13 of the best Instagram accounts to follow for serious training inspo

Instagram is a great place to go looking for fitness inspiration as it's full of workout videos and training tips.

But with such a huge offering from pro and amateur athletes, adventure enthusiasts, coaches and PTs, it can be difficult to know where to start.

Here, running addict, boxer and fitness model Flora Beverley recommends some of her favourite people to follow for training inspiration. Flora first found her crowd through social media in 2012. She has taken on numerous personal challenges including the Tokyo Marathon and boxing matches, and is proof that a bit of inspiration from the 'gram can go a long way…

1. Tom Evans ( @tomevansultra )

Red Bull athlete Tom Evans caused a stir in the ultrarunning world in 2017, when, after entering for a bet, he came third in Marathon des Sables – the epic 254km ultramarathon through the scorching Sahara Desert. The former British Army Captain took on his first ultramarathon in the Brecon Beacons in November 2016, and within a few years, was signed as a professional athlete. He’s since won and placed in some of the world’s most high-profile ultramarathons, including the 101km CCC race at the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc, which he won in 2018.

Reason to follow: Aside from jealousy-inducing running locations and some awesome kit, Tom shares his training mentality, goals and races with his followers as if he were just another ‘fun-runner’. He's also started posting videos of his strength training workouts, which are great for picking up new ideas for circuits you can do yourself at home.

Training tip: "Rome wasn’t built in one day, take your time and enjoy the journey. Also, more volume and intensity may not be the answer!"

2. Sophie Hellyer ( @sophiehellyer )

Sophie is a surfer, cold-water swimmer, yoga teacher, writer and ocean conservation advocate. She grew up surfing and began cold water swimming three years ago, before qualifying as a yoga teacher in 2019. When she was younger, Sophie was the English and British Junior Surf Champion, but says her biggest achievement has been to shape her work and life around the things she’s passionate about.

Reason to follow: Sophie finds enjoyment in everything, from getting up at silly-o-clock in the morning for a swim, to drinking tea besides an open fire. She is obviously extremely talented in the fitness department, but my favourite thing about her is that she does it all for the love of it, never to look a certain way. Follow for genuine inspiration to get outdoors and for sustainability tips.

Training tip: “Do it because it feels good. There’s so much focus on exercise to look a certain way: to tone your legs, to get flat abs... I think that’s all bulls***! Go outside and run because it feels awesome to have a healthy functioning body that moves the way you want it to. Jump in the sea because it makes you feel alive. Exercise because it feels, not because it looks.”

3. Alex Crockford ( @alexcrockford )

Alex Crockford is a fitness trainer with a passion for helping people on their fitness journey. After graduating from Southampton Solent University, he qualified as a personal trainer and started fitness modelling. He now designs his own online training plans – and even has his own workout app.

While Alex grew up playing football and basketball at a high level, over the years his main discipline has changed continuously, from physique and bodybuilding, to competing in triathlon, to running marathons, to (wait for it), taking on a 24-hour burpee challenge!

Reason to follow: Alex doesn’t simply stick to the gym for aesthetic goals. He takes part in everything from marathons (London and Tokyo in 2019) to the Turf Games, so you can glean plenty of useful insights by keeping up with his functional fitness training. A highly-qualified personal trainer, his workouts are great, too. They're easy to do at home as they often don't require any equipment.

Training tip: “My biggest fitness tip is to always try your best to find something you truly love doing, something you are excited to do. Success comes from consistency, and if you don’t enjoy it, then you’ll never make it happen in the long run!”

4. Shauna Coxsey ( @shaunacoxsey )

Red Bull athlete Shauna Coxsey is the UK’s first ever Bouldering World Champion. Starting from the age of four (when she was told she was not tall enough to climb on her local climbing wall), she was initially taught by her dad. She went on to establish herself as Britain’s most successful competitive climber, winning every British Bouldering Championship she’s ever entered, as well as back-to-back IFSC Bouldering World Cups.

Shauna Coxsey training at The Climbing Works in Sheffield © Jake Thompson / Red Bull Content Pool

Reason to follow: Shauna knows a thing or two about inspiring women to take part in male-dominated sports. And I love how unfazed she is by what she's achieved in the world of women’s climbing so far (such as becoming the first British woman to climb the grade of V12, V13, and V14 outside). She’s a genuine pioneer.

Training tip: “Don’t underestimate the amount that other people are going to help you to achieve your goals.”

