Surfing
Watch Conor Maguire check his bucket list in this epic Irish Sessions edit
The Irish charger had a XXL winter of surfing. Almost a year to the day since he tamed the biggest wave ever seen in Ireland, we're thrilled to bring you this recap.
As Red Bull Big Wave Awards get ready to air on Red Bull TV this Friday, we bring you an Irish Sessions edit that stars our favourite Irish charger Conor Maguire featuring a moment from a year ago that’s sure to feature heavily come trophy time.
The last European winter was a blockbuster on Ireland’s west coast, but it will surely be Maguire’s taming of that Mullaghmore monster on October 29, 2020 that steals the show. After waiting and waiting, and waiting some more, he signed off on a memorable season with the kind of wave that makes a career: a huge, triple-overhead behemoth that let him pick his line and aim for glory.
It was the icing on the cake that saw Maguire, and mates like Patch Wilson, Matt Smith, Tom Gillespie, Dan Skajarowski, Julian Farmer, Cian Logue, Aaron Dees and Yann Mestelan, plus Australian expat Noah Lane trade incredible waves up and down the country all season long.
In the grand finale we go behind the scenes at Mullaghmore with the legendary Peter Conroy and the rest of the heroic local water patrol to see the incredible procedures that the safety teams have in place. With every outcome catered for, the scene was set, and our man Maguire took care of the rest.
Hit play above to see it all unfold in Clem McInerny's stellar edit, and be sure to tune into Red Bull TV this Friday, October 29, to see how Conor Maguire fares in the Ride Of The Year category in the 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Awards.
Watch the 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Awards on Friday, October 29 here!