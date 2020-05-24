Some people have those crazy eyes. They are the ones who are not scared of a giant wave at Dungeons, or of a late drop at Sunset. This article is not for them. This piece is for those who tap out at six-foot but want to get into the eight-to-ten foot range this winter.

1. Breath-holding classes

Surf Survival: Learning to hold their breath © [unknown]

There are several people who do breath-holding classes in water, and who can, over a week, radically increase your breath-holding capabilities. They have some mysterious techniques and will help to inspire confidence when paddling out into heavy water. It's safe and zen, and it is the best way to give you a massive confidence boost.

2. Aerobic exercise

Exercises for a fitter tomorrow © Alex Goodlett

Running, cycling and rowing are all exercise forms that are a bit of a chore if you want to go surfing. They are all quite unpleasant to the everyman, but the increase lung capacity, and this, in turn, helps when you get caught by a big wave and have to go under it for a long time. Choose your poison and embrace it, remembering each time you put your shoes on that you're training for surfing. A rocking playlist will help. Get some of your favourite songs from your favourite surf movies and jam them together for the best running sounds. You can start now, while stuck at home:

3. Extra volume

It is quite unbelievable how much extra foam you can hide when your boards start getting bigger. If you're upgrading from a 7'0 to an 8'0 for this winter that gives you a whole world of opportunities to hide the foam and get more volume in a good looking board. Just make sure that your shaper works on your entry so that you're catching waves with ease and not pushing water on the paddle. Foam is the biggest cheat when it comes to big wave surfing; just don't tell everyone.

Paddle your big board into some small surf. This process was a method that I learned during the Red Bull Big Wave Africa decade when the best big wave surfers used to assemble in Hout Bay in the hopes of surfing Dungeons. When Dungeons wasn't pumping, those boys used to surf the beach breaks of cape town, but on their big wave boards, so that they were comfortable with their equipment when the swell came. It might not look that sexy, but it is a proven technique. Most importantly, the only way to turn a big board in small surf is to turn off your rail, so you get to feel the rail of your big boards.

4. Swimming training