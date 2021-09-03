The History of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Ireland

All eyes will be on Mayo for the weekend of September 11 and 12, as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series prepares for its fifth visit to the Emerald Isle. We take a look back at the World Series’ rich history in Ireland.
1. Serpent’s Lair, Inis Mór
Dating back to 2012, when the Serpent’s Lair on the Isle of Inis Mór first played host to the World Series’ inaugural visit to Ireland. The naturally made rugged blowhole sits on the Atlantic Ocean, meaning the divers had to use extreme precision and judgement in tricky conditions.
Inis Mór, Ireland
2. Dún Laoghaire, Dublin
In 2019, Dún Laoghaire played host to a record-breaking 145,000 people, who descended on the harbourside town to witness the worlds' elite Cliff Divers jump from heights of 27m.
Red Bull Cliff Diving highlights from Ireland
3. Jeanie Johnston, Dublin
Back in 2014, ahead of our second trip to Inis Mór, Red Bull Cliff Divers Blake Aldridge and Gary Hunt completed a synchronised dive off the famous Jeanie Johnston into the River Liffey in Dublin.
Jump into the Liffey
4. North bank Lighthouse, Dublin
Cliff Diving legend's Orlando Duque and Anna Bader made a splash in Dublin Bay in 2017 when they completed a synchronised dive off Dublin's North Bank Lighthouse.
5. Cliffs of Moher, Clare
Rounding out our list is the iconic Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, where the worlds most successful female Cliff Diver, Rhiannan Iffland took flight from a helicopter with Blake Aldridge in front of the Cliffs of Moher.
Cliffs of Moher - Heli Dive
Join us on September 12 LIVE from around the world on Red Bull TV, as the fourth stop of the 2021 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series takes place at Downpatrick Head, Mayo.