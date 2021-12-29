Conor Shanahan: My year in review

Drift racing hotshot Conor Shanahan was born for the big occasion.

The Cork native comes from a family steeped in racing lore: his dad, John, is a former rally champ; his mother, Valerie, was the only Irishwoman to win a national Autoglass Championship, while older brother Jack is a two-time Drifting British Championship winner.

But then, as they say, you can take a horse to water but you can't make it drift. Regardless of being backed by an experienced family team, Conor has exceeded all expectations so far, becoming the youngest driver ever to win British, Irish and European professional drifting events, and if not for the little matter of a global pandemic he might already have a debut European Championship to his name.

"The best thing now is to get back to normality," he says of his chance to get behind the wheel again. "It was a cool feeling when we knew we’d get back to the track this year as we'd have so much fun again. I'd competed virtually but I was ready."

Belying his 18 years, it felt like Conor had never been away when he returned to the track mid-way through the year, putting in some memorable performances. Here, he discusses the highs and lows of another breakthrough year...

I was able to lean on my E-racing experience

"In January and February, we were still playing esports. Gaming was a natural way to compete during the pandemic and was also something that I was talented at. I played esports before I ever got into a real car, so going back to it didn’t affect me as much as it did other drivers; it doesn’t click with everybody, I was just lucky to have some experience when I jumped back in. It’s been proven many times that people who have only played the simulator and then competed in the drift car can do well on the track with no experience, it's that realistic. I managed to get onto a few virtual podiums but eventually, I stopped playing the online championships due to connection issues. My internet was super frustrating, so I took myself offline and started preparing for the real world again.

"In lockdown, I also rode a lot of enduro, which is something I've dabbled a lot with in the past. It’s good for muscle memory and keeping fit — gyms were closed so getting out on the bike with friends was beneficial. Around this time I was also checking everything was prepared for the season with the car. We knew the Drift Masters European Championship would return with back-to-back events so extra preparation was key because driving in two events on the same weekend is hard on the car and also the driver."

I returned with a point to prove

Conor Shanahan in the Drift Masters European Championship © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

"Everyone was excited about Drift Masters Austria in July — there was a real buzz from seeing everyone back on track at a big event, with people from all over the world — but my team had a small problem with the car and we didn't have time to test it. My other concern was that it had been 11 months since I’d drifted, which is a crazy amount of time for me to have been out of the sport, but when I put the helmet back on it all just came back to me, everything just clicked. The car worked really well in the first round and we got to the final, reaching second place overall. Making the podium was a massive relief for me as I didn’t have the best year in 2019 due to problems with the car and I had wanted to go again only to miss out the following season thanks to lockdown. Because of this, I was under a little pressure going into 2021, so to get that finish took a lot of weight off me. 'I belong there', I thought, 'Ok I’m back in a good car and back on the podium.' We learnt a lot as a team that weekend."

Winning in Riga meant everything

"A few races later I hit top form at Drift Masters Riga. We didn’t have the best practice session as the weather was crazy in qualifying and left me in a really tough place for Saturday when I had really hard battles from the get-go, including against my brother Jack, a fight we always enjoy but usually not so early in competition. I fought hard all day and got the win. It was a big relief for me to win a European event again because my previous win was actually my first ever European event for Drift Masters, so to not win one again until the middle of this year showed what a crazy hectic journey I'd been on. Although it was fully worth the wait."

Although there was no time to celebrate

Conor Shanahan came back with a bang in 2021 © Dan Sheridan/Red Bull Content Pool

"In some ways it didn’t immediately feel like a win because we were straight back into another event on the Sunday. To be honest, the worst thing about the double-header events is that you put in a lot of effort to get a podium on the first day, and then even if you get the win it’s then very hard to let it come down on you as you’ve got to get back to work on the next day on the same track. Obviously, you share the moment with your team and your family, but then it’s game face back on. No doubt I had my confidence back 100 per cent, the ball was rolling again. 2021 was a really good year for me, I’ve built a good foundation with the car, and next year I’m really hungry to go out and win a European Championship."

I had a lot of fun at the British Drift Championship

"After finishing two events for European Drift Masters over two weekends in August, on the way home we thought we’d bring the car to the UK first, heading to the British Drift Championship. I just wanted as much time in the car as possible. This was an event I'd drifted at before I was with the European Championships, so it was quite cool to come back. We have lots of fans there who support us, too. We won the first round, and also got to the final in the last round where we finished second. Unfortunately we were beaten in the final but it was nice to reach another two podiums to round out the year, and it was good to be back with a crowd who supported us while we were away. I’m not overly competitive as a person but I always feel like I can win, and the more time spent behind the wheel helps my mentality for sure."

In October, there really was no place like home

"One of my highlights of the year was winning the Irish Drift Championship at Watergrasshill, Cork. It's where I first drove a drift car and only 20 minutes from my house, so it's an event I wanted to support. Giving a good performance on home soil means a lot. No matter how long you spend competing abroad it’s always good to showcase your skills for a home crowd and to win this event in front of all the people who’ve supported me since day one was great. I really enjoyed myself.

Red Bull Car Park Drift in Belfast was epic

Conor Shanahan drifting in Belfast © Limex Images

What a way to end the year. I took part in Red Bull Car Park Drift in Belfast, and got to drift around obstacles in the city's Titanic Quarter. I hadn’t done anything like it before, it was very challenging, not just for me but for all the drivers. I know all the other guys from the Irish Drift Championship enjoyed the event as well, and it was cool to share it with them. Again, nothing beats driving in front of a home crowd and we would have had a lot of onlookers who might be watching our motorsport for the first time. There was such a good atmosphere and I enjoyed putting on a show before taking the car back to the garage to get rebuilt again for the next year. Red Bull did a great job putting the event on."

2022 is shaping up to be a big one

Conor at the United Drift Challenge 2021, in Ukraine, August, 2021 © Pavel Floresku/Red Bull Content Pool

"Once again I'll need to focus on the small details with the car to make sure everything’s in place to compete. Fitness-wise, I'll be training in the gym and on the bike to keep fresh. I already know next year is going to be a big challenge as hopefully I'll be driving more than one championship, so it’s probably the biggest year that I’ve ever faced. I’d like to get a European Championship under my belt. I'm also really looking forward to seeing more of the world in 2022. My team is a family-based team and when we're travelling we try to take advantage of it. So hopefully there's lots of success ahead and we can have a good time along the way."