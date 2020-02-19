Meet Connacht Rugby - Bundee Aki

In the first interview of a series with the Connacht Rugby team, we caught up with 29-year-old Ireland International and Connacht Rugby player, Bundee Aki . Born and raised in New Zealand but of Samoan descent, Bundee now resides on Ireland’s beautiful West Coast in the city of Galway, the 2020 European Capital of Culture .

Bundee sat down with Red Bull Ireland for a quick-fire Q&A, where he talks about what keeps him motivated, what he simply cannot live without and who he would love to have dinner with…

1. What’s your favourite rugby memory?

I’ve made so many great memories throughout my rugby career but three stand out for me; winning Super Rugby, winning the Grand Slam and then winning the PRO14 against Leinster rugby back in 2015/2016. I would say that’s a moment I would re-live any day. Looking to the future the goal would be to go all the way in the World Cup and of course win.

Bundee Aki playing for Ireland in the Six Nations © INPHO

2. What’s the one thing you could not live without and why?

My family; they are the reason I’m where I am today. I’m very family orientated and the love and support they give me in all aspects of my personal and professional life is something that I’m grateful for every day.

3. Best player you have played with and why?

Irish players are some of the toughest rugby players within the industry many I’ve had the pleasure of playing with and against. Robbie Henshaw and Gary Ringrose are two forces to be reckoned with within the Irish and Leinster teams. Johnny Sexton would work me to the ground in our next training session if I didn’t give him a well and truly deserved mention. Sonny Bill Williams would probably be one of the best overseas players I’ve had the experience of playing with, he’s a senior member of the All Blacks for a reason. That man is tough!

4. Best player you have played against and why?

Another fellow kiwi! Ma’a Nonu is one of the best centres in the world and it was an enjoyable but difficult challenge playing against him, not only because we go way back but because of his sheer strength.

5. Favourite thing about playing for Connacht?

Connacht fans are so loyal to the team and the game that anytime we play especially in the Sportsground they make the atmosphere indescribable. My favourite thing would be the sense of community within the team itself, they’re a great bunch of lads to go to work with every day.

Bundee Aki greeting Connacht Rugby fans © INPHO

6. What’s your pre-match routine? Any superstitions?

I wouldn’t say I have a lot of superstitions! I’m the type of person that loves to sleep a lot on game day, I like to feel completely refreshed before heading out on the field.

7. What's your go-to food and drink before a big game?

I like to carb up for that slow-releasing energy throughout the game. I usually go for something I know can fuel my body like porridge or pancakes. Also, very important to be fully hydrated before stepping out, I usually drink a couple of litres of water throughout the day and have a Red Bull very close to game time to give me that extra push for kick-off. And when it’s all over, Pizza is the must-have thing I crave post-match!

8. What's your go to drink for a training session?

For training, it’s not too different from my pregame routine, water, Red Bull and some type of electrolyte substitute.

Bundee Aki in training for Connacht Rugby © INPHO

9. What is your favourite genre of music?

I like and listen to a lot of different things but the genres I listen to most would have to be R’N’B, Rap, Christian. Usually anything from these genres is what’s in my ear’s pre-match, they never fail to get me in the right headspace to start the match.

10. What keeps you motivated to keep striving for excellence through all the hard training sessions and matches?

I just love the game! I’m always motivated to do my family proud. I’m never completely satisfied with where I am, I always know that every day is another day to get better and do better. Even when it’s not going as planned the highs and the lows show your true character and make you able to learn from every situation.

11. What is your prediction for this year’s Six Nations?

The ultimate dream is obviously Ireland to win. The team is very strong this year we have our eyes on the prize and are determined to come out on top. AGAIN :)!

12. Which game are you looking forward to the most in this year's 6 Nations tournament and Why?

England is a world-class team they’re unbelievable to watch in action. I can definitely say I’m looking forward to playing against them this year, that will definitely be a game for the books.

Bundee Aki warming up ahead of a game © INPHO

13. Which newly capped Irish player or players are you most looking forward to playing with/seeing in action and why?

Max Deegan is a very talented young player. He’s having a very good season over at Leinster. I’m really looking forward to playing against Manu Tulagai and Owen Farrell at the 6 nations they’re the best around and it’s exciting to play against players of that standard.

14. After the 6 Nations, what's next on the calendar? What are you looking forward to the most?

I’m really looking forward to going back to Connacht and the Sportsground putting in the work that will lead us into the play-offs.

15. Who do you most like rooming with when with the Irish team and why?

All the boys are sound, and we get on very well, for that reason I don’t mind rooming with any of them. Robbie Henshaw is always great craic to be sharing with although he snores a lot, but I let him off because he brings the fun.

16. If you could have dinner with anyone in the world (dead or alive), who would it be and why?

I would have to say Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson those two alone would be interesting as it is but together, I don’t think you would have any laughter left after the night was over, I find them hilarious. Also, Tom Brady, it would be incredible to have a 6-time Superbowl winner sitting at my dinner table.

17. Finally, what are your goals for the next 12 months?