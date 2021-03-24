Indulge in the cold, giant waves of Conor Maguire's Ireland
In this short film, Irish big wave surfer Conor Maguire talks about what it's like to surf some the biggest waves in some of the harshest weather conditions on the planet.
Waves have a way of mesmerizing people, no matter where they are in the world. However, in Ireland the experience of watching a huge winter swell collide with the towering cliffs of Mullaghmore, Aileen's or Riley's can be completely consuming.
Need proof? Just watch the short film above by Peter Clyne and featuring Ireland's best big wave surfer, Conor Maguire, philosophising on the magnetic pull of surfing in Ireland. With several winter's worth of footage packed into the film, you've got a visual feast of some of the gnarliest big wave conditions on the planet.
"Part of surfing these remote locations is that you're in some of the most dramatic settings in the world," says Maguire
Surfing a wave like Mullaghmore, Riley's or Aileen's crazy enough, but that's only the half of it. Even if you've got a jet ski to tow you out, you still have to plow through cold, angry seas to reach the lineup. No ski? Then it's a perilous hike down huge cliffs and switch-backing goat trails.
"When you're actually in the water, surfing is only half of the experience," explains Maguire. "You're looking back at these sheer cliffs that are like the edge of the world."
This radical geography however is one of the reason's why Ireland's coast holds some of the best big wave slabs – and small wave reefs – on the planet. Add in the wild weather that's almost guaranteed to come with a big North Atlantic swell in winter and you've got a recipe for Mother Nature at her most dramatic. All of this can be experienced right here, compliments of Clyne and Maguire.
