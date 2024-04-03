Northern Ireland to host Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in 2024

1 min Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series - Ballycastle

For the very first time, Northern Ireland will host a leg of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2024 when the breathtaking global event heads to Ballycastle this July. With the event free to the public, the beautiful Causeway Coast will be the backdrop as the world’s best cliff divers battle it out on the fourth stop of the series.

Nestled within the Glens of Antrim, an area of outstanding natural beauty, the choppy Atlantic waters of Ballycastle will prove as dangerous for those competing as they are delightful. A stone’s throw from the legendary Giant’s Causeway, this stop comes at the mid-season point of the series and divers will be expected to contend with challenging conditions that will push them to their absolute limit.

Free to the public, tens of thousands of people will be expected in Ballycastle to witness a spectacle like no other, with the competition getting underway at 4pm on both days. A roster of 24 male and female divers will have to face down fearsome winds, before diving and twisting through the air from heights of up to 27 meters, plunging into the cold Atlantic at over 85 kmph.

Cliff Diving fans will fondly remember previous stops of Red Bull’s iconic World Series on these shores. The famous Serpent’s Lair in Inis Mór was the venue for the series’ first stop on the island in 2012. Two years later, Dublin hosted the event for the first time with a record-breaking attendance in Dún Laoghaire. Most recently, the series headed back West to the cliffs of Downpatrick Head on its last stop in Ireland in 2021.

1 min Cliffs of Moher - Heli Dive Red Bull Cliff Diving - Cliffs of Moher - Helicopter Dive

In what is the 15th season of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, all eyes will be on reigning champions Rhiannan Iffland (Australia) and Constantin Popovici (Romania), but there are sure to be plenty of thrills and spills throughout the season as the divers battle to claim the coveted King Kahekili Trophy.

Join us in Ballycastle on July 19th and July 20th, click here to check out more about the event.