle pass

Let's face it: when you clear that lobby of 99 enemy players and secure that oh-so-tasty Victory Royale, you probably already feel a bit like a superhero. Now, however, Fortnite makers Epic Games have released a slew of new skins to ensure you can literally be one. Clever, eh?

Courtesy of its new Marvel x Fortnite crossover event, Epic is offering eight different superhero- (and supervillain)-flavoured skins for players willing to stump up for the latest battle pass: Thor, She-Hulk, Iron Man, Groot, Storm, Mystique, and Doctor Doom.

There's also Wolverine to unlock, too, although that isn't from levelling up the battle pass. Instead, you have to complete all his special in-game challenges between now and the end of November.

So here it is: every Marvel skin currently available in Fortnite, and how you can get them. Marvel-lous!

Thor

Thor he's a jolly good fellow © Epic Games

Give this guy the thunderous applause he deserves - it's Thor! Marvel's Thor drops from the moment you unlock your battle pass, as he's available from Level 1, complete with his hammer of Mjölnir. You'll have to work a little harder to unlock his built-in emote – that's available at Level 15 - but get there and the God of Thunder's Power Cosmic is yours.

She-Hulk

Don't make her angry © Epic Games

While Thor's available from the off, it'll take a little more time to unlock our next hero - She-Hulk. Get to Level 22, though, and you'll get her human form, Jennifer Walters, but the real fun comes when you unlock her angry side at Level 29 with her built-in emote, Gamma Overload.

Groot

His bark is worse than his bite © Epic Games

Don't be fooled – his bark is worse than his bite! Everyone's favourite tree, Groot, is available from Level 38, sporting a slightly older appearance here in Fortnite. Grind up to Level 46, however, and you'll also unleash the rocket-power of his built-in emote – Rocket Raccoon!

Storm

Beware the eye of the Storm © Epic Games

Weather the storm all the way up to Level 53 and that's exactly what you'll get - Storm. Epic Games says "the longtime X-Men favourite parts the clouds and drops down onto Battle Island with the fierceness of Mother Nature at her back", and it's hard to disagree. Slog on to Level 60 , and you'll unlock her built-in emote, Gale Force.

Doctor Doom

He's all Doom and gloom © Epic Games

It all gets a bit doom and gloom after the Storm, though. Hit Level 67 and you'll finally be able to live out your power fantasies as Doctor Doom, which is particularly satisfying given you can also currently stop by Doom's Domain on the island for a chinwag and a cuppa. Get him to Level 74 , and you'll complete the Doom hattrick by unlocking a built-in emote that lets you sit on his throne to devise those devilish plans...

Mystique

She's a bit of a mystery © Epic Games

Mystique's up next, unlocking for all battle-passers who fight all the way to Level 80 . She's described as a "metamorph troublemaker [...] ready to manipulate the try-hards and secure a victory that she’ll surely gloat about for years to come", which sounds about right, let's face it. Push her further to L evel 86 , though, and you'll unlock what might just be the best built-in emote of the lot – she'll take the appearance of the last enemy you took down!

Tony Stark

What do you call a man with no shins? Toe-knee! © Epic Games

Yes, Tony's cool and everything but… c'mon now. Level 93 and they give us Iron Man in his civvies? Sure, it's cool that his Arc Reactor's on show, but it's just as well things get a little better when we hit Level 100 and unlock the full, original Iron Man armour via his built-in emote or Epic would have a mutiny on its hands. Thankfully, Iron Man is worth all that the effort.

Wolverine

Snikt! © Epic Games