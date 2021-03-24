Surfing6 min

Indulge in the cold, giant waves of Conor Maguire's Ireland

In this short film, Irish big wave surfer Conor Maguire talks about what it's like to surf some the biggest waves in some of the harshest weather conditions on the planet.
Waves have a way of mesmerizing people, no matter where they are in the world. However, in Ireland the experience of watching a huge winter swell collide with the towering cliffs of Mullaghmore, Aileen's or Riley's can be completely consuming.
Need proof? Just watch the short film above by Peter Clyne and featuring Ireland's best big wave surfer, Conor Maguire, philosophising on the magnetic pull of surfing in Ireland. With several winter's worth of footage packed into the film, you've got a visual feast of some of the gnarliest big wave conditions on the planet.
Irish surfer Conor Maguire rides a wave that breaks onto dry rock.
Professional big wave surfer from Ireland Conor Maguire negotiates a huge, foamy Mullaghmore wall.
Irish big-wave surfers Enda Curran and Conor Maguire bundle up the guns and warm clothes for a chilly session.
Conor Maguire surfs a 60ft wave on the coast of Ireland
Irish professional surfer Conor Maguire pulls into a left-hand barrel somewhere in Ireland in April of 2018.
Professional surfer from Ireland, Conor Maguire, surfs a wave at the Irish big wave slab, Riley's.
Professional surfer from Ireland Conor Maguire prepares to pull into a huge barrel during a session at Mullaghmore in February 2019.
Irish professional big-wave surfer Conor Maguire rids a big wave at Mullaghmore.
"Part of surfing these remote locations is that you're in some of the most dramatic settings in the world," says Maguire
Surfing a wave like Mullaghmore, Riley's or Aileen's crazy enough, but that's only the half of it. Even if you've got a jet ski to tow you out, you still have to plow through cold, angry seas to reach the lineup. No ski? Then it's a perilous hike down huge cliffs and switch-backing goat trails.
"When you're actually in the water, surfing is only half of the experience," explains Maguire. "You're looking back at these sheer cliffs that are like the edge of the world."
When you're actually in the water, surfing is only half of the experience
A photo of Irish big wave surfer Conor Maguire, taken in Mullaghmore, Ireland, on December 13, 2017.
This radical geography however is one of the reason's why Ireland's coast holds some of the best big wave slabs – and small wave reefs – on the planet. Add in the wild weather that's almost guaranteed to come with a big North Atlantic swell in winter and you've got a recipe for Mother Nature at her most dramatic. All of this can be experienced right here, compliments of Clyne and Maguire.
Stay tuned for more unbelievable Ireland content from this winter, coming to you right here very soon.