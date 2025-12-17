Circuit training: tips for staying in shape

Although circuit training originated in Leeds in 1953, it has long flown under the fitness team's radar. Now it's back in the spotlight, and if you thought it was all about speeding around your living room, we're here to give you a helping hand (and save your furniture and your skull before it makes contact).

01 What is circuit training?

HIIT and circuit training are closely related but should not be confused. Whereas the aim of High Intensity Interval Training is to boost your metabolism, improve your cardiovascular capacity and burn fat, circuit training can help you gain muscle and power by involving the whole body. All in all, if you're preparing for a HYROX competition , it's the perfect workout.

If the mere mention of the word HYROX makes you sweat, don't worry: circuit training isn't just for professional athletes. It's suitable for everyone, and requires minimal (if any) equipment.

The basic principle is simple: quickly link cardio and muscle-strengthening exercises such as push-ups, squats and knee raises. The number of repetitions isn't necessarily very high, but neither is the rest time (10 seconds, for example). Once you've finished, you start the circuit again, hence the name.

02 How do you put together a circuit training programme?

Quite simply, to create a suitable circuit, you need to refer to your sporting practice and know which muscles you want to work. The advantage of circuit training is its adaptability: from boxers to tennis players, you can select the exercises you like (or don't like) and incorporate them into your routine. The same goes for rest periods and the number of repetitions - it's up to you.

03 The best exercises for starting circuit training

For beginners, we recommend starting with lunges or squats for the lower body. For the rest, push-ups (with bent knees if necessary) and bodyweight exercises such as the plank are a very good idea.

Bodyweight circuit training: effective without equipment

Small joint session in Amsterdam © Rutger Pauw/Red Bull Content Pool

As we've said, circuit training is brilliantly simple. Especially at the start, you don't need to invest in any equipment, as your body weight is the main weight you'll be supporting to work your muscles.

High-intensity circuit training (HIIT)

By reducing the rest time and increasing the number of repetitions, you can very easily carve out a high-intensity training programme. The advantage here is that you can combine sporting activity without overloading your schedule.

Specialised circuit training: focus on abs, boxing, etc.

As we said, you can replace any exercise with another. To work mainly on your abdominal muscles, you could, for example, do the plank, then switch to classic sit-ups by bringing your legs and arms back to a lying position, and then do the plank again, but this time on your side. Take short breaks, then start again. To help you decide what to do, you can even take a look at our article on exercises that make your abs scream .

04 Circuit training at home: practical and effective

Thanks to its simplicity, circuit training can be done almost anywhere, including at home.

Cardio and strength training without equipment to stay in shape

If you want to concentrate on the benefits for your cardiovascular system, burpees are a very good idea. The same goes for jumping jacks and dynamic squats. For the more courageous, skipping rope is also an important ally, for both relaxation and endurance. Of course, if done regularly, these exercises can also help you build muscle mass.

05 How long should a circuit training session last?

Michael Strasser leads an outdoor session © Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

This is an important question, but one to which it is complicated to give a clear-cut answer. As each person is different, a session can last from 15 to 60 minutes.

06 Our advice on circuit training

As with any form of sport, it's important to establish good habits if you want to enjoy all the benefits that circuit training has to offer.

Choose the right pace and intensity

As with the duration of a circuit training session, the intensity and pace change according to your physical condition and the exercises you choose. Take care to progress slowly, without going too hard from the start, in which case you risk becoming discouraged, or even hurting yourself.

Risks and mistakes to avoid

Even though circuit training is all about speed, you need to be diligent if you want to get the most out of it.

How many times a week should you do circuit training?

You can start with one session a week but, fairly quickly, if you're regular, you should be able to move up to two sessions a week.

07 FAQ

Can I do circuit training every day?

It's theoretically possible, but it's wiser to give your body time to recover. Many athletes have already said it: recovery is part of training.

Are you ready to dive back into the vast ocean that is the world of fitness? All that's left is to select a few quality exercises, install a floor mat in your living room, and (maybe) we'll see you soon at a HYROX competition.