5. Jess Clark ( @jess.j.clark )

Student, model, stuntwoman and adventurer, Jess Clark's Instagram feed will blow your mind! She recently spent two years living in Chamonix, where she fell in love with mountaineering and steep skiing. She even combined the two when she climbed Mont Blanc and then skied off the summit! Passionate about finding solutions for the climate crisis, Jess is currently undertaking a Master’s in Public Health and the Environment at LSHTM. She views the mountains as the ultimate playground and believes we should do what we can to protect them.

Reason to follow: Jess is totally badass. When not skiing off mountains, or performing as a stunt woman in the likes of Wonder Woman and Fantastic Beasts 2, Jess can be found surfing or training with her triathlete mother or rescue husky, Lascar. Follow for ski-spiration and beautiful locations.

Training tip: “Invest a bit more money in equipment and clothing that is both functional and durable! This is particularly relevant to my safety gear in the mountains, but the same principles apply to sports bras and running shoes... look after your gear and it will look after you!"

6. Lucy Charles ( @lucycharles93 )

Red Bull athlete Lucy Charles is one of the world's top triathletes. She started her career as a swimmer, but having missed out on Team GB for London 2012, she switched to competing in Ironman-distance triathlons. Despite only learning to ride a bike in 2014, Lucy won the under-25 age group at the IRONMAN World Championship and the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in 2015, turning professional in 2016. Since then she has been a fixture on Ironman podiums, finishing second at the IRONMAN World Championship for the last three years.

Reason to follow: Lucy’s explosion onto the triathlon scene as a relative newcomer is hugely inspiring and shows that, if you work hard and stay focused, you can do anything. And when it comes to hard work, there’s few athletes who put in as many training hours as Lucy! For inspiration to get out of bed and get your training done in the pre-dawn hours, Lucy's your athlete to follow.

Lucy Charles at the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, USA © Jesper Gronnemark/Red Bull Content Pool

Training tip: "A key piece of advice to my younger self would be to not put so much pressure on myself and to have more fun! This is ultimately what led me to not wanting to be a swimmer anymore because I’d lost the love of the sport. Now even competing at the highest level in triathlon, I try to mix up my training and always have a bit of fun with what I’m doing!"

7. Latoya Shauntay ( @iamlshauntay )

HOKA ONE ONE ultra runner, professional cook, obstacle course racer, novice cyclist and contributing writer for several notable publications, Latoya Shauntay Snell is utterly inspirational. Snell first found fitness in 2012, when she turned to running to help her lose weight, leading her to compete in close to 200 running events within the space of five years, including 20+ marathons, five ultramarathons and 30+ half-marathons.

Reason to follow: After being body shamed on her blog and social media for many years, Snell became a body politics activist, and her Instagram is filled with empowering messages around body confidence and the need for health and fitness to be more diverse and inclusive. Her defiant attitude is infectious, as is her determination to take part in challenges most would balk at.

Fitness tip: "Although there’s a lot of different advice floating around social media from fitness professionals, [it's important] to find a person who will respect your personal fitness goals and safely get you there. It is best to find someone credible, and to be completely transparent with them about your personal health issues and concerns. Bad advice is everywhere; what works for one person is not necessarily attainable or beneficial for another. We are all dynamic at our pace; no two journeys are meant to be the same."

8. Morgan Lake ( @morganalexandralake )

One of the youngest members of this list, Red Bull athlete Morgan Lake has been making waves in the athletics world since her teens. In 2014, she became world junior champion in heptathlon and high jump at the age of 17. In 2018, she announced that she would be concentrating on high jump full time and, later that year, bagged high jump silver at the Commonwealth Games and the Athletics World Cup.

Reason to follow: Fitting her training around studying for a psychology degree at Loughborough University, Morgan is more relatable than most. She's also very honest in sharing both the highs and lows of her athletics career – and in doing so, highlights the relentless hard work and determination needed to perform at a high level and bounce back from setbacks. Genuine, relatable and most definitely inspirational.

Training tip: "Make sure you're recovering as well as you're training. Listen to your body and rest when you need."

9. Twice The Health ( @twicethehealth )

Twice The Health are Hannah and Emily, a London-based running duo who share tips for strength training, staying motivated, and easy-to-whip-up meals. When not running with their UK-based run clubs, they can be found stepping up to challenges such as running the Grand Canyon Rim2Rim (a punishing 24-mile hike through the Grand Canyon National Park), racing 100km at the Race To The Stones ultramarathon and, most recently, one half of them (Hannah) completed a 250km multi-stage ultramarathon in Jordan.

