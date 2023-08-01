Holiday Mode: Where to cliff dive in Europe?

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is back in action! This brings back into focus some of the most beautiful locations for cliff jumping (part natural, part artificial), located in unique places, scattered all over the world, which are only enjoyed and "utilized" by the best professional jumpers on planet Earth.

Okay, we as viewers also enjoy the art of skydiving from incredibly high cliffs/jumping platforms, but, for the braver and truly avid extreme cliff jumping fans, below is a list of locations across Europe (accessible by car!) that they will definitely satisfy the appetite of anyone who wants to experience an adrenaline rush!

01 The creeks, from Marseilles to Cassis

The Olympus of French rock jumping. Nothing more, nothing less. Also, the territory of Lionel Frank, the world record holder in cliff jumping... diving headfirst! (height - 36 meters, year - 2018).

This region, from Marseille to Cassis, which stretches for 20 km, is the perfect place if you are looking for a place to jump from a cliff on the French coast. Advice from Lionel Frank? Jump at noon! When you jump at noon, because you are at the zenith, you can see your shadow in the water perfectly.

02 Lake Wolfgangsee in St. Gligen, Austria

High mountain ranges, deep magical forests are only a small part of the amazing environment that surrounds Lake Wolfgangsee in Austria, definitely one of the most beautiful lakes in Europe. But that's not all! This lake is ideal for diving from cliffs whose heights vary from 3 to 27 meters, which is the official (men's) number of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series. For everyone's taste!

Note: The water is freezing cold, even in summer!

03 Vis and Dubrovnik, Croatia

Of course this list wouldn't be complete without Croatia and its jump spots! The best? Well-known Dubrovnik, with mythical places like Buza beach, which offers jumps from the walls of the fortress in the center of Dubrovnik.

Besides Dubrovnik, there is also the island of Vis, the most remote island on the Croatian coast, one of the favorite places of the legendary Colombian jumper, Orlando Duque. Learn more in the video above!

04 Malta

From Gozo to Comino via Valletta, the Maltese archipelago is packed with isolated and seriously good jump spots. Possibly the best cliff jumping location in Europe! However, this trip is not for those who do not like paradise bays, huge rocky coves and scenes from Game of Thrones.

05 Sisicon and Ponte Brolla, Switzerland

The Red Bull Cliff Diving series was born 22 years ago in Switzerland, so on that occasion, we invite you to pay tribute to the heroes of this region with an adventure to Sissikon, where cliff jumps between 10 and 27 meters high await you and end in Lake Uri . Plan B? A trip to Ponte Brolla and jumping from incredible sharp and steep rocky coves. But you can realize both variants, it's okay!

06 Lake Vouliagmeni, Greece

Dark blue water and bright white bays, just a few kilometers south of Athens, is the winning combination of Lake Vouliagmeni, a place reserved for pro/very experienced divers who enjoy a special treatment - the water is constantly heated from the spring at the bottom, with a temperature that varies between 20 and 29 degrees. Jumping Paradise! It's like jumping into a bathroom, but from a height of 27 meters, and if you jump successfully, tiny little fish are waiting for you below that tickle you and feed on the dead skin of your feet. Complete treatment!

07 Porto Venere, Italy

Located in the Cinque Terre National Park, overlooking the Mediterranean, Porto Venere offers an incredible landscape filled with castles and remnants of the Roman Empire. But in addition to these historical beauties, Porto Venere is home to a number of steep coves that, in addition to rock climbing, also offer excellent terrain for learning how to fly in a bathing suit. Best place according to Orlando Duque? Behind the church of San Pietro!