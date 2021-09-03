David Colturi leaps into the Serpent’s Lair
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Cliff Diving

The History of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Ireland

All roads lead to Mayo this September...
Written by Red Bull Ireland
2 min readPublished on
Part of this story

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Ireland

Rhiannan Iffland

AustraliaAustralia

Gary Hunt

FranceFrance
All eyes will be on Mayo for the weekend of September 11 and 12, as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series prepares for its fifth visit to the Emerald Isle. We take a look back at the World Series’ rich history in Ireland.

1. Serpent’s Lair, Inis Mór

Dating back to 2012, when the Serpent’s Lair on the Isle of Inis Mór first played host to the World Series’ inaugural visit to Ireland. The naturally made rugged blowhole sits on the Atlantic Ocean, meaning the divers had to use extreme precision and judgement in tricky conditions.
High Diving · 52 min
Inis Mór, Ireland
The Serpent’s Lair also played host to an additional two stops of the World Series over the last 10 years, including 2014 and 2017.

2. Dún Laoghaire, Dublin

In 2019, Dún Laoghaire played host to a record-breaking 145,000 people, who descended on the harbourside town to witness the worlds' elite Cliff Divers jump from heights of 27m.
High Diving · 53 min
Red Bull Cliff Diving highlights from Ireland

3. Jeanie Johnston, Dublin

Back in 2014, ahead of our second trip to Inis Mór, Red Bull Cliff Divers Blake Aldridge and Gary Hunt completed a synchronised dive off the famous Jeanie Johnston into the River Liffey in Dublin.
Cliff Diving · 1 min
Jump into the Liffey

4. North bank Lighthouse, Dublin

Cliff Diving legend's Orlando Duque and Anna Bader made a splash in Dublin Bay in 2017 when they completed a synchronised dive off Dublin's North Bank Lighthouse.
Prepping
Prepping
© INPHO
Standing on the edge
Standing on the edge
© INPHO
Poolbeg chimneys
Poolbeg chimneys
© Romina Amato
Top of Northbank lighthouse
Top of Northbank lighthouse
© INPHO
Preparing for (icy) impact
© INPHO
Fun and games
© Romina Amato

5. Cliffs of Moher, Clare

Rounding out our list is the iconic Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, where the worlds most successful female Cliff Diver, Rhiannan Iffland took flight from a helicopter with Blake Aldridge in front of the Cliffs of Moher.
Cliff Diving · 1 min
Cliffs of Moher - Heli Dive
Join us on September 12 LIVE from around the world on Red Bull TV, as the fourth stop of the 2021 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series takes place at Downpatrick Head, Mayo.
Part of this story

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Ireland

Rhiannan Iffland

AustraliaAustralia

Gary Hunt

FranceFrance
Cliff Diving
High Diving