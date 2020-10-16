Everything we want from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Activision and Treyarch are due to release the game in the forever-popular next Call of Duty series on November 13th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC (with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions set to arrive 'Holiday 2020').

The new game, named Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, has some mighty big boots to fill, though: last year's Modern Warfare was the most successful game in Call of Duty history, leveraging a cinematic campaign, classic multiplayer modes and a free battle royale add-on (Call of Duty Warzone) to great effect.

Players should trust Treyarch, though: alongside Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward, the studio has been instrumental in elevating the series to where it is today. Aided in development by longtime Activision support studio, Raven Software, Treyarch has every chance of superseding last year's multiplayer hit and making this the most popular CoD of all time – it just needs to do a few simple things...

Make the most of Warzone

The RC-XD made a cameo in Warzone earlier this year © @ModernWarzone, Twitter

A large part of Modern Warfare's success is down to gamers playing Warzone alongside the main release, Modern Warfare. We've seen Activision experiment with in-game teases, meta-narratives and thematic content in the free-to--play game, and it all gels nicely with the constant evolution of Modern Warfare.

If both publisher and developer want Black Ops Cold War dominate the conversation year-round like the last CoD game has, they need to dedicate resources to making sure Cold War and Warzone keep in-step with each other. That's a tough ask (there's over 40 years' worth of military history between last year's game and Cold War!) but if the developer pulls it off, Warzone could easily be a museum of military fortitude brimming with more content than any other battle royale on the market.

Legacy Maps

Nuketown is one of the most enduring CoD maps © Activision

Treyarch is known for its map design. Some of the most famous maps in the series have come from the Californian studio, and for good reason – whether its inventive design, attention to detail, appealing aesthetics or unpredictable sightlines, Black Ops maps stand out.

We already know that the development team wants the maps to be less cluttered and rely on the now-classic three-lane setup, but whilst newness has its place, a lot of CoD fans are driven by nostalgia.

Players want to see Nuketown; that nearly symmetrical CQC-focused design became integral to Black Ops' entire online identity. We want to see Firing Range; the perfect balance of medium- and close-range combat really shows off what the gunplay in the series can do.

Even if you get potshotted as you round a corner, you don't care on a good map, because you know it's all part of the fun. Diving back into a map you know (no matter how long it's been) gets those nostalgia glands running, and gets that adrenaline in your blood.

Deep weapon customisation

One of the real joys of last year's rebooted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the sheer depth to the game's customisation: machine guns that can be fitted with chainsaw grips and turned into a minigun, an MP5 that can be adapted into an MP5K or an MP5SD with just a few different attachments... the system was robust and interesting and led to one of the most satisfying create-a-class experiences in the whole franchise.

Modern Warfare was packed to the brim with high speed, low drag weapons popular in contemporary military fiction. With this being set in the grimy cold-war 80s period, we could see some really weird customisation optionsl

A Satisfying 'Just One More Go' Zombies Formula

Zombies are an iconic and integral part of the Call of Duty formula © Activision

Back in 2010, the original Black Ops set the world on fire with its revitalised Zombies mode. Working on the foundations laid out by CoD World at War, Zombies absolutely nailed the arcade-like, score-chasing, wave-based invasion formula. You start with nothing and work your way up through the ranks to become a cold, hard undead-killing machine. It could be 2am as you get overwhelmed by the shambling undead and you still thought 'yeah, let's give it one more go'.

Since then, Activision and its various creative teams have tried to rebottle that lightning to various degrees of success. Attempts have varied from wildly off the mark to sometimes quite close to the original, but not one single game has come close to the feel of the original.

With Cold War being something of a soft reboot for the Black Ops series (in the same way Modern Warfare was for, um, Modern Warfare), we're hoping Raven and Treyarch can leverage what made the 2010 iteration of the mode so enduring, and replicate it on modern tech.

Creative Killstreaks

Black Ops: Cold War has the potential for some great killstreaks © Activision

Killstreaks are a Call of Duty staple, no matter which flavour of the game you've grown up on. Some are better (and more balanced...) than others, but a killstreak's notoriety isn't entirely down to its power in Call of Duty – a fun killstreak can be just as popular as an OP one.

Being set during the events of the eponymous Cold War allows Treyarch some creative freedom when it comes to the new game. We're not calling for anything that defies the Geneva Convention or is banned for use under International War (looking at you, Modern Warfare's white phosphorus gas), but there was some weird and wonderful Cold War tech... maybe some of that can get a look-in?

The RC-XD will be on the tip of everyone's tongue when talking about the Black Ops series, and for good reason: it epitomises fun, unpredictable gameplay in a perfect risk/reward manner. So it's presence in the new game is a welcome treat. Let's hope the rest will live up to this iconic little bundle of death.

Playlists without killstreaks