Reason to follow: Hannah and Emily are an example that, if you put your mind to it, you can do it. When I first met them they were taking on half-marathons, and now compete across the world – often together – in huge ultramarathon challenges. They show that everything is possible, especially with the help of an equally fitness-obsessed friend.

Fitness tip: “Grab a buddy! Whether it's for motivation or simply some healthy competition, you should never underestimate the power of having a friend alongside you for many miles of running – or the final set of a strength session."

10. Sophie Everard ( @sophiemadtolive )

Sophie Everard is the founder and CEO of Mad To Live, a digital portal of inspiring adventure content, and also Mad To Live Retreats – a series of female-only getaways for women who want to get active, and develop their adventure sport skills.

With a background rooted in adventure, fitness and surf coaching, Sophie is passionate about empowering women through sport, taking a holistic approach to training. She is also a published author and a freelance journalist.

Reason to follow: Sophie is someone who can’t stop for a second, because there is too much of the world to explore. If you love a variety of sports and exploring the great outdoors, Sophie is your spirit animal.

Training tip: “My top fitness advice is to take a holistic approach towards training: really think about what it is your body, mind and emotional state are requiring at the time. We don’t necessarily need five sessions of high-intensity training a week, address your actual needs and be careful not to overstress your body and mind."

11. James Middleton ( @james.middleton_ )

James is a London-based health and lifestyle coach, helping people live happier and healthier lives. He shares daily tips debunking fitness myths and his direct and honest approach is a breath of fresh air. He grew up playing high-level rugby, but now he uses his knowledge and passion for health and fitness to inspire and enable thousands to live more active lives.

Reason to follow: James is a no-nonsense fitness coach, who writes regular posts debunking many industry fads in a clear and informative way. He also hosts a live, easy-to-follow workout every day. Follow if the fitness industry confuses you, and for daily workout inspiration.

Fitness tip: “The returns we all look to see through exercising, eating well and looking after our bodies and minds don’t come easy, and they don’t come fast. There is no quick fix to anything worthwhile. It’s about putting in the hard work, being consistent and committing to something, whatever it may be. You have to enjoy the process rather than focus on the end goal and, that way, the results you are after will come and last for a lifetime."

12. Holly Rush ( @rushbynature )

Holly Rush is an ex-GB road marathon runner turned ultra-trail runner. She started out as a fun runner and never thought she would run competitively, so when she was selected to represented Great Britain at the European Athletics Championships in Barcelona in 2010 (coming 18th and securing team Bronze), she was pretty pleased! She went on to compete, and place highly in, many other international races, including the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

Holly's passion now lies in running on the trails and in the mountains, where she has competed in many long-distances ultras, including Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (Chamonix's infamous 170km mountain race circumnavigating Mont Blanc).

Reason to follow: Holly has been a PT for 10 years and is also a Level 2 run coach so is extremely knowledgeable about the sport. From the importance of rest days to the benefits of interval training, her posts offer some great bitesize tips and advice – as well as plenty of inspo to get out and explore the trails.

Training tip: “I am no spring chicken now, but if I could go back and give my younger self some advice about training and longevity, I would introduce a proper strength programme into my week.

"Instead of lifting for endurance, I now lift for strength. To do that repetitions are low, allowing for heavier weights – just the right amount for adaption without overstressing the body. As a result more rest is needed between sets, something endurance runners hate to do – we like to feel out of breath! By following these simple principles and swapping some easy ‘junk miles’ for some time in the gym, you are more likely to stay stronger and injury-free for longer."

13. Jazmin Sawyers ( @jazminsawyers )

Track and field athlete Jazmin Sawyers started her sporting career as a gymnast, moving on to compete internationally in the heptathlon and bobsleigh as a teenager, before settling on long jump as her primary discipline. She has picked up silver medals at both the European Championships (2016) and Commonwealth Games (2014), and made her Olympic debut in Rio in 2016.

Reason to follow: Jaz is almost the definition of multi-talented. Aside from her incredible athletic talent, she's also a superb singer and presenter, but is incredibly humble and down to earth. Follow for an insight into the life of a very smiley athlete, and for some great pointers on how to elevate your